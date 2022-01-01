Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dele facing uncertain future at Everton

Brighton to move for Man Utd's Williams
Brighton will move to bring Manchester United's Brandon Williams on-board if Manchester City's deal for Marc Cucurella ultimately goes through, per The Mirror.
The Seagulls have knocked back the Premier League champions' first offer, but it appears likely the Citizens will try again.
If they do ultimately prize Cucurella away, Williams - who spent last season on loan with Norwich - will be on their hit list.
Everton look poised to move Dele Alli on just half a year after the former Tottenham playmaker arrived at Goodison Park, claims The Sun.
The England outcast arrived on Merseyside mid-season last term, in a bid to both help the Toffees revive their fortunes and potentially force his way back into Three Lions contention.
But a fairly dismal showing means Frank Lampard is ready to cut his losses on the star already and send him on his way.
Molina close to Atletico move
Torino confident in Denayer move
Torino are increasingly confident they can get a move for Belgium defender Jason Deneyar over the line, per Gianluca di Marzio.
The Red Devils man is without a club after finishing a four-year stay at Lyon, with the centre-back on the hunt for a new club.
With the Qatar 2022 World Cup looming, Denayer - a Scottish champion previously with Celtic - will be desperate to force his way into plans, having missed out on Russia 2018 either side of Euro 2016 and Euro 2020 squad appearances - and Torino may benefit as the side to secure his services.
Lang set for Brugge exit
Toulouse eye up Celtic's Welsh
