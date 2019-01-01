No Inter deal yet for Alexis
Inter are yet to strike an agreement with Manchester United over the loan signing of Alexis Sanchez, reports the BBC.
Antonio Conte is keen to add the Chilean to his new-look squad, but the Nerazzurri are as of yet only prepared to cover half of his mammoth United salary.
Galatasaray confirm Mitroglu signing
De Gea stalls on new Man Utd contract
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could keep the club waiting until January as they try to tie him down to a new contract, claims the Sun.
De Gea has agreed in principle an extension that would see his salary rise to £350,000 a week.
But he is in no rush to put pen to paper on the six-year deal, with United out of the Champions League this season and Real Madrid and PSG reportedly tracking the shot-stopper's progress.
PSG reject €100m + three players bid for Neymar
Bale, Navas and James offered to French champions
Paris Saint-Germain have rebuffed Real Madrid's efforts to take Neymar to the Spanish capital, claims L'Equipe.
The Merengue upped the ante in their most recent bid, offering €100 million (£91m/$111m) plus no less than three players - believed to be James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas.
But PSG were unmoved, rejecting the offer, while Barcelona and Juventus remain in the hunt for the Brazilian's signature.
Fiorentina move for Raphinha
Fiorentina are looking to bring in another winger in the shape of Sporting star Raphinha, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Viola have added Franck Ribery to their squad over the summer, but are still keen to add further cover out wide.
Matteo Politano and Domenico Berardi were also targets, but Fiorentina failed to agree terms with Inter and Sassuolo over their respective transfers.
Navas wants out of Real Madrid
Goalkeeper is no longer happy to be Courtois' understudy
Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is unhappy with his second-string role at the club and wants a transfer, claims Marca.
The Costa Rica international had initially made his peace with the decision to make Thibaut Courtois No.1, but he now appears to have changed his mind.
Madrid have already begun searching for a replacement understudy should Navas leave in the current transfer window.
Benteke and Tomkins close on new Palace deals
Crystal Palace are set to extend the contracts of Christian Benteke and James Tonkins, reports the Daily Mail.
The Belgian forward's current deal expires in June 2020, while Tomkins has two years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park.
Man Utd could pay out £36m to Alexis if he joins Inter
Reds would be liable to cover any reduction in Chilean's salary
Manchester United could be liable for a bill worth more than £36 million should Alexis Sanchez make his move to Inter permanent, reports the Daily Mail.
The Chilean is expected to complete a 12-month loan back to Serie A in the coming days, which will include a purchase option.
Inter, however, are likely to insist on slashing Alexis' £500,000 a week wages should the deal go through, leaving United to make up the shortfall.