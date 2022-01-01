Transfer and rumours LIVE: Man Utd rival PSG for Dembele

Man Utd make late move for Dembele (Footmercato)
Red Devils could hijack PSG bid for striker
Manchester United have made a late move to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele from under the noses of PSG, according to Footmercato.
PSG have already verbally agreed a deal with Barca to sign the French winger but United have now made contact with the player's entourage.
The Red Devils are on the lookout for forward players after loaning out Anthony Martial with Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard set to follow. Mason Greenwood will also be unavailable for the forseeable future after he was suspended.
Newcastle eye double deal
Newcastle hope to complete deadline-day deals for Aston Villa's Matt Targett and Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, according to the Telegraph.
The Gunners have already rejected an offer from Crystal Palace for Nketiah, whose contract expires at the end of the season, meaning this window will represent the last chance for the club to cash in unless he agrees to an extension.
Targett meanwhile has been pushed down the Villa pecking order by the arrival of France international Lucas Digne from Everton.
Jones move to Bordeaux collapses
After agreement reached between Manchester United and Bordeaux, Phil Jones has decided to turn down this opportunity. 🚫 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022
Loan deal seems to be collapsed, as things stand.
Rangers close in on Zukowski
Rangers are closing in on a deal for Lech Gdansk defender Mateusz Zukowski, reports the Mail.
The 20-year-old full-back would provide competition for James Tavernier and replace Nathan Patterson, who joined Everton earlier in the window.
Zukowski is out of contract at the end of the season and rejected the offer of fresh terms, meaning Gdansk were open to cashing in this month.
Hornets join hunt for Ramsay
Watford are set to rival Leeds in a deadline-day bid to sign Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay, reports Talksport.
The highly-rated 19-year-old was also attracting interest from Bologna but the Italian club decided to pursue other targets.
That leaves the Premier League duo free to go head-to-head for the Scotland youth international, with Leeds having already had a £3 million bid rejected.