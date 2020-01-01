USL set to furlough employees
The United Soccer League, which encompasses several lower divisions of American soccer, is set to furlough its employees, according to SportBusiness.
Some employees at the league office have already been furloughed as games are not expected to be scheduled before May.
USL club Memphis 901 has both laid off and furloughed its staff, while North Carolina FC has reportedly placed a chunk of their workers on unpaid furlough.
Juventus and Barcelona plan potential swap deal
Juventus and Barcelona have been in talks regarding a series of summer moves
According to Calcio Mercato, Barcelona are keen on Juventus midifelder Federico Bernardeshi, with the Spanish side offering two players in exchange.
Juventus have been offered both Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umititi, with the former very interested in a move to Serie A.
Liverpool believe Premier League rival leaked furlough plans
Liverpool believe that a Premier League rival leaked their plans to furlough employees, according to the Athletic.
The Reds had no plan of making an announcement on the decision last weekend with the plan being to wait until Monday to give the club a chance to work with employees on the situation.
However, news broke on Saturday that the club was planning furloughs, and the Reds believe it was leaked by a different club after Premier League-wide discussions on how to handle the break away from football.
La Liga players should expect coronavirus wage cuts - Tebas
La Liga president Javier Tebas says that players and clubs should be expected to sacrifice money during this outbreak.
Atletico Madrid recently confirmed players had accepted a 70 per cent reduction and Tebas expects that to be enacted league-wide.
Everton and Dortmund remain in the hunt for Everton
Brazilian winger Everton remains a target for both Everton and Borussia Dortmund, reports Globo Esporte.
Dortmund have been in contact with Gremio recently as they look to get out ahead of their competitors during this coronavirus quarantine.
The winger has a contract through 2023 and, with Gremio having made plenty of money from sales in recent seasons, it will take a large fee to pry him from the club.