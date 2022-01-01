Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea reassure Aubameyang after Tuchel exit

Chelsea's owners have assured Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that he still has a place at the club, reports the Telegraph.

A favourite of Thomas Tuchel, the ex-Arsenal star was signed just ahead of the transfer deadline, only to see the German boss fired this week after just one game together.

But Aubameyang has been reassured that the signing was not made just to appease Tuchel, with Chelsea saying they expect him to play a key role under Graham Potter.