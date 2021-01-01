Matchday LIVE: Manchester City vs PSG in Champions League semi-final second leg

It dates back to 2015-16, the last time City were this far in the competition. Manuel Pellegerini was in charge of the Sky Blues, who are pitted against Real Madrid – but Los Blancos had the big-guns in Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric conducting the gameplan.

Real Madrid won 1-0 on aggregate, and went on to claim victory of the whole competition. Since then, the farthest that City had come in the tournament was the last-eight (until now, of course).