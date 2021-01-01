4' Amrinder stops Krishna's shot
2021-02-28T14:05:55Z
Mourtada Fall's poor clearance inside the box hits David Williams and goes straight to Krishna who takes a shot from close range but Amrinder does well to stop it.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-28T14:01:05Z
We are underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim!
Mumbai got the better of ATKMB last time
2021-02-28T13:42:33Z
Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the only goal of the game the last time these two sides met. But scenarios are different now as ATK Mohun Bagan are in red-hot form. They are unbeaten in their last six matches. Mumbai, on the other hand, have won just twice in their last six matches.
Contrasting style of plays
2021-02-28T13:42:11Z
211 - @atkmohunbaganfc have had just 39 sequences with 10+ passes after MD21 in the @IndSuperLeague, the least. Meanwhile, @MumbaiCityFC top the category with 211 sequences with 10+ passes. Contrasting.#MCFCATKMB #LetsFootball #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/TpZvxS0l8B— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 28, 2021
ATKMB make two changes
2021-02-28T13:40:44Z
Antonio Habas replace Javier Hernandes and suspended Subhasish Bose with Pronay Halder and Marcelinho.
Three changes in Mumbai lineup
2021-02-28T13:38:53Z
Sergio Lobera makes three changes in the Mumbai lineup as Mandar Rao Dessai, Hernan Santana and Pranjal Bhumij replace Mehtab Singh, Vignesh D and CY Goddard.
Team news!
2021-02-28T13:16:22Z
Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Team news 👇#ISL #MCFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/27Jq6Sing8— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 28, 2021
Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-28T13:15:29Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.