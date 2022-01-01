PSL transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mamelodi Sundowns target Zungu's contract talks with Amiens break down

Downs target's contract talks with Amiens break down
Amiens sporting director John Williams has confirmed that Bongani Zungu's exit from the club after contract renewal talks broke down.
"It's over and we're moving on," Williams told Courrier Picard.
The South Africa international has been on the books of the French Ligue 2 club since 2017 and he will now leave the club as a free agent.
Zungu has confirmed that his former club Mamelodi Sundowns are interested in his services, while Kaizer Chiefs are also reportedly keen admirers of the experienced midfielder.
Top coaches eyeing Royal AM job
Gavin Hunt, Owen Da Gama and Cavin Johnson have been linked with the Royal AM coaching job which is vacant.
The position became vacant after John Maduka resigned last week and joined Maritzburg United.
The three experienced tacticians are currently unattached and they are said to be keen to replace Maduka according to Daily Sun.
Royal AM finished third in the PSL in the recent term and they qualified for next season's Caf Confederation Cup.
Pirates loan out four players
Several Orlando Pirates players are reportedly seeking a loan move having struggled for game time this past season.
It is believed that Bongani Sam, Tebogo Tlolane, Collins Makgaka and Nkanyiso Zungu are the players who could be sent out on loan.
However, that all depends on whether the team will be able to land some of their targets according to The Citizen.
Pirates have signed AmaZulu defender Tapelo Xoki and Lamontville Golden Arrows captain Nkosinathi Sibisi as part of their preparations for the upcoming campaign.
Chiefs leading Pirates in race to sign Matlou
Kaizer Chiefs are said to be leading the race to sign Swallows midfielder George Matlou.
The attacking midfielder, who recently helped Amaswaiswai avoid relegation to the NFD as they won the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs, has also been linked with Orlando Pirates.
Soccer Laduma are now reporting that Amakhosi are the favourites to sign Matlou ahead of the 2022-23 season which is expected to start in August this year.
The 23-year-old is also said to be on the radar of an unnamed European club.