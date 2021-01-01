Matchday LIVE: Newcastle face Arsenal, Man Utd host Liverpool, Barca play Valencia & all today's action

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Manchester United captain said: “I expect very little from Arsenal today. They have been so poor, really. So often we criticise Arsenal defensive, but they have been so poor going forward, they haven’t scored enough goals.

"The priority is trying to win the Europa League and try to get into the Champions League, which would be a major boost for the football club, but their league form is so inconsistent.

“Over the years, even when Arsenal weren’t great, you enjoyed watching them, but not this Arsenal team. Newcastle will be rubbing their hands, this is one of the poorest Arsenal teams I’ve seen, lack of quality, leadership, character, I wouldn’t expect much from this Arsenal team.”

😬

A bit harsh?