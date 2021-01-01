2021 AFC Cup: Nasaf 6-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Mariners equal worst record

FULL TIME
ATK Mohun Bagan's 2021 AFC Cup campaign is over
ATK Mohun Bagan have fallen flat in the Inter-zonal play-off semi-finals of the 2021 AFC Cup as FC Nasaf emerge victorious 6-0 at Stadion Nasaf in Uzbekistan, on Wednesday.
It all started with an own goal by Pritam Kotal (4' OG) early own, followed by a hat-trick by Khusayin Norchaev (18', 21', 31') before Oybek Bozorov (45+1') made sure the Uzbeks took a five-goal lead at half-time. Subsitute Donier Narzullaev (71') added another in the second half.
Nasaf next face Hong Kong's Lee Man in the Inter-zonal play-off finals ahead of the AFC Cup grand finale.
FT: 🇺🇿 FC Nasaf 6-0 ATK Mohun Bagan 🇮🇳— #AFCCup2021 (@AFCCup) September 22, 2021
FC Nasaf storm into the Inter Zone Final to face Lee Man after a convincing performance on home soil against ATK Mohun Bagan which saw teenager Khusain Norchaev bag a hat-trick! #NASvAMB pic.twitter.com/8Lk33HDEEX
Victory of Nasaf, who are currently fifth in the Uzbekistan Super League, means that Ruziqul Berdiev's side will now face Hong Kong's Lee Man at the same venue in the Inter-zonal play-off final ahead of the final.
Antonio Habas' ATK Mohun Bagan will return home in anticipation of the forthcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season 8 which begins with the Mariners facing Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on November 19.
The 6-0 win equals Bagan's worst defeat in the AFC Cup, that was against Al Kuwait back in 2009 when the Kuwaiti side went on to become champions.
Nasaf, when they defeated Dempo with an aggregate scoreline of 13-0 in 2011, also went on to become champions in what was the last time they had participated in the competition.
88' ATKMB changes
End of the night for Joni Kauko on his debut for the MarinersAbshishek and Kiyan come on in place of Kauko and David Williams
NEARLY 7-0!
71' IT'S HALF A DOZEN
Nasaf 6-0 ATK Mohun BaganWhat a peach of a through ball there by Bozorov and substitute Donier Narzullaev keeps his calm before slotting it past Amrinder as the Bagan contingent are with their hands in the air so to claim an off-side.
68' Soosai is back
54' NASAF! Almost six!
Bozorov is still hungry
Second half underway
How many goals in this half?
It's been a one-sided first half in favour of Nasaf who defeated the likes of Dempo 4-0 and 9-0 in the previous times they faced an Indian side in the competition.
Liston Colaco replaces Sheikh Sahil for the rest of the game.
HALF-TIME
Nasaf 5-0 BaganOne-sided battle so far. Bagan have not got anything going and Nasaf have this in the bag.
45+1' FIVE FOR NASAF!
Big upset for Bagan going into the breakNasaf adds a fifth goal before the break. Bozorov with a tap-in from a simple cross into the box from the right flank.
HITS THE BAR!
Hard to beat
31' HAT-TRICK FOR KHUSAIN!
Nasaf 4-0 BaganNasaf cut through the Bagan defence with ease to add to their tally - painful to watch if you are a Bagan supporter. Akmal slips Khusain into the box and the latter beats the keeper as if he is playing a practice game.
Deadly
21' IT'S THREEEE!!
Nasaf 3-0 BaganA chipped cross from the left is headed back into the centre of the box from where Khusain finds the net in his second try to increase the lead.
18' NASAF AGAIN!
Nasaf 2-0 BaganBagan allow their opponents too much space down their left wing. Khusain makes an excellent run into the six-yard box in between the Bagan defenders to tap home a low cross from the left to double his team's lead.
Nasaf too good?
4' OWN GOAL!!!
Nasaf 1-0 BaganThe Mariners have been caught out inside the box from a corner kick. The ball is headed in through a crowd of Bagan defenders by Pritam Kotal! What an unfortunate accident.
SHOT!
A battle of two strong teams
The Mariners finished atop in Group D with 7 points from 3 games after the 1-1 draw against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings, besides picking wins over Bengaluru (2-0) and Maziya S&RC (3-1). However, Nasaf pose a tougher challenge.
Nasaf emerged as the Central Asian Zone winners after winning 3-2 against Ahal FC of Turkmenistan. In the group stage, they won all their three matches to finish on top with nine points. They scored nine goals and did not concede any.