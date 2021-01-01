Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid v Liverpool and Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League action

And then there were eight.

It's been a long road since the 2020-21 Champions League got started - the 2020 final hadn't even been played at the time San Marino's Tre Fiori went down 2-0 to Northern Ireland champions Linfield in August last year - but eight months on, we're almost at the business end of European club football's biggest prize.

The wheat has been separated from the chaff. The best have come through the rest. This is the third step from the summit of a late may evening in Istanbul - and nobody's going to want to trip up now.