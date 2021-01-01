Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool lying in wait for Mbappe

Man City youngster finds new loan home
Manchester City's Ante Palaversa has signed on loan with KV Kortrijk, the club announced.
The 20-year-old midfielder was loan with Getafe, but will now head to Belgium for the next 18 months.
Palaversa could make his debut as soon as Thursday's clash with Beerschot.
Oscar would like to return to Chelsea before his career is over
Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar says he wants to return to the club before his career ends.
Oscar has been with Shanghai SIPG since 2017 and, while he's currently comfortable in China, he does hope for a Stamford Bridge return.
Sevilla confirm Gomez signing
📲 ¡Al habla el Papu, sevillistas! 🙌🏻#WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas pic.twitter.com/xV5YmS5g8E— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) January 26, 2021
'An honor I will forever cherish' - Ighalo bids farewell to Manchester United
Odion Ighalo has said his goodbye to Manchester United, saying his time at Old Trafford was an honor he will forever cherish.
The forward's loan will come to an end on January 31, and he is set to return to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.
Earthquakes in pursuit of Mexican star Layun
The San Jose Earthquakes are interested in signing Miguel Layun, reports ESPN.
Earthquakes boss Matías Almeyda has already made a formal offer to Monterrey as the club looks to bring in the Mexican international.
Layun has agreed to the proposal, and is just waiting for approval to make the move to MLS.
Tuchel: It feels amazing to be Chelsea manager
Thomas Tuchel has said it feels "amazing" to be Chelsea's manager after his appointment was confirmed on Tuesday.
The German was brought in to replace Frank Lampard, who was sacked on Monday after a run of five league defeats in eight matches.
Koeman denies Barca players are asking for too much money
Ronald Koeman has denied that his Barcelona players have been asking for too much money in their contracts amid an ongoing financial crisis at Camp Nou.
The club confirmed this week that it was as much as €1.2 billion (£1.1b/$1.5b) in debt, with its wage bill accounting for a whopping 74 per cent of its entire income.
Villa complete £14m Sanson signing from Marseille
Aston Villa have completed the signing of Morgan Sanson from Marseille, the clubs announced on Tuesday.
Sanson will head to England in a £14 million ($19.2m) deal with the fee potentially rising to £15.5m ($21.3m) with add-ons.
Zerboni signs new Sky Blue deal
Sky Blue FC has announced the club has signed midfielder McCall Zerboni to a new two-year contract.
McCall has very quickly become a backbone for our club,” said general manager Alyse LaHue. “She is an important element of our continued growth both for what she brings on the pitch and all the intangibles she provides to those around her."
Zerboni, 34, has been capped nine times by the USWNT, narrowly missing out on the team's 2019 World Cup squad.
Tuchel appointed Chelsea manager
The 47-year-old was available after being sacked by PSG last month
Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as the club’s new manager.
The Blues moved swiftly to bring in the German following the decision to sack Frank Lampard on Monday.
Whitecaps add Colombian youth international
The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Colombian youth international Deiber Caicedo, the club announced.
Caicedo joins the Whitecaps from Deportivo Cali, signing a three-year contract through 2023, with a club option for 2024.
The 20-year-old winger has features for Colombia at the U-15, U-17 and U-20 levels
PSG continuing Alli push
Paris Saint-Germain are continuing their push to sign Dele Alli, reports Fabrizio Romano.
Talks have advanced in recent days over a loan move that does not include a buy option.
Tottenham will not sanction a deal, though, until a replacement is brought in.
Man Utd sanction Pellistri loan
Manchester United have sanctioned a loan move for Facundo Pellistri, Goal has learned.
The young attacker could head to Club Brugge or Alaves, with both clubs having registered interest in the Man Utd summer signing.
Initer Miami sign two academy products
Inter Miami have signed Edison Azcona and defender Ian Fray as Homegrown signings, the club announced.
Both will move to the first team from the club's academy, making them the second and third players to do so behind Felipe Valencia.
“Ian and Edison are two players who were quickly brought to my attention during my short time here, and my impressions of them are very positive. It’s satisfying to be part of continuing their development and helping them reach a level where they can demonstrate readiness to compete and be valuable for the team on a consistent basis,” said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.
“It’s important to develop from within, not only for the player and the Club, but for the community too because they will always be part of the Inter Miami family wherever their career takes them in the future.”
Real Madrid teenager Reinier to remain at Dortmund
Despite recent transfer rumours, Reinier is set to remain at Borussia Dortmund.
The on-loan Brazilian starlet has made just eight appearances for Dortmund and, despite recent rumours that Real Madrid would prefer to send him out on loan to Real Valladolid instead, he's set to remain with the German side.
Lasagna departs Udinese
Kevin Lasagna has left Udinese to sign with Hellas Verona, the clubs announced.
Lasagna leaves Udinese after three-and-a-half seasons, moving to Verona on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy.
The striker has earned seven caps for Italy.
Leverkusen looking into Gray deal
Bayer Leverkusen are still working on a deal for Leicester winger Demarai Gray, claims Sky Deutschland.
A formal bid has been tabled, with Benfica and Marseille also keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old’s situation.
‘Firmino a concern & Liverpool need £100m Haaland’
Roberto Firmino has become “a concern” for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp should be looking to splash out £100 million ($136m) on luring Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to Anfield, says John Aldridge.
The former Reds striker has told the Sunday World: “Haaland has everything you look for to be a top centre-forward and having him alongside Mane, Salah and Diogo Jota next season would give Liverpool a real chance to spring back into contention for the top trophies.”
Chelsea's interest in Rice to leave with Lampard
Transfer boost for West Ham
Chelsea's interest in Declan Rice is likely to leave with Frank Lampard, claims The Guardian.
The Blues were heavily linked with the West Ham midfielder when a former England international was at their helm, but they are expected to explore other options after making a change in the dugout.
Celtic wonderkid Dembele set for summer exit
The Daily Record reports that Karamoko Dembele, who burst into the scene at Celtic as a 13-year-old, is set to leave Glasgow this summer.
Lille and Nantes are said to be keen on the tricky winger, who is now 18 and struggling to earn minutes under Neil Lennon.
Fulham star Kebano attracting interest
A number of clubs have expressed interest in Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano, according to Football Insider.
Several teams in the Championship are exploring the option of taking the 28-year-old on loan.
West Brom join the race for Lingard
West Brom have become the latest side to express interest in taking Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United, reports Sky Sports.
Sheffield United and West Ham have been linked with the England international, who is heading out of Old Trafford in search of more regular game time.
West Ham walk away from Dia deal
West Ham have given up on their efforts to prise Boulaye Dia away from Reims, claims France Football.
The Hammers are in the market for another forward, but consider the 24-year-old to be overprised at £12 million ($16m).
Rahman set for six-month PAOK loan move
Chelsea full-back Baba Rahman is set for a six-month loan move to PAOK to try and get his career back on track having spent six months with the Blues' Under-23s.
The 26-year-old arrived at Chelsea in 2015 from Augsburg for an initial fee of £14 million ($19m), rising to £22m ($30m) with performance-related add-ons, but has found his chances limited.
Celtic starlet Frimpong to make move to Germany
Celtic starlet Jeremie Frimpong is closing in on a move to Bayer Leverkusen, reports the Daily Record.
The 20-year-old, who was once part of the academy system at Manchester City, is expected to head out of Parkhead in a deal worth over £10 million ($14m).
Shaqiri to snub loan switch
Xherdan Shaqiri will, according to Express Sport, snub the chance to link up with Hertha Berlin on loan.
The Swiss midfielder has struggled for regular game time at Liverpool, but he is not desperate to head through the exits.
'Pogba will want to stay at Man Utd if they win the title'
Rio Ferdinand says he's confident Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United if they win the Premier League title because the midfielder would then be eager to "create a legacy" at Old Trafford.
Pogba has enjoyed an impressive return to form since returning to full fitness in late November.
A combination of injuries and a positive coronavirus test restricted the Frenchman's contribution at the start of the season, but he has played a key role in United's rise to the Premier League summit in recent weeks.
Read the full story on Goal.
Colombo joins Cremonese on loan from Milan
Official Statement: Lorenzo Colombo ➡ https://t.co/Z3IPm54NJF— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2021
Comunicato Ufficiale: Lorenzo Colombo ➡ https://t.co/cf6l83xnA6 #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/QBFPzhsPVe
Lozano on West Ham's striker shortlist
West Ham are interested in signing Cadiz forward Anthony 'Choco' Lozano, Goal Spain have learned.
The Honduran has scored three goals in La Liga during the 2020-21 campaign and although there are no negotiations currently underway, he is a possible candidate to join David Moyes's side.
Udinese close in on Napoli striker Llorente
Udinese are closing in on the signing of Napoli striker Fernando Llorente - according to Sky Sports.
The White and Blacks have moved to bring in the 35-year-old after agreeing to loan Kevin Lasagna to Hellas Verona, with that deal set to be concluded on Tuesday.
Llorente will have the opportunity to continue his career in Serie A with Udinese after a frustrating spell at Napoli, where he has only managed to score four goals in 29 outings.
'Liverpool desperately need to sign a defender'
Liverpool "desperately" need to sign a defender, according to Danny Murphy, who says a new centre-back would give the Reds a huge "boost".
Klopp delivered Liverpool's first league title in three decades in 2019-20 as his team blew away their competition by securing the domestic crown with a record-breaking seven games to spare.
It was initially suggested that triumph would mark the beginning of a new era of domination for the Reds, but they have been unable to maintain the same levels of consistency in their latest campaign.
Read the full story on Goal.
Ex-Swansea & Wales captain Williams hangs up boots
Ex-Swansea & Wales captain Ashley Williams has announced his retirement from football.
Williams, 36, said in a statement on Instagram: "After consideration of recent offers to continue playing, I would like to announce my retirement as a professional footballer.
"It has been an honour to play 741 games across all levels of the English football league and to represent some incredible teams.
"It has been an unbelievable journey and one I will look back on with my family and be immensely proud of."
Mustafi will leave Arsenal 'by the summer'
Shkodran Mustafi will leave Arsenal by the summer after falling way down the squad pecking order, according to his agent.
Mustafi has taken in over 150 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal since moving to Emirates Stadium from Valencia in 2016.
The German defender was a regular in the starting XI under both Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery, but has found opportunities far harder to come by with Mikel Arteta at the helm.
Read the full story on Goal.
‘Diego Costa would win the title for Man City’
Diego Costa would win the Premier League title for Manchester City if he was plucked out of the free agent pool, says Micah Richards.
Richards has told BBC Sport: "Manchester City are already on a ridiculously good run of form but if they signed Diego Costa now, he would win them the Premier League - I am sure of it."
Di Maria in line for PSG extension
Angel Di Maria is, according to L’Equipe, ready to pen a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain.
The Argentine forward has seen a reunion with former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho mooted, but Tottenham appear set to miss out on his signature.
Arsenal to be offered Draxler swap deal
Gunners can use Guendouzi to land PSG forward
Arsenal are set to be offered Julian Draxler in swap deal involving Matteo Guendouzi, claims L’Equipe.
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to part with a German forward and would like to take a combative midfielder back to his homeland.
Dembele in no rush to sign Barca deal
Ousmane Dembele is no hurry to sign a new deal at Barcelona, reports Alfredo Martinez.
The World Cup winner is only tied to terms through to the summer of 2022 and has seen a move away from Camp Nou mooted.
Arsenal interested in Marseille star Amavi
Marseille left-back Jordan Amavi is the subject of interest from Arsenal - according to L'Equipe.
Crystal Palace and Napoli have also been linked with the 26-year-old, who is due to drop into the free agency pool at the end of June.
Amavi has featured in nine Ligue 1 games for Marseille this season, scoring once.
Ramos offered three-year deal at PSG
French champions eager to bring in Madrid captain
Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has been offered a three-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain - according to Onda Cero.
The French champions are willing to pay the 34-year-old €15 million (£13m/$18m) per season, which the Blancos will be unable to match due to their current financial difficulties,
Ramos if free to speak with potential suitors after entering the final six months of his contract at Madrid, who have only tabled a two-year extension offer.
Leicester loan Johnson to AFC Wimbledon
Good luck, Darnell 👍— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 25, 2021
Ozil accepted huge pay cut to join Fenerbahce
Mesut Ozil is set to earn €3 million (£2.5m/$3.5m) a year at Fenerbahce after being paid an annual salary of €16m (£14m/$19m) at Arsenal.
Ozil signed a three-and-half year contract with Fenerbahce on Sunday after being released from his deal at Emirates Stadium six months early.
The ex-Germany international had been on Arsenal's books since 2013, scoring 44 goals in 254 appearances while getting his hands on three FA Cups, but had not played for the club since March last year.
Read the full story on Goal.
Fiorentina set sights on Malciuit
Fiorentina are actively looking for players in the January transfer window and are set to sign Kevin Malciuit from Napoli.
Gianluca Di Marzio claims the Viola will sign the right-back to fill the void left by the departure of Pol Lirola to Marseille.
Holmes heads back to Huddersfield
Duane Holmes has returned to Huddersfield Town from Derby County.
The United States midfielder spent three years with Huddersfield earlier in his career, and he has signed a deal until the summer of 2024.
Hall leaves Wisla Krakow
Luxembourg defender Tim Hall has left Wisla Krakow, having only joined the club earlier this month.
The cente-back had yet to make his debut, and departs by mutual consent.
United handed Sancho boost
Dortmund open to sale
Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho.
The Express is citing a report from Sport 1 which claims Borussia Dortmund are ready to sell the England international forward in the summer in order to balance the books.
Hodgson not contacted by Baggies for Benteke
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he has not been contacted by West Brom counterpart Sam Allardyce over Christian Benteke.
Allardyce has confirmed his interest in Palace striker Benteke, but he’s not spoken to Hodgson.
“Christian is in our team at the moment so I didn't know that Sam has been talking about that but he's not spoken to me about it so I don't quite know who he's speaking to so it must be someone else at the club," he told Sky Sports.
Lyon players lined up for OL Reign moves
Dzsenifer Marozsan, Sarah Bouhaddi and Wendie Renard could leave Lyon for OL Reign in the future, amid talk that the players have clauses in their contracts allowing them to switch between clubs who have the same parent company.
Hammers lead chase for Lingard
West Ham are leading the chase for Jesse Lingard, but the forward does not know if he will be leaving Manchester United in January.
Barcelona owe millions in transfer fees
Barca debts spiral
Barcelona are in serious debt and owe €126m (£112m/$153m) to other clubs in unpaid transfer fees.
Dennis heads to Cologne
1. FC Köln have completed the signing of @dennisblessed42 on loan from @ClubBrugge until the end of the season.— 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) January 25, 2021
He'll wear the number 43 for #effzeh! 💪
Laporta calls for PSG to respect Barca
Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has called on Paris Saint-Germain to be respectful.
PSG are reportedly circling should Lionel Messi decide to leave, but Laporta - who is favourite to take charge at Barca - has said he wants the French giants to play fair.
"We also ask PSG to be respectful with Barca, and not to try to destabilise us," RMC quote Laporta as saying.
Clyne signs Palace extension
Nathaniel Clyne has signed a new contract and is now tied to Crystal Palace until the end of the season.
“I’m enjoying my football,” the defender told Palace’s official website. “The players have been top class and I’m enjoying working with the manager and the coaching staff, and looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Wylie swaps Celtic for Ballymena
✍🏻 | Welcome Ben Wylie— Ballymena United FC (@BallymenaUnited) January 25, 2021
Ballymena United are absolutely delighted to announce the loan signing of local teenager Ben Wylie until the end of the season from Celtic.
More here 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/1TBigLANHG pic.twitter.com/bKerJP0xLA
Mallan in talks with Yeni Malatyaspor
Liverpool ready to pounce as Real struggle over Mbappe deal
Reds ready to step in for Mbappe
Real Madrid are struggling to put together a package for Kylian Mbappe, and this could allow Liverpool to steal in.
Finaces are tight in the Spanish capital, and sanctioning a massive wage and fee for Mbappe while asking their squad to take pay cuts would cause friction.
And Mundo Deportivo is saying that Liverpool are waiting in the wings to pounce for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.
Kokorin arrives at Fiorentina
"Forza Viola!" 👋👍#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina #Kokorin pic.twitter.com/UuP4u4HPlw— ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) January 25, 2021
Burnley in talks to sign Kenny
Burnley are in talks to sign defender Jonjoe Kenny from Everton.
Football Insider is saying talks are at an advanced stage and that a deal is likely to be thrashed out before the January transfer window closes.
Martins agrees new DC United deal
Felipe Martins has agreed to a one-year contract extension with DC United.
The midfielder is now tied to the club through the 2021 season, with an option to extend for a further 12 months.