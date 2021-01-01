Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester United take on Burnley to close 2021

Follow along with GOAL as the Red Devils look to close 2021 on a high

Updated
Full-time: Man Utd 3-1 Burnley

2021-12-30T22:06:50.182Z

After a goalless second half, Manchester United have secured the three points at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick's team are now six games without defeat in the Premier League.

That win lifts United to sixth in the table and level on points with West Ham, who have a marginally better goal difference. Burnley, however, end 2021 in the relegation zone.

Man Utd maintain pressure on Burnley

2021-12-30T21:56:19.730Z

Manchester United are pressing for another goal against the visitors.

They have had 16 shots so far in this game, six of which have hit the target.

Burnley, meanwhile, have had eight attempts and just two on target.

Man Utd fans wish Ferguson happy 80th birthday

2021-12-30T21:40:44.000Z

Ronaldo makes it 17 years in a row

2021-12-30T21:24:55.308Z

WATCH: Lennon strikes for Burnley

2021-12-30T21:10:35.000Z

Half-time: Man Utd 3-1 Burnley

2021-12-30T21:02:43.000Z

It has been an exciting game so far, with both teams finding the net in the first 45 minutes.

Scott McTominay broke the deadlock with a goal from the edge of the box before Jadon Sancho worked his way into the area and found the bottom corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo then applied an easy finish to put his side far ahead, but the visitors responded immediately through Aaron Lennon.

WATCH: Ronaldo makes it three for Man Utd

2021-12-30T20:59:00.000Z

GOAL! Burnley pull one back

2021-12-30T20:53:06.788Z

Aaron Lennon is among the scoring.

He wins the ball in the middle of Manchester United's half, goes on a diagonal run and sends it bouncing into the net from outside the box.

GOAL! Man Utd 3-0 Burnley

2021-12-30T20:51:40.000Z

Cristiano Ronaldo hits the net.

The attacker knocks it into the empty net after Scott McTominay's effort was saved and bounced right in front of him.

GOAL! Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

2021-12-30T20:42:18.000Z

The Red Devils have doubled their lead.

Luke Shaw passes to Jadon Sancho high up the wing and the England international cuts into the box before unleashing a low shot.

The ball slides through and deflects off of Ben Mee before ending up in the net.

WATCH: McTominay fires Man Utd into the lead

2021-12-30T20:33:00.000Z

GOAL! Man Utd 1-0 Burnley

2021-12-30T20:23:19.832Z

Scott McTominay has given Manchester United the lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes on a pass on the edge of the box and appears to be setting himself up.

But McTominay is standing there and blasts it towards goal, sending it into the bottom corner.

Ronaldo comes close

2021-12-30T20:21:00.000Z

Cristiano Ronaldo has just sent the ball sailing over the bar.

The Portuguese forward got onto a long pass from Luke Shaw and his first touch set him up well as he charged towards goal, but the finish did not live up to his usual standards.

Kick-off

2021-12-30T20:16:06.000Z

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Burney is underway!

The home side are looking to make it six in a row unbeaten in the English top-flight, while Burnley need a win to escape the relegation zone.

Will Man Utd make it 10 in a row?

2021-12-30T20:13:00.000Z

Dyche explains Burnley absences

2021-12-30T20:03:46.000Z

Rangnick speaks ahead of clash with Burnley

2021-12-30T19:53:32.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog

2021-12-30T19:30:00.000Z

Welcome to Thursday evening's matchday blog with GOAL!

We have a reduced fixture list this evening as the clash between Everton and Newcastle has been postponed.

That leaves us with the match taking place at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Burnley.