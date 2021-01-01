Matchday LIVE: Southampton vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Chelsea, plus Bayern Munich, Juventus & Real Madrid in action

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal were beaten by the better team this afternoon and feels his side were not organised well enough to match Chelsea.

"I thought Chelsea were the better team, and deserved to win the match and they showed why they are the champions of the Champions League," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"In our organisation we struggled to win the ball back earlier and when we had them in really good zones they managed to come out. We didn't hold them enough.

"We had big moments with one-on-one against opponents, with three or four players in the box to get what we wanted and then they managed to go really well when they scored the first goal."