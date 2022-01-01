Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus & Milan join battle for Lingard

Liverpool watch Fenerbahce wonderkid Guler
Liverpool will be among a host of European giants watching Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler this weekend, according to Fanatik.
The Reds' scouts will be present at Sunday's derby against Galatasaray to watch the 17-year-old, while representatives from the likes of Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Inter are also expected.
Gerrard plans summer clearout at Villa
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is planning a comprehensive squad reshuffle over the summer, according to the Mirror.
Up to eight first-teamers, including striker Danny Ings, will be made available, while a permanent move for Philippe Coutinho and approaches for Liverpool's Joe Gomez are among Gerrard's transfer objectives.