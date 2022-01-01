Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea set sights on Dembele

Portland Timbers announce Valeri's departure

2022-01-21T00:00:00.000Z

Watford plot swoop for Liverpool's Phillips

2022-01-20T23:45:00.000Z

Watford are plotting a swoop for Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips - according to the Evening Standard.

Claudio Ranieri is eager to bolster his defensive ranks this month and Phillips is thought to be open to a move away from Anfield.

The 24-year-old is playing a bit-part role in Liverpool's squad at the moment, but would likely see far more regular minutes at relegation-battling Watford.

Crystal Palace pull out of Ramsey race

2022-01-20T23:30:00.000Z

Crystal Palace have pulled out of the race to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey - according to The Daily Mail.

The Eagles were thought to be interested in a January deal for the 31-year-old, who has been told he can leave the Allianz Stadium this month.

Ex-Arsenal star Ramsey has already turned down Newcastle, Wolves, Burnley, with Palace now deciding against making a formal offer for the Welshman.

Feyenoord sign USMNT starlet Bassett on loan from Colorado Rapids

2022-01-20T23:15:00.000Z

Mourinho rules himself out of Everton running

2022-01-20T23:00:00.000Z