Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to submit fresh Sterling proposal

West Ham have offered a deal to Jesse Lingard's representatives over a move for the outgoing Manchester United star, per Sky Sports News.

The England international, poised to become a free agent, spent the latter half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at London Stadium in a highly successful move.

Attempts to move back met multiple stumbling blocks, resulting in Lingard spendiing a lacklustre final year at Old Trafford, but he could now finally head back to the Hammers.