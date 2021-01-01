Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sule on Chelsea's transfer wish list

Riyad Mahrez "isn't happy" at Manchester City, according to Algeria boss Djamel Belmadi.

Mahrez has featured in 119 games across all competitions for City since completing a £60 million ($82m) move to the Etihad Stadium from Leicester in the summer of 2018.

The 29-year-old has contributed 31 goals and 31 assists to the Blues' cause while also winning the Premier League and FA Cup, along with the Carabao Cup twice, but has found himself in and out of Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

Read the full story on Goal.