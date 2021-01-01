Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football LIVE: Team GB secure quarter-final spot as USWNT hammer New Zealand

Thank you and goodbye
Goals galore at Tokyo 2020
8.30am: Chile 1-2 Canada
🕒 9.00am: China 4-4 Zambia
🕒 9.30am: Sweden 4-2 Australia
🕒 11.30am: Japan 0-1 Great Britain
🕒 12:00pm: Netherlands 3-3 Brazil
🕒 12:30pm: New Zealand 1-6 USA
31 goals in just over five hours of football
FT: New Zealand 1-6 USWT
It's all over. A stone's throw away from Tokyo at the home of Urawa Red Diamonds, it is over - and it has been a resounding response from the USWNT to that opening defeat against Sweden.
They have absolutely smashed New Zealand, for six, quite literally, to put themselves firmly into contention once again. Suddenly, those medal hopes look a lot more rosy.
It is a bad, bad day at the office for the Football Ferns.
GOAL: New Zealand 1-6 USWNT
(C. J. Bott OG, 93)
Six of the best - unless you're the Football Ferns. It has been an awful evening in Saitama for them.
Press comes again, and looks to flick a low finish in from the left edge of the box. C. J. Bott gets in the way to intercept it and promptly flicks it past her own goalkeeper where it can trickle into the net.
GOAL: New Zealand 1-5 USWNT
(Alex Morgan, 88)
Anna Leat will not be looking back on this day as a fond memory, you'd imagine, even in the spirit of the Olympic Games. That's five goals she has conceded today - and plenty more have gone past her, only for the offside flag to save her.
The USWNT are running rampant - and it's another one off the bench, Alex Morgan, who gets her account up and running, after Press brings down a long delivery and squares it to her for a pinpoint finish.
USWNT in cruise control
New Zealand 1-4 USWNT
Many assumed that the defeat to Sweden would be a mere blip for the Stars and Stripes - and they were absolutely right on the basis of what they have shown today.
That the USWNT has such a store of riches among their ranks, it is hard to choose who gets the nod sometimes, but Megan Rapinoe has been typically peerless on-and-off-the-ball, cutting up a storm. She'll surely start against Australia next week.
GOAL: New Zealand 1-4 USWNT
(Christen Press, 80)
Normal service is resumed - and how!
Dropped after the loss to Sweden, Christen Press is off the bench and onto the scoreboard now. It's Ertz with the assist again, a fluid pass tipped in on the break from the right wing - and as it falls at the forward's feet, she just nudges it past the goalkeeper and in at the right post.
GOAL: New Zealand 1-3 USWNT
(Betsy Hassett, 72)
Out of nowhere, a response for the Football Ferns!
The USWNT are absolutely fuming with themselves there and rightfully so. A hopeful long ball is picked off by Paige Satchell too easily, and she cuts it back, having drawn Alyssa Naeher out, to Betsy Hassett for a finish into a virtually open goal. Surely it's too late to say the comeback is on?
All over in Group F
FT: Netherlands 3-3 Brazil
It's over in Rifu - and Dominique Janssen has saved a point for the Netherlands, to deny Brazil two wins from two in Group F.
It means that the Dutch stay on top of the table thanks to superior goal difference, something that may prove crucial heading into the quarter-finals.
GOAL: New Zealand 0-3 USWNT
(Abby Erceg OG, 63)
It's gone from bad to worse for the Football Ferns' defence - they've put an own goal in now!
The USWNT look to beat them with some smart headers around the six-yard area. Abby Erceg rises up to try and loop it over her own crossbar, and only succeeds in beating her own goalkeeper. That will do nicely for the Stars and Stripes.
Lloyd hits side netting
New Zealand 0-2 USWNT
Any turnaround at half-time does not look to have robbed the Stars and Stripes of their momentum - they firmly remain the side with the upper hand in this contest.
Carli Lloyd slaps a finish into the side netting now, looking to get the better of New Zealand's backline again with concerning ease.
Percival injured
New Zealand 0-2 USWNT
Some serious concern for the Football Ferns now - Ria Percival is down injured, and clutching at her side.
After treatment on the pitch, she's taken off the field of play - but it looks like it might have been something more minor than feared. There's no change coming on for her.
Records ready to fall?
Netherlands 2-3 Brazil
Marta (who else?)
One off the all-time #Olympics goalscoring record
Netherlands 2-3 Brazil with 15' left to play
Back underway
New Zealand 0-2 USWNT
A couple of minutes later than perhaps expected, play has resumed in Saitama, as the USWNT look to wrap up what would be their first win of Tokyo 2020.
The odds are in their favour, but it will be interesting to see quite how New Zealand have reacted to that first half, particularly over the next five minutes or so.
Marta helps hand Brazil lead
Netherlands 2-3 Brazil
In Group F, an early second half goal for the Dutch has been wiped out from the penalty spot by Marta - who has scored in five successive Olympic tournaments now - and then overtaken with a third for Brazil.
That really is firing up now. We'll have a full-time update for you in just over 20 minutes or so.
Team GB second into quarter-final hat
FT: Japan 0-1 Great Britain
Hege Riise's job is far from done - but in taking Great Britain into the knockout rounds, she has at the very least cleared the first hurdle ahead of her and her team.
Sweden are the only other side to have already assured themselves of a place, though several other sides remain clear favourites given their remaining fixtures.
There will be no rest however, given that their final game in Group E against Canada may well shape whether they have a harder task or not in the last eight and beyond.
FT: Japan 0-1 Great Britain
That's it - and Great Britain are through to the quarter-finals of Tokyo 2020!
Ellen White's second half header is enough to ensure that Team GB will be in the last eight, as a superior gameplan after the break undid their hosts.
Japan still have their chances, against Chile next week, but the pressure is truly on them now.
HT: New Zealand 0-2 USWNT
Lindsey Horan's late strike means that it is a comfortable cushion that the USWNT take into the break - but it could have been so much more were it not for the offside flag.
New Zealand need to somehow close ranks, build upon each other and bring something magical out of their pockets if they hope to get a result now.
GOAL: New Zealand 0-2 USWNT
(Lindsey Horan, 45)
That one will absolutely count!
Finally - finally! - the USWNT have their second. It's Lindsey Horan with the close-range header, after Julie Ertz tipped a corner from the left back across the box.
New Zealand are furious with each other, but it has really not been their game. It has been a tough experience for them.
Great Britain eat up the clock
Japan 0-1 Great Britain
Georgia Stanway and Jill Scott are both on for Team GB now, with the seconds ticking down towards inury time. It does enough to eat up more on the clock.
There will be recriminations for Japan after this one, but defeat is not the end. Beat Chile next time out and they still have a great shot of making the last eight.
Team GB managing final stretch well
Japan 0-1 Great Britain
Changes from both sides - Mana Iwabuchi and Rachel Daly enter the fray - and a booking for goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita after a bit of a kerfuffle with White brings this game closer to its end.
That introduction of Caroline Weir has helped craft a hard-nosed press that has hurt Japan in the end, and now it is doing a fine job at keeping them away from a late sucker-punch too.
DISALLOWED GOAL: New Zealand 0-1 USWNT
(Lindsey Horan, 34)
This is getting absolutely mad now. Lindsey Horan comes in with a flying header, crashing it past the goalkeeper - and the flag is up again!
Vlatko Andonovski looks like a man only a few seconds away from throwing a chair. How many will his side not score today?
DISALLOWED GOAL: New Zealand 0-1 USWNT
(Megan Rapinoe, 31)
What's the record for the most disallowed goals in a single game, do you think?
It's another ball in the back of the net for the USWNT and it's another turned down thanks to the offside flag. This time, Rapinoe buries a short-range finish and promptly punches the air in frustration when it is knocked off.
GOAL: Japan 0-1 Great Britain
(Ellen White, 74)
Who else was it going to be for Team GB?!
Ellen White has the breakthrough and she has put her country one step closer to the quarter-finals, with a superb header, looped in from the right post after beating out both defender and goalkeeper in an awful mix-up for Japan. What a time to strike!
DISALLOWED GOAL: New Zealand 0-1 USWNT
(Tobin Heath, 28)
Another one is chalked off for the USWNT! This time, Tobin Heath thinks she has volleyed in her side's second, but the cut-back to set her up came from an offside position.
Further frustration for the Stars and Stripes but they are well on top here.
All square in Group F
Netherlands 1-1 Brazil
The second half will be incoming shortly in Rifu, and it remains a level contest between the Netherlands and Brazil.
That one looks to be finely balanced in a very big game for both sides.
Japan ring further changes
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
Jun Endo and Narumi Miura are both on for Japan now, as the hosts look to stop this contest from possibly slipping out of their control.
Great Britain are finding greater purchase both out wide and through the middle in this half, with more ball overall. There's still nothing to split the pair on the scoreboard - but one strike is all it takes.
NZ overwhelmed by USWNT might?
New Zealand 0-1 USWNT
As Lavelle smashes the side netting, moments after Leat thrashed a ball straight out of play under relatively little pressure, it's not hard to shake the sense that it will be a long night for New Zealand.
They have had nowhere near the number of minutes the USWNT have had over the past year and a bit, but they do seem to almost be in terrified awe of their opponents at points. They aren't too bad when on the ball - but there is work to be done.
DISALLOWED GOAL: New Zealand 0-1 USWNT
(Carli Lloyd, 15)
Carli Lloyd thinks she has doubled the lead for the USWNT - but the offisde flag is rightfully up to chalk off her flash chip over goalkeeper Anna Leat.
New Zealand respond with a smart break, but Alyssa Naeher is more than a match. Hannah Wilkinson is bringing the danger up front for the Football Ferns
Changes afoot in Sapporo
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
With their first change of the game made - introducing Yuka Momiki - Japan are forced to weather a nervy period at the back as Great Britain cause some chaos from a corner.
The visitors make their first change too a moment later, with Caroline Weir on, one of the few non-English players within this Great Britain squad.
GOAL: New Zealand 0-1 USWNT
(Rose Lavelle, 9)
Well, that didn't take too long, did it?
The USWNT have their first goal of Tokyo 2020 and it is a peach, as Rose Lavelle slides in a wonderful finish from Tobin Heath's delightful pivot near the edge of the box.
They're up and running in earnest now.
Rapinoe brings early pressure
New Zealand 0-0 USWNT
The choice to keep Megan Rapinoe - the embodiment of a big-name-for-the-big-game player among the many lights of this USWNT squad - on the bench for the first hour against Sweden seemed a little mad in hindsight, didn't it?
She's promptly set around proving why, launching several fast runs down the left flank and brushing the roof of the New Zealand net early on here.
Back underway
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
A moment later, the action gets back underway up north too - and Great Britain have a spring in their step off the bat.
They are pressing much higher from the off, a fact more readily apparent inside half-a-minute. Japan will have to be wary here.
KO: New Zealand vs USWNT
Stephanie Frappart blows the whistle in Saitama and we're underway in the final game of matchday two, as the USWNT look to nab their first points against New Zealand!
This could well be a free-scoring affair, but the Football Ferns will be determined to ensure that it is not.
Netherlands squared up with Brazil
Elsewhere, in Rifu, there's already been two goals inside the first 25 minutes in the last of today's Group F games, with the Netherlands and Brazil locking horns there.
Both teams picked up hefty wins in their opening games, and given that both Zambia and China have just a point to their name, a draw may well be enough see them both into the next round, unless there are a pair of massive shocks to come.
No games for 491 days: inside NZ's preparations
Until they played a closed-doors friendly with Great Britain the other week, New Zealand had not played a game for nearly 500 days - and that has caused havoc with their efforts to be ready for Tokyo 2020.
Against the best team in world football, they face an almighty challenge - and Amee Ruszkai has had a dive into it for us.
HT: Japan 0-0 Great Britain
There's no need for injury time in Sapporo - and it means that this cagey first half is over without a goal.
Japan look to have picked up from where they left off against Canada, to a point, while Great Britain seem a little more conservative than they did against Chile. The quality of the opponent has changed for both of course, but it has been a fairly low-wattage encounter to date in Group E.
Hemp offers timely response
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
Now, that is more like it from Team GB. Lauren Hemp meets a cut-back just inside the box and drifts a header low and wide to the left.
The finish itself is a little lacking, but the position - worked intelligently against the growth of Japan's press - is something far more promising. Hege Riise, behind her mask, gestures at her players in an approving fashion.
Hasegawa causes more concern for Team GB
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
Now it is the turn of Milan's Yui Hasegawa to put Great Britain under the cosh and it is a delightful ball that just loops beyond the right post as it comes back to earth
That's not far off the mark at all, and even if it was always going wide, it continues to show just how Japan have grown into this game with aplomb.
Tanaka goes close for hosts
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
That's the best chance of the match so far - and it is close to a cage-rattling finish from Mina Tanaka!
A well-worked passage of play allows the hosts to cut open Great Britain with a perilous ease, like a hot knife through butter, and the striker just pulls her effort wide of the left post. Close but no cigar for Nadeshiko Japan.
All square in Sapporo
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
There won't be many events further away from the hub of Tokyo 2020 than this, given where we are on Hokkaido, the most northernmost prefecture of Japan.
Great Britain have perhaps let their hosts creep into this a little bit more than they would want to but there has not been a chance to really leave them in panic mode so far either.
GB pushing for opener
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
Some smart movement from Ellen White now crafts a spell of fine pressure upon Japan's defensive line, and the hosts are forced to scramble to dig themselves out of danger.
Thread some more field position and possession like that together, and Great Britain will have chances. They have to buck up for a counter now - Hina Sugita's half-volley causes a brief heart-in-mouth moment.
Team News: New Zealand vs USWNT
Rapinoe starts for Stars and Stripes
Rapinoe starts for Stars and Stripes
Tonight’s Starting XI vs. 🇳🇿
Lineup notes ≫ https://t.co/YsE1k5rO8h pic.twitter.com/n6rdTReMQH
High balls prove pathways
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
Both Lauren Hemp and Emi Nakajima are offering up some dangerous deliveries at either end, balls that with a little more curl on them, could have caused some serious problems for the opposition defence.
A free-kick for the hosts, flicked in off the left edge, is clattered away by Steph Houghton, but only as far as Honoka Hayashi, who rifles a cluttered finish through the crowded box and wide at the right post.
Tempo dictated early on
Japan 0-0 Great Britain
Leah Williamson does some fine work close to her own corner flag, to just hold up play and frustrate Japan, as they look to find purchase down the wings.
A few moments later, a flick pass downfield runs away from Kim Little before she can bring it back in. Goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita - in for Sakiko Ikeda today - has little trouble dealing with it.
KO: Japan v Great Britain
Referee Anastasia Pustovoitova has blown the whistle at Sapporo Dome and we are underway in this Group E game between Japan and Great Britain!
The visitors might want to call on a spot of not-so-ancient legacy here - this is where England beat Argentina during the men's World Cup almost two decades ago, at South Korea/Japan 2002.
David Beckham's famous penalty did the job that day - but what can Team GB find here to ensure that history is on their side?
Sweden march on - but Blackstenius injured
It's all over in Saitama and Sweden have prevailed, 4-2, over Australia - but it might have come at a cost.
Stina Blackstenius, who scored a double against the USWNT and the last one today for the Blue and Yellow, was forced off deep in injury time with a leg issue.
She's had a wonderful tournament so far and it would be a cruel blow if it ends here for her while her side march on. Sweden have officially qualified for the quarter-finals.
Matchday Two Roundup
Team GB's game will be the fourth encounter of the day at Tokyo 2020 - and they'll know that victory will be needed to head back to the top of their group after a Janine Beckie double handed Canada victory over Chile elsewhere in Group E.
Not content with netting three goals in that record-setting 3-10 defeat to the Netherlands, minnows Zambia have also notched their first points of the tournament too, securing a 4-4 draw with China in Group F.
We're still waiting on full-time between Sweden and Australia, where the Blue and Yellow have come from behind to lead against the Matlidas in Group G.
Nadeshiko Japan out to shock superiors
For Asako Takakura, there have been many near-misses over the years - a string of last-four finishes during her time as a player in the then-AFC Women's Championship - but Tokyo 2020 presents a fine chance to go that one step further.
Even as hosts, Nadeshiko Japan - the nickname afforded to the women's team - are not among the obvious frontrunners, but in a tournament that has already delivered some confounding results, they'll still favour their chances if they can edge through to the quarter-finals.
An opening draw with Canada - three spots above them in the world rankings - was a well-earned point after Mana Iwabuchi tied things up late on, and they'll hope to spring a surprise against another nominally superior side today.
Team News: Japan vs Great Britain
Four changes for Team GB
Four changes for Team GB
Four changes to the side that defeated Chile in the first group game.
Kick off 11:30 (BST). #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/cH0YsxmnU6
...as USWNT seek response
If it was the perfect start for Hege Riise and company, then it was a dramatic disaster for The Stars and Stripes, as their 44-game unbeaten streak came to a crashing end at Tokyo Stadium against Sweden.
Having been dethroned as long-time Olympic champions thanks to a shock loss against the Blue and Yellow in the quarter-finals of Rio 2016, the USWNT were left shellshocked by their old foes again in a 3-0 rout.
Though it is far from a fatal blow to their ambition, it is nevertheless a dramatic wake-up call for their superstar generation, several of whom are looking to add a final medal to their tally in what is likely their final Games. Against New Zealand, they must respond today.
Great Britain gunning for glory...
After a disruptive lead-in for the tournament - a cancelled game against Zambia in Stoke really threw a spanner in the works - there was little sign that Team GB might wilt in the empty echo of vast stadiums a long way from home.
An Ellen White double ensured that it was mostly smooth sailing past Chile, to put Great Britain firmly in the mix for a quarter-final berth - but now, a sterner test awaits.
In hosts Japan, they will encounter a side fired up to deliver on home soil, particularly amid an Olympic Games that continues to court controversy amid the pandemic.
Today's order of play
Several matches are already underway for this latest round of fixtures, but we're keeping our eyes mostly on what will be happening with two nations; Great Britain and the United States of America.
They play in Sapporo and Saitama respectively today, aganst Japan and New Zealand, in what could be two corking games.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Good morning and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
Are you sitting comfortably? Good - then we'll begin. It's the fourth day of action at Tokyo 2020, with the Olympic Games truly up and running after Friday's Opening Ceremony - but for those of a footballing persuasion, the entertainment is already well underway.
It's matchday two of the women's tournament, as the dozen sides that make up Groups E, F and G fight it out for a quarter-final berth. For some, it will be a procession of progression - and for others, it will be the last chance saloon.
But there's two games in particular we'll be keeping an eye on today...