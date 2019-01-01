Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want Pochettino

Liverpool on course for record-breaking kit deal
Liverpool are set to agree a deal with Nike to become their new kit manufacturers, according to the MailOnline.
A partnership with the US sporting brand could even eclipse the £750 million ($933m) deal Manchester United agreed with Adidas for a 10-year contract.
The Reds are hopeful their new manufacturer deal may see them come close to the fees earned by Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Man Utd could spend big again in January
Despite forking out £150 million ($187m) on signings last summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be given more finances to spend in January.
The Red Devils spent more money than any other side during the off-season, but a lack of squad depth means they may target further recruits in the mid-season window.
In particular, the MailOnline report that United could target a striker with just three recognised forwards currently at Old Trafford.
Barca scout Koulibaly
Barcelona sent club official Eric Abidal to watch Kalidou Koulibaly last weekend.
The Spanish champions are said to be keen on the Napoli man, who Calciomercato claim they see as the heir to Gerard Pique.
Koulibaly is said to have a release clause of €150 million ($132m), a sum which even Barcelona may struggle to match.
Real Madrid still keen on Pochettino
Real Madrid have identified Mauricio Pochettino as their no.1 target should they replace current manager Zinedine Zidane.
Club president Florentino Perez is a huge supporter of the Tottenham boss, and he was impressed with the Argentine’s ability to guide Spurs to the Champions League final last season, as per the Mirror.
As a result, Los Blancos plan to make a move for Pochettino if Zidane gets the chop at the Bernabeu.
Cardiff fail to agree Sala fee
Cardiff City have failed to agree a compensation package with Nantes for deceased striker Emiliano Sala, according to the MailOnline.
The Bluebirds had originally agreed to pay £15 million ($19m/$17m) for the Argentinian before his tragic death earlier this year.
However, Cardiff are now disputing the sum agreed with the Ligue 1 side, with FIFA set to get involved this week in an effort to resolve the case.