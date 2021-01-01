Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi willing to take pay cut to land Haaland at Barcelona

The Argentine wants to see transfer ambition in order to renew

Lionel Messi is happy to cut his wages at Barcelona if that means the club can pursue Borussia Dortmund prodigy Erling Haaland, claims Eurosport.

The Argentine has been told by new president Joan Laporta that he may have to undergo a salary reduction in order to renew beyond 2021.

But Messi's main priority is ensuring Barca are ambitious in the upcoming transfer window, and he could still leave if targets like Haaland are not pursued.