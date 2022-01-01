Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester derby headlines Sunday's games with Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus & AC Milan also in action

Martin Odegaard Arsenal 2021-22
Absentees for Arsenal

2022-03-06T13:09:32.879Z

One Arsenal superstar doing the business

2022-03-06T13:03:44.752Z

Team news: Watford vs Arsenal

2022-03-06T13:00:57.595Z

Today’s order of play

2022-03-06T13:00:21.164Z

The Manchester derby takes centre stage in the Premier League on Sunday, but top-four hopefuls Arsenal will also be in action.

Over in Spain, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be hoping to claim precious points, while Juventus and AC Milan are among the star attractions in Serie A.

1400 Watford vs Arsenal

1515 Elche vs Barcelona

1630 Man City vs Man Utd

1700 Juventus vs Spezia

1945 Napoli vs AC Milan

2000 Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid

(All times GMT)

Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!

2022-03-06T13:00:02.462Z

Another Sunday feast of football is upon us.

Join GOAL as we follow all of the action from across Europe's top leagues.

We have title hopefuls in England facing arch-rivals today, serious contenders for a domestic crown in Italy taking to the field and the reigning champions from Spain looking to climb the Liga table.

Strap yourselves in, it should be quite the ride!