Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino wants to sign Kane at Manchester United

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Pochettino wants Kane at Man Utd (The Telegraph)

2022-02-11T23:55:05.000Z

The PSG boss could be reunited with his former striker

Mauricio Pochettino will urge Manchester United to sign Harry Kane if he becomes the club's next manager, reports The Telegraph.

Current PSG manager Pochettino has been strongly linked with a return to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Should he take over at Old Trafford, his first priority would be reuniting with Kane after the pair had major success together at Tottenham.

Atalanta in talks over Diego Costa move

2022-02-11T23:30:19.000Z

Atalanta are in talks over a move for free agent forward Diego Costa, reports Rudy Galetti.

Costa, 33, is looking for a deal through the end of next season.

Rangnick: Man Utd need to sign young forward

2022-02-11T23:11:43.000Z

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has said the club will target a young forward in the summer.

Edinson Cavani's contract is set to expire and 37-year-old Cristiano Ronado's future is also uncertain.

"This is obvious," Rangnick said. "Edinson’s contract is running out in the summer and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that."



Sunderland hire Neil as head coach

2022-02-11T23:00:54.918Z