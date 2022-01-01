PSL transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mamelodi Sundowns target Zungu's contract talks with Amiens break down

Amiens sporting director John Williams has confirmed that Bongani Zungu's exit from the club after contract renewal talks broke down.

"It's over and we're moving on," Williams told Courrier Picard.

The South Africa international has been on the books of the French Ligue 2 club since 2017 and he will now leave the club as a free agent.

Zungu has confirmed that his former club Mamelodi Sundowns are interested in his services, while Kaizer Chiefs are also reportedly keen admirers of the experienced midfielder.