Matchday LIVE: Southampton host Spurs, Leicester play Liverpool & more Premier League action

Updated
Harry Kane Tottenham 2021-22
Team news - Crystal Palace v Norwich

2021-12-28T14:02:34.498Z

More Covid postponements

2021-12-28T14:01:00.000Z

Two further matches were scheduled to take place today but have been postponed due to Covid-19.

Arsenal's game against Wolves and Aston Villa's trip to Leeds will both now be rescheduled.

It means 15 Premier League matches have now been called off this month because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Coming up

2021-12-28T14:00:30.000Z

Let's begin with the formalities and a look at today's fixtures (all times GMT):

3pm

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Southampton v Tottenham

Watford v West Ham

8pm

Leicester v Liverpool

Hello!

2021-12-28T14:00:00.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog as the Premier League's hectic festive schedule continues.

Boxing Day's matches certainly delivered in spades, while Newcastle and Manchester United played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at a boisterous St James' Park on Monday night.

But what's next?

Stand by for all the updates from four matches featuring sides at either end of the table.

Let's do this!