Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus to offer Dybala for Man Utd's Pogba

Real Madrid won't pay 'Hazard money' for Pogba
Real Madrid will not pay big money for Manchester United outcast Paul Pogba like they did for Eden Hazard, reports The Mirror.
The La Liga champions are keen on signing the French World Cup winner but cannot afford a large fee, like they paid for Chelsea star Hazard, because of the financial bite from the coronavirus pandemic.
Cox interesting Bristol City
Bristol City are among several European clubs eyeing a move for left-back George Cox, reports Football Insider.
The 22-year-old left Brighton for Fortuna Sittard last summer, and is now being pursued by Bristol City, Espanyol and Mallorca.
Leeds eye ex-Tottenham talent Edwards
Leeds are considering making a move for former Tottenham winger Marcus Edwards, according to Football Insider.
The 22-year-old winger was considered a generational talent in his youth but struggled to break through in north London and was eventually sold to Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.
Any move by Leeds for the English attacker will likely be in the summer.
Man Utd alerted by Camavinga exit wish
Manchester United are on alert after Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga declared he wants to leave the Ligue 1 club.
The 18-year-old midfielder is ready to move on from France, with the Red Devils and Real Madrid both circling for his signature, reports Mundo Deportivo via The Sun.
Juve want to swap Dybala for Pogba
The Old Lady feel they can secure their former star by offloading the Argentine
Juventus will offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba in January as they attempt to reduce their financial outlay for the French World Cup winner.
According to Tuttosport, Juve were aware in advance of the comments made by Pogba's agent Mino Raiola and want to secure the player without paying a transfer fee.
Dybala, who was linked with a move to United in the summer, has struggled for consistency at Juve this season because of injury.