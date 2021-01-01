Live Blog

Odisha vs Chennaiyin LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

Chennaiyin will look to get their first win against Odisha in the ISL...

ISL

10 - Chennaiyin on the ball

2021-01-13T14:12:04Z

More than 60 per cent of the ball with Chennaiyin in the first 10 minutes. One big chance missed. Out of the 16 goals, Odisha have conceded, 11 were in the first half (highest tally in the league).

5 - Chance for Chennaiyin!

2021-01-13T14:07:08Z

Hendry gets dragged out of his position and allows Isma to dribble into the box from the right flank. The forward skies his effort from inside the box with only the keeper to beat.

Who will score first?

2021-01-13T14:04:16Z

Jerry tries to embark on a voyage down the left flan but Vinit comes across to clear the ball away from his feet. Chennaiyin look to pass the ball around quickly and Odisha have started the game by pressing high up the field. 

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-13T14:01:29Z

Odisha 0-0 Chennaiyin

Can Chennaiyin return to winning ways against Odisha? Will Marcelinho make an impact on his return to the starting lineup? Let's find out. The game is afoot. 

The Return of Marcelinho

2021-01-13T13:48:15Z

It looked like Marcelinho would be a key part of Stuart Baxter's plans when the signing was announced before the season but it's only his fourth start of the season tonight. His last start was in the 0-1 loss to Bagan on December 3. 
Pressure on Onwu?

2021-01-13T13:38:44Z

Diego Mauricio scored a hat-trick against Blasters but couldn't replicate the same level of display in Odisha's last game. He is on the bench tonight and Manuel Onwu gets a chance to lead the line. 

No Rafa, No Party?

2021-01-13T13:20:53Z

Chennayin were dealt a huge blow when their key player Rafael Crivellaro suffered an injury. They have scored just eight goals this season, the lowest tally among all teams. 

Odisha vs Chennaiyin

2021-01-13T13:13:37Z

Chennaiyin are winless in four games (three draws and a loss) as they prepare to take on Odisha who have also had a poor season in the seventh season of ISL. 

Odisha have been leaking goals in the first half and Chennaiyin will hope they can get off to a good start. The game will kick off at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim wherein Chennaiyin have never won an ISL match. 