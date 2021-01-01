Matchday LIVE: Manchester United, Manchester City in action as Chelsea & Leicester chase Champions League spot

Team news: Man Utd vs Fulham
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani
Subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Williams, Amad, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Rashford
Fulham XI: Areola, Ream, Adarabioyo, Bryan, Carvalho, Reed, Lemina, De Cordova-Reid, Lookman, Zambo Anguissa, Cavaleiro
Subs: Aina, Loftus-Cheek, Onomah, Rodák, Andersen, Tete, Maja, Odoi, Hector
Hello everyone, and welcome to Goal's matchday blog!
This afternoon and evening we will be covering the biggest games taking place in the Premier League, where top four is still left to play for.
We kick off with Manchester United vs Fulham at 6pm, followed by Brighton vs Manchester City and, of course, Chelsea vs Leicester in the repeat of Saturday's FA Cup final.
Team news coming imminently!