2021 AFC Cup: Nasaf 6-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Mariners equal worst record

ATK Mohun Bagan's 2021 AFC Cup campaign is over

ATK Mohun Bagan have fallen flat in the Inter-zonal play-off semi-finals of the 2021 AFC Cup as FC Nasaf emerge victorious 6-0 at Stadion Nasaf in Uzbekistan, on Wednesday.

It all started with an own goal by Pritam Kotal (4' OG) early own, followed by a hat-trick by Khusayin Norchaev (18', 21', 31') before Oybek Bozorov (45+1') made sure the Uzbeks took a five-goal lead at half-time. Subsitute Donier Narzullaev (71') added another in the second half.

Nasaf next face Hong Kong's Lee Man in the Inter-zonal play-off finals ahead of the AFC Cup grand finale.

FT: 🇺🇿 FC Nasaf 6-0 ATK Mohun Bagan 🇮🇳



FC Nasaf storm into the Inter Zone Final to face Lee Man after a convincing performance on home soil against ATK Mohun Bagan which saw teenager Khusain Norchaev bag a hat-trick! #NASvAMB pic.twitter.com/8Lk33HDEEX — #AFCCup2021 (@AFCCup) September 22, 2021

Victory of Nasaf, who are currently fifth in the Uzbekistan Super League, means that Ruziqul Berdiev's side will now face Hong Kong's Lee Man at the same venue in the Inter-zonal play-off final ahead of the final.

Antonio Habas' ATK Mohun Bagan will return home in anticipation of the forthcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season 8 which begins with the Mariners facing Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on November 19.

The 6-0 win equals Bagan's worst defeat in the AFC Cup, that was against Al Kuwait back in 2009 when the Kuwaiti side went on to become champions.

Nasaf, when they defeated Dempo with an aggregate scoreline of 13-0 in 2011, also went on to become champions in what was the last time they had participated in the competition.