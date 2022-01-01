Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ibrahimovic set for sensational AC Milan return

Chelsea starlet Broja set for exit?
Chelsea starlet Armando Broja will not be given a chance with the club during the pre-season, according to Ora News.
Thomas Tuchel says he would prefer Broja to stay back in London during pre-season after Broja shined for Southampton while on loan last season.
Broja, meanwhile, has told the club he would like to leave if he is not part of Tuchel's pre-season plans.
Juventus set to complete Di Maria and Pogba double transfer
Juventus are set to sign both Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba in the coming days, GOAL can confirm.
The two are set to join on free transfers, having seen their contracts at Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, respectively, come to an end.
Jorginho's agent discusses contract renewal
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho looks set to stay through the summer window.
The Italian midfielder's agent revealed that finding a contract extension with the club was a "priority", with plans afoot to hold discussions about a renewal.
Pozuelo bound for Miami
Toronto FC are set to trade Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami, reports ESPN.
Miami will pay $150,000 in General Allocation Money to sign the 2020 MLS MVP.
The move will free up a Designated Player spot that can be used to sign TFC target Federico Bernardeshi.
Ibrahimovic set for Milan return (Romano)
Decision comes despite serious injury
Zlatan Ibrahimović has decided to extend his contract with AC Milan! Zlatan will continue for one more season, agreement in place until June 2023. 🚨🇸🇪 #ACMilan @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2022
Ibrahimović suffered knee injury and his recovery will take 6/7 months but he will accept lower salary. pic.twitter.com/4SBcxgBBgV