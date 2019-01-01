Gunners set sights on Upamecano
Arsenal have been linked with Leipzig central defender Dayot Upamecano and the 21-year-old could be allowed to leave the German club if they can sign fellow Frenchman Tanguy Kouassi from Paris St-Germain, as reported by Le Parisien.
The 17-year-old Kouassi is seen as the long-term successor to Upamecano, but Leipzig are prepared to start the process early.
That would pave the way for the Gunners to pursue Upamecano.
Man Utd want Eriksen
The playmaker is looking to leave Spurs
Manchester United will swoop for Christian Eriksen on a free transfer next summer, according to the Telegraph.
The Dane has no intention of signing a new contract at Spurs, and could yet leave in January, but United are looking to make him one of the most high-profile free transfers between Premier League clubs at the end of the season.
Eriksen scored a stunning free-kick on Saturday in Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Norwich.
Cooper signs new Swansea deal
Brandon Cooper has signed a new deal with Swansea which runs until 2021.
The Wales U21 international was out of contract in the summer but has now committed to the Championship side for two more years.
Arsenal want €40m for Xhaka
The midfielder is close to joining Hertha Berlin
Granit Xhaka looks set to leave Arsenal in January, but the Premier League club want €40m for the Swiss according to Sky Italy.
Hertha Berlin have offered €35m and the player is unlikely to play for Arsenal again, but the transfer is yet to cross the line.
New Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has also stressed how much he rates a player he previously scouted while working at Manchester City.