Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool eye Mbappe as Mane replacement

Real Madrid look to hijack Man Utd's Sancho transfer
Real Madrid are prepared to battle Manchester United for Jadon Sancho, reports the Daily Star.
The two clubs have had their issues over the years, most notably over the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo and the failed transfer of David de Gea.
And it now appears that the two clubs will do battle for Sancho this summer as both look to seal a move for the Borussia Dortmund star.
Spurs eye Dutch starlet
Tottenham are set to chase Dutch starlet Lamare Bogarde this summer, according to Football insider.
The 16-year-old defender has shined for Feyenoord's youth team with Spurs' scouts being alerted to his progress throughout the season.
Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Juventus and AC Milan are also said to be interested, though, as there will undoubtedly be fierce competition for his services.
Ighalo faces wage cut if he is to remain at Man Utd
Odion Ighalo would have to sacrifice two-thirds of his £300,000-a-week wages if he is to remain at Manchester United, reports the Daily Star.
Ighalo is on loan at Old Trafford from Shanghai Shenhua, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to keep him on board going forward.
But, if the Nigerian forward is to stay, he'd have to sacrifice his wages, although Ighalo has stated his desire to remain ar Old Trafford.
Atleti faces competition for Morelos
Atletico Madrid aren't the only club chasing Rangers star Alfredo Morelos.
According to AS, Saint-Etienne are also in the mix for the Colombian goalscorer, and have submitted a larger offer than the Spanish side.
Atletico's interest, meanwhile, will depend on sales as the club will not make any big splashes unless there are some big exits this summer.
Real Madrid and Atleti interested in defender
Both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are eyeing Mohammed Salisu, reports the Athletic.
The Ghanian defender has played every league game for Real Valladolid this season as the club has avoided falling into the relegation zone.
His impressive season has attracted interest from two heavyweights, who see his tall frame and ability on the ball as a major plus.