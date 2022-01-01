Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to move for Barcelona striker Aubameyang

Juve back in for Udogie
Juventus are showing renewed interest in Destiny Udogie, Il Bianconero reports.
The left-back was signed on a permanent deal from Hellas Verona this summer but could be set for a big move to the Turin side in the coming weeks.
Forest want Jizz Hornkamp
Nottingham Forest want Dutch striker Jizz Hornkamp from Willem II.
He's 24, decent scoring ratio and once scored four in 34 minutes for previous club. Talks underway and, if all goes well, would be 13th signing of summer for #NFFC
Chelsea to move for Barcelona striker Aubameyang (Romano)
Chelsea are now considering Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as potential new striker. Discussions have already started on player side, still no bid to Barcelona.
He's one of the names in Chelsea list after meeting for Sesko and other targets.
Chelsea move to beat Man Utd to De Jong signing (Mirror)
Chelsea are attempting to beat Manchester United to the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, The Mirror says.
The Blues have reached out to the Camp Nou side and are real contenders to sign him ahead of United, who have not been able to convince him to make the move to Old Trafford.
Bournemouth to sign Neto from Barcelona
Bournemouth are working on the signing of Neto from Barcelona, according to The Telegraph.
The Cherries want to strengthen the squad further ahead of the new season by adding a new goalkeeper.
West Ham agree £35m Onana deal
West Ham have reached a deal to sign midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille.
The Sun reports they will pay £35 million to land him, but they are yet to reach a personal agreement with the player.
Solanke signs Bournemouth extension
Solanke signs Bournemouth extension