Maziya S&RC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

The Mariners will be looking to stay atop Group D...

Updated
Subhasish Bose ATK Mohun Bagan
ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-08-21T15:34:45Z

Maziya XI:

Irufaan (GK), Odawara, Mahudee, Nihan, Hamza, Yaamin, Blanco, Mirzokhid, Ibrahim, Ezekiel, Abdulla

Contrasting fortunes

2021-08-21T15:01:13Z

Advantage ATK Mohun Bagan

Antonio Habas will want to boost their chances of finishing first after a convincing 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC as the top team in the group qualifies for the Inter-Zone Semi-Final. Maziya S&RC lost their group opener by the same margin against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings on Wednesday.

Bengaluru FC, earlier today, crashed out of the group stage after managing a goalless draw in their second game of the group against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings.

ATK Mohun Bagan can seal a spot in the knockouts

2021-08-21T15:00:08Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's LIVE coverage as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of Maldives in Matchday 2 in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male