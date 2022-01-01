Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern eye Rudiger as Sule successor

Bayern Munich have Antonio Rudiger as the headline pick among their shortlist to replace Niklas Sule, per Fichajes.

The club confirmed that Sule would leave to join Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, concluding a successful spell at Allianz Arena.

Now, the Bavarian giants have identified three successors for his role - Chelsea star Rudiger, Milan's Stefan de Vrij and Borussia Monchengladbach's Matthias Ginter.