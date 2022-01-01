Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd move for Bayern Munich star Sane

Man Utd move for Bayern star Sane (Mirror)
Leroy Sane could be on his way back to Manchester.
Except this time, the Germany international could be on his way to Old Trafford.
The Mirror reports that Manchester United have made an enquiry about the Bayern Munich attacker, who spent four years at Man City.
West Ham approach Roma target Zagadou
West Ham are lining up an offer for Dan-Axel Zagadou, according to The Sun.
The Premier League side hope to beat Roma to the signing of the defender, who is available as a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund.
Man Utd eye Ruiz as De Jong alternative
Manchester United have their sights on Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz as a move for Frenkie de Jong continues to be held up, GOAL can confirm.
Erik ten Hag is determined to secure a top-quality holding midfielder and sees the Spain international as an ideal alternative if top target De Jong cannot be secured.
Burnley consider Metz star Kouyate
Burnley are considering making an offer for Metz defender Boubakar Kouyate.
The Sun claims the French side are demanding £10 million for the centre-back, which is much more than the English team put forward in their first offer of around £2.5m.
Real Madrid plot bid for Leverkusen striker
Real Madrid are lining up a bid for Bayer Leverkusen striker Iker Bravo, says Marca.
Atletico Madrid are also after the attacker, but Leverkusen have faith in him and are set to demand a high price before they will let him go.