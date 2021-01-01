Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Werner ready to leave Chelsea this summer

AC Milan chase Malen 'dream'
PSV forward Donyell Malen is considered a "dream" signing for AC Milan as they look to strengthen their aging attack for the long term, according to Calciomercato.
Malen, 22, has three straight double-digit scoring seasons in the Eredivisie.
Porto could loan Ramos to Farense
Porto are on the verge of loaning reserve goalkeeper Claudio Ramos to Farense, writes A Bola, as Farense need an emergency fill-in at the position due to injury.
Farense are 15th in the Primeira Liga, just one place above a relegation play-off spot.
Glasner could leave Wolfsburg for rival amid rift
Oliver Glasner is ready to quit his managerial post at Wolfsburg amid a shattered relationship with sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, reports Bild.
Borussia Monchengladbach are considered a likely destination should he leave.
Dortmund close in on Vlachodimos
Borussia Dortmund are moving toward a transfer agreement for Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, writes A Bola, with incoming manager Marco Rose said to be an admirer of the 26-year-old.
Roman Burki has been sidelined for much of the season through injury, with Marwin Hitz taking his place.
Werner ready to leave Chelsea this summer (Football Insider)
The striker has been with the Blues for less than a year
Timo Werner is already prepared to leave Chelsea after signing from RB Leipzig last summer, according to Football Insider.
The 25-year-old striker has improved slightly after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January, but his goal return remains below expectations. He's scored just five times in the Premier League in 27 appearances after netting 28 times in Germany last season.
This past week, he was heard being berated by Tuchel from the touch-line for his positioning, though his manager has also been understanding of his slow start in other moments.