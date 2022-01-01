Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd renew efforts to sign Neves

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Ruben Neves Wolves 2021-22
Getty

Messi sick of Laporta's Barca talk

2022-05-27T22:55:36.000Z

Lionel Messi's patience has worn thin with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, reports AS.

The Paris Saint-German star is sick of his name coming up in connection with his former club, and he even called the Catalan chief to stop mentioning him in interviews and other public statements as the executive continues to drum up future transfer speculation.

Lionel Messi PSG 2021-22
Getty Images

Man Utd renew efforts to sign Neves (Sun)

2022-05-27T22:45:33.000Z

Wolves already looking for a replacement for the midfielder

Manchester United will make a renewed effort to sign Wolves star Ruben Neves, claims the Sun.

Neves is rated at £50 million and could be allowed to leave if Wolves' attempts to sign a replacement in the shape of Sporting's Joao Paulinha prove successful.

Correa pushes for Atletico exit

2022-05-27T22:35:32.000Z

Angel Correa is keen to cut short his time at Atletico Madrid and seek a new club this summer, according to Marca.

The Argentine's lack of game time in the Champions League, where he started just three times this season, is said to be his main motivation for moving on after seven years at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Gollini to leave Tottenham

2022-05-27T22:25:10.000Z

Klopp suggests Bayern-related Mane plot to unsettle Liverpool

2022-05-27T22:15:11.000Z

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fears Bayern Munich's involvement in a ploy to distract his players ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The days leading up to the final have seen Reds star Sadio Mane linked to a move to the Bundesliga, while strike partner Mohamed Salah's future at Anfield has also come under scrutiny.

Klopp, though, is keen to deflect any rumours at such a crucial stage, particularly those coming from the arch-rivals of his former club Borussia Dortmund.

