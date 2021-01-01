Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea prepare £150m Haaland offer

Rennes in advanced discussions for possible Camavinga replacement
Rennes are planning ahead for the potential sale of star midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and are now in advanced talks with Midtjylland to sign possible replacement Jens Cajuste.
"He is a player that we have followed for over a year," technical director Florian Maurice told reporters. "He can start immediately and has big future potential. We are in advanced discussions."
Chelsea prepare £150m Haaland offer (90min)
The Blues believe Dortmund will be unable to refuse such a high bid
Chelsea are preparing to offer Borussia Dortmund up to £150 million ($207m/€175m) for star striker Erling Haaland, writes 90min.
Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are considered the best young forwards potentially available on the transfer market, and after Manchester United locked down Jadon Sancho, the stakes will be even higher for the Blues to buy one of them to improve their attack.
Man City to loan Stevanovic to Heerenveen
Manchester City will send 18-year-old Filip Stevanovic to SC Heerenveen on a two-year loan, reports VI.
The winger remains a long way from Pep Guardiola's squad, but the club hope he can develop enough in the Netherlands top-flight to work his way into the fold at the end of his loan deal or attract interest for a profit-making sale.
Chalobah draws West Brom interest
Liverpool announce pro contract for Oakley
