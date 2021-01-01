Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea make Haaland contact

The Man City manager has expressed his desire to add the Villa man this summer

Pep Guardiola sees the pursuit of Jack Grealish as equally important to the pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane, writes ESPN.

That revelation comes as somewhat of a surprise with the departure of Sergio Aguero leaving the centre-forward position at Manchester City rather barren while the attacking midfield areas are comparably loaded with senior talent.

Fortunately for the manager, Manchester City are reportedly willing to buy both Grealish and Kane if their respective clubs are willing to sell them.