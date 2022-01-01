Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern consider replacing Coman with Dembele

Everton make concrete Longstaff offer
Rafa Benitez wants Sean Longstaff & Everton have made offer, although latest from NUFC this week was no players going out (yet). Newcastle interested in Lucas Digne but no formal bid (yet). Discussions taking place, although Digne prefers London move.— Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 5, 2022
Bayern consider replacing Coman with Dembele (L'Equipe)
The Bavarians are open to the change as a way to make money
Bayern Munich will consider replacing Kingsley Coman with Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele over the summer, according to L'Equipe.
With Coman's contract expiring in 2023 and negotiations at a standstill, they want to be proactive and receive a transfer fee for him in a few months rather than allowing him to leave on a free the next summer.
Meanwhile, Bayern see Dembele as a suitable replacement who himself is available immediately on a free transfer.
PSG could recruit Paqueta
Paris Saint-Germain could recruit Lyon star Lucas Paqueta next summer to strengthen their midfield, says L'Equipe.
The 24-year-old from Brazil offers a rare combination of attacking skill and defensive prowess. He's been involved in nine goals in 17 matches in Ligue 1 this season.
Amavi loaned to Nice
🔄 #Mercato— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) January 5, 2022
Officiel : Jordan #Amavi est de retour à l’#OGCNice, sous forme de prêt (avec option d’achat) jusqu’à la fin de la saison ! pic.twitter.com/5yvkGao5Oh
Cincinnati FC welcome Gaddis
Over 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ appearances to his name.#FCCincy have signed veteran @raygaddis ahead of the 2022 @MLS season.— FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) January 5, 2022
Rapids add Keita
𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Welcome to the squad, @Aboubacar_11!#Rapids96— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) January 5, 2022
Tranmere sign McPake from Rangers
📝#TRFC are delighted to announce the loan signing of Josh McPake from @RangersFC!— Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) January 5, 2022
Brighton re-sign Rushworth
Albion are delighted to confirm that goalkeeper @Carl_Rushworth2 has signed a new contract with the club until June 2025. 🧤— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 5, 2022
Ostigard swaps Stoke for Genoa
Leo Ostigard has been recalled from his spell with Stoke City and is moving to Serie A side Genoa on loan for the rest of the season. ✍️— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 5, 2022
Lewis joins Plymouth
✍️🤝 Welcome to @homeparkstadium, @AlfieLewis— Plymouth Argyle FC (@only1argyle) January 5, 2022
Villa interested in Hickey
Aston Villa are interested in Scottish defender Aaron Hickey, writes Sky Sports.
The 19-year-old currently plays for Bologna, where he's made 19 Serie A appearances this season.