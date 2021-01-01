Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plot Richarlison move

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Richarlison, Everton 2021-22
Arsenal plot Richarlison move (Fichajes)

2021-12-08T23:55:00.000Z

The forward scored against the Gunners on Monday and is now wanted to bolster their forward line

Arsenal are plotting a move for Everton forward Richarlison, claims Fichajes.

The Brazilian striker bagged a goal against the Gunners on Monday and had another two narrowly called off by VAR. His performance has apparently added to Mikel Arteta's desire to bring him to London.

Richarlison continues to be tracked by Paris Saint-Germain as well after being targeted by the French giants over the summer.

Moyes: West Ham will prioritise defensive reinforcements

2021-12-08T23:40:00.000Z

West Ham manager David Moyes has said injuries to key defenders, including Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna, have changed the team's transfer plans for January.

"We've picked up a few injuries to some defenders so that could make us look differently," Moyes told reporters on Wednesday.

"I think we had hopefully been looking to add a forward player but we had a problem with that even in the summer window, where we were trying but there was nothing there and that's not to say there would be anything there in January.

"So I think it will mean that we have to start maybe considering looking for a defender if possible but we will see how it goes because there's nothing decided yet."

David Moyes West Ham 2021-22
Besiktas want to cut short Pjanic loan

2021-12-08T23:25:00.000Z

Besiktas want to cut short their loan deal for Miralem Pjanic, according to Sport, as the Turkish club are disappointed in his conditioning.

They feel his performance level has nosedived after a positive start to the season, however parent club Barcelona see little use in having him back.