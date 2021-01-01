Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern plan Son bid

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Boca eye Torreira purchase

2021-03-31T22:55:24Z

Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira is being courted by Boca Juniors, who believe he could be convinced to play closer to home in South America, writes ESPN.

Torreira, who grew up a Boca fan, is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid from Arsenal. He's made 15 appearances in La Liga this season.

Guardiola eyes three Fernandinho replacements (A Bola)

2021-03-31T22:21:44Z

Man City are in the market for defensive midfield assistance and have identified three summer targets

Pep Guardiola has assembled a list of possible signings to replace Fernandinho, who could depart this summer, according to A Bola.

The Manchester City manager's index is headlined by Joao Palhinha (Sporting CP), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach) and Sander Berge (Sheffield United).

Fernandinho has been a key dressing room leader for the Citizens during his time with the club, so his replacement would ideally come with personal intangibles in addition to ball-winning skills.

Bayern plan Son bid (Football Insider)

2021-03-31T22:06:54Z

The German club is ready to pounce as the forward's extension talks with Spurs grind to a halt

Bayern Munich are watching with interest as Son Heung-min remains without a contract extension at Tottenham and are considering a bid at some point, reports Football Insider.

Son has been offered a five-year deal worth more than £200,000 per week by Spurs, Football Insider has claimed, but he is now wavering on the potential deal.

The South Korea international has been essential for Tottenham, netting double-digit goals in each of the past five seasons.