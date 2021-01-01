Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca set sights on Man City's Laporte

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Aymeric Laporte Manchester City 2021-22
Rangnick speaks out on Man Utd's January plans

2021-12-31T01:00:07.000Z

Brentford to sign Lossl

2021-12-30T23:55:17.000Z

Barca set sights on Man City's Laporte (Sun)

2021-12-30T23:45:36.000Z

Defender could follow Torres in moving to Camp Nou

Barcelona are looking to raid Manchester City again, this time for Aymeric Laporte.

The Sun reports that, following their successful pursuit of Ferran Torres, the Catalans are now looking to swoop for the defender, who is unsettled at the Etihad Stadium after losing his starting spot to John Stones.

Aymeric Laporte Ruben Dias Manchester City 2021-22
Conte backs Lloris to renew at Spurs

2021-12-30T23:35:26.000Z

Antonio Conte believes Tottenham favourite Hugo Lloris will opt to extend his stay in north London by signing a new contract.

"I think so. I think Hugo wants to stay in his club, he loves the club, he stays well in Tottenham," the Spurs boss replied when asked by reporters whether the veteran goalkeeper would renew his deal.

Juventus reject Depay swap deal

2021-12-30T23:25:15.000Z

Juventus are not interested in trading striker Alvaro Morata for Memphis Depay, according to Football Italia.

Barcelona coach Xavi is a big fan of the Spain international, but his Juve counterpart Massimiliano Allegri favours a more traditional centre-forward over Depay.

Celtic to seal Maeda loan

2021-12-30T23:15:27.000Z

Celtic have struck an agreement in principle to sign Japan striker Daizen Maeda on loan, according to Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old is set to move in January, with the Bhoys holding the option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season.