Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus prepare massive Salah offer

Lawrence blasts Toronto after exit
Quote: New #MNUFC fullback Kemar Lawrence on Toronto FC exit:— Andy Greder (@andygreder) March 22, 2022
“He had different opinions of me; I don’t know opinions because honestly I never spoke to Bob (Bradley). You’d be surprised. Ever since he came in, not before he signed, never spoke to him in my life. It was shocking”
Veretout set to leave Roma
Jordan #Veretout has turned down #ASRoma's bid (€4M/year) to extend his contract (currently expires in 2024) last November. Now the french midfielder is not in Josè #Mourinho's plans and is set to leave in the summer #transfers window. #Roma ask around €15M to sell him— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 22, 2022
Ten Hag completes Man Utd interview
Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has used the international break to interview with Manchester United, claims the Daily Mail.
Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are also said to be set for meetings with the club in the near future.
Defoe nears retirement
Former Tottenham forward Jermaine Defoe is considering immediate retirement, according to the Sun.
The 39-year-old is in the last year of his Sunderland contract but could step away before the end of the season.
Juventus prepare massive Salah offer (Gazzetta)
Turin club ready to splash cash after early UCL exit
Juventus are preparing a massive offer for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, writes Gazzetta.
Having been stung by a last-16 Champions League exit and nowhere near first place in Serie A, the organisation wants to fund improvements to the attack even after the addition of Dusan Vlahovic.
And Salah is said to be one of the top choices of the Turin outfit amid his contract dispute with Liverpool.