Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face West Ham, Spurs vs Chelsea and Juve, PSG & Real Madrid in action

All the goals and live updates from Sunday's Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 fixtures

Updated
Icardi PSG 2021
Goodbye

2021-09-19T21:29:56Z

And that's all from Goal's matchday coverage - and what a day it has been, with late drama all across Europe!

Until next time, farewell!

Kante Chelsea Tottenham 2021
Pulisic doubtful for Villa clash

2021-09-19T21:26:28Z

Christian Pulisic is unlikely to feature for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as he continues to rehab an ankle injury, says manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel was asked about the U.S. men's national team star, who sustained his injury in World Cup qualifying earlier this month, after the Blues defeated Tottenham 3-0 on Sunday.

Because Pulisic has not participated in training yet, it's considered doubtful for him to be available before next weekend at the earliest.

Christian Pulisic Thomas Tuchel Chelsea 2021-22
Juve at the wrong end of the table

2021-09-19T21:23:02Z

What a day ⚽

2021-09-19T21:06:51Z

It's been quite the day of football across Europe. Here are some of the notable results:

PREMIER LEAGUE

West Ham 1-2 Manchester United
Brighton 2-1 Leicester City
Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea

BUNDESLIGA

Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Union Berlin

LIGUE 1

PSG 2-1 Lyon

SERIE A

Juventus 1-1 AC Milan

LA LIGA

Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

Manchester United celebrate 2021
Full time ⏰

2021-09-19T20:59:29Z

And there goes the full-time whistle! Another incredible finale as Real Madrid score twice in as many minutes to come from behind and grab all three points to go top of La Liga!
Real Madrid 2021
BENZEMA TURNS IT AROUND!

2021-09-19T20:54:43Z

Two in two minutes looks to have take the points

INCREDIBLE! 🔥🔥🔥

PSG snatched a late win earlier - and now Real Madrid look to have done same!!!

Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema swap roles this time as the Brazilian provides the assist with a neat cross that is nodded home by the France striker.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had barely threatened but have suddenly scored two in two minutes!

VINICIUS LEVELS FOR REAL!

2021-09-19T20:51:48Z

Just four minutes were left on the clock!

Real have equalised late on! Vinicius Junior collects Karim Benzema neat pass and fires in a shot that takes a wicked deflection and beats a wrong-footeed goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili!

Stuttering Bianconeri

2021-09-19T20:44:14Z

Full-time ⏰

2021-09-19T20:40:10Z

And there goes the final whistle! PSG take all three points with pretty much the last kick.

Football, eh?

Icardi PSG 2021
ICARDI WINS IT FOR PSG!!

2021-09-19T20:37:47Z

They snatched the points at the death!

Would you believe it!! PSG have snatched the points deep, deep into stoppage-time!!

It's an absolutely gorgeous cross from the left by Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi buries a classic centre-forward's header into the corner!!

Full-time

2021-09-19T20:36:57Z

The full time whistle has gone in Turin and Milan have secured a battling point against Juventus, who remain without a league win this season.

Meanwhile, in Paris.....👀

GOAL FOR VALENCA!

2021-09-19T20:29:12Z

Deadlock broken at Mestalla!

Hello! Valencia have taken the lead against Real Madrid! Hugo Duro has blasted home from close range after Real failed to clear a cross into the box!

REBIC EQUALISES FOR MILAN!

2021-09-19T20:22:18Z

The Rossoneri are level in Turin

They have been knocking at the door - and the finally blow it down! Ante Rebic met Sandro Tonali's corner and planted a header in off the post!

Messi's night is done!

2021-09-19T20:19:42Z

There is to be no home debut goal for Lionel Messi! The Argentine is substituted on 75 minutes with Achraf Hakimi on in his place.

NEYMAR SCORES FOR PSG!

2021-09-19T20:09:17Z

Cooly converted into the corner!

Neymar waits for Anthony Lopes to move to his left and nonchalantly strokes the ball the other way to level for PSG!

Looking at the replay it looks a very generous penalty decision, with Neymar pushing the defender into his path before going down. 
 

Neymar PSG 2021
Penalty to PSG!

2021-09-19T20:06:57Z

Malo Gusto fouls Neymar in the area and it's a penalty!

Neymar is standing over the ball....

GOAL FOR LYON!

2021-09-19T20:02:02Z

The Parc des Princes is stunned!

Lyon have taken the lead at the Parc des Princes!

Karl Toko Ekambi goes on a mazy down the left and his cross is converted by Lucas Paqueta!

Half-time at Mestalla ⏰

2021-09-19T19:51:27Z

All those injuries meant there was plenty of stoppage-time at the end of the first period, but we have finally now reached half-time at the Mestalla, where it is goalless between Valencia and Real Madrid - who are wearing their new third kit for the first time.

Meanwhile, the second half has begun in Turin and Paris. 

Will we see more goalmouth action in the second 45??

Wolfsburg up to second

2021-09-19T19:34:38Z

Wolfsburg maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-1 draw against Frankfurt that moved them up to second in Bundesliga.

Wout Weghorst scored the equaliser in the second half, though Mark van Bommel's side couldn't find a winner that would have taken them to the top of the table.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Leandro Cabrera scored in the seventh minute of stoppage-time to earn Espanyol a 2-2 draw against Real Betis.

Half-time

2021-09-19T19:33:41Z

The half-time whistles have gone in Turin in Paris.

The scores on the doors:

Juventus 1-0 Milan

PSG 0-0 Lyon

Messi hits the bar!

2021-09-19T19:21:19Z

So close to Lionel Messi's first PSG goal!

The Argentine lines up a 25-yard free-kick that smacks the angle of post and bar with the goalkeeper unmoved!

Blues and Reds cannot be separated

2021-09-19T19:11:25Z

Imagine winning the league because of alphabetical order! 

Great save!

2021-09-19T19:03:55Z

Juventus have got off to a flier - and it could be two!

Paulo Dybala has been a constant threat and he unleashes a 25-yard effort that Mike Maignan tips behind for a corner!

🔥🔥🔥

2021-09-19T18:56:20Z

MORATA SCORES FOR JUVENTUS!

2021-09-19T18:50:28Z

The Bianconeri strike first!

What a start! Juve lead after just four minutes!

Milan were caught cold by a rapid counter-attack as Paulo Dybala plays it through to Alvaro Morata, who calmly dinks the ball over Mike Maignan for this third goal in as many matches!

Tuchel proves himself Chelsea's true game-changer

2021-09-19T18:44:34Z

While Chelsea have undoubtedly found their missing piece on the field in Romelu Lukaku this season, there is no doubt that their ultimate game-changer since the start of 2021 has been Thomas Tuchel.

The German boss certainly has a squad any manager in the world would love to work with at his disposal, but the way in which he has marshalled them since replacing Frank Lampard in January has showcased his supreme coaching ability.

No more so was that on show than against Tottenham on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel Thiago Silva Chelsea GFX
Home debut for Messi

2021-09-19T18:31:02Z

PSG take on Lyon at Parc des Princes this evening - and yes, Lionel Messi starts for his full home debut! He is upfront alongside Neymar and a fit-again Kylian Mbappe. 🔥🔥🔥

PSG: Donnarumma, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Herrera, Gueye, Di Maria, Neymar, Messi, Mbappe.

'N'Golo is N'Golo'

2021-09-19T18:17:50Z

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel speaking to BBC Sport about N'Golo Kante's impact: "He played a huge part. N'Golo is N'Golo, he's unique, one of a kind and having him on the pitch makes such a huge difference to everything."
Kante Chelsea Tottenham 2021
Serie A action

2021-09-19T18:02:04Z

There were a couple of thrillers in Serie A this afternoon. A late strike from Danilo Cataldi earned Cagliari a point in a 2-2 draw against Lazio, while a absolutely stunning long-range volley Davide Faraoni earned Verona a 3-2 win against Roma. Elsewhere, Sampdora win 3-0 at Empoli and Venezia beat Spezia 2-1.

This evening's game is a classic encounter - Juventus v AC Milan.

Here are the two teams:

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata.

Milan: Maignan; Tomori, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leão; Rebic.

'It was a very good reaction'

2021-09-19T17:48:28Z

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel speaking to Sky Sports: "I was absolutely not happy with the first 45 minutes. There were individual performances which were great in the first half from Kepa and Thiago Silva. Even more players were good but in general we lacked intent, energy and relentless in duels and 50-50 balls.

"I had the feeling we wanted to impress by pure skills but in derbies like this it is not always about just skills. It is about aggression, winning duels and performing better as a team. We spoke clearly about it at half time.

"In the second half it was a very good performance and a deserved win in the second half. It was a very good reaction so I am happy with the performance in the second half."

Thomas Tuchel Chelsea 2021-22
Coming up...

2021-09-19T17:47:01Z

There's plenty more European action to enjoy this Sunday evening featuring some of the biggest teams on the continent, including:

19:45: PSG v Lyon

19:45: Juventus v AC Milan

20:00 Valencia v Real Madrid

Haaland helps Dortmund up to third

2021-09-19T17:41:46Z

It's full time in Germany and Borussia Dortmund are up to third in Bundesliga after a 4-2 win over Union Berlin.

Two more goals for Erling Haaland helped them on their way, the second an absolute beauty!

Blues on the march!

2021-09-19T17:33:34Z

Not so happy Harry

2021-09-19T17:29:19Z

FT: Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea

2021-09-19T17:22:31Z

A stirring second half performance from Chelsea seals a deserved victory!

They were below-par during the opening period but Thomas Tuchel tweaked things at the break and it paid dividends.

Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger with the goals to move Chelsea level on points with Liverpool and Manchester United at the top of the table - with the Blues on the summit ahead of the Reds on alphabetical order!!

GOAL! RUDIGER MAKES IT 3-0 TO CHELSEA!

2021-09-19T17:19:40Z

It was coming!!

This is a statement of intent from Chelsea. They have absolutely hammered Tottenham this second half and more than deserved their goal.

Timo Werner provides the assist, picking out Antonio Rudiger near the penalty spot and his low finish disappears into the corner!!

Oh my word!

2021-09-19T17:14:48Z

Erling Haaland, just stop it! The Norwegian has wrapped up victory for Borussia Dortmund with an absolutely outrageous goal! ⚽

The 21-year-old has chased down a long ball and with an outstretched left leg, lobbed the goalkeeper from 25 yards!! 🔥🔥

Chelsea all over Spurs!

2021-09-19T17:07:31Z

Tottenham are lucky not to be more than 2-0 down here.

First, a stunning save from Lloris denies Thiago Silva. Romelu Lukaku then played in substitute Timo Werner, but he miscontrolled just at the crucial moment. 

Minutes later Werner is played in again but Lloris saves and a goalmouth scramble ensues, with Spurs somehow getting the ball away!

Marseille on the rise

2021-09-19T17:01:15Z

It's a third win in a row for Marseille. Jorge Sampaoli's side have beaten Rennes 2-0 to move up to second in Ligue 1.

A collector's item...

2021-09-19T16:54:04Z

Double sub for Tottenham

2021-09-19T16:49:48Z

Nuno has responded to those goals by making a double change: Oliver Skipp and Bryan Gil are on for Tanguy Ndombole and Giovani Lo Celso.

Spurs then have their first sight of a goal for a while, but Harry Kane's effort from distance is comfortably held by Kepa. 

GOAL! KANTE DOUBLES CHELSEA'S LEAD!

2021-09-19T16:45:06Z

Tuchel's side in control!

Chelsea have doubled their lead - though they have had a HUGE slice of luck! ⚽

N'Golo Kante tries a speculative effort from distance that takes a wicked deflection off Eric Dier and bobbles beyond a wrongfooted Hugo Lloris!

Like a fine wine

2021-09-19T16:44:12Z

It's nearly two!

2021-09-19T16:41:07Z

Kai Havertz plays a great first-time into the box to Marcos Alonso but his volley is blocked on the line by Eric Dier!

Chelsea all over Tottenham at the moment!!

GOAL! THIAGO SILVA GIVES CHELSEA THE LEAD!

2021-09-19T16:37:14Z

The Brazilian breaks the deadlock!

Chelsea have the breakthrough!

Marcos Alonso curls in a corner from the left and Thiago Silva rises highest to plant a header into the far corner!!

Second half

2021-09-19T16:33:53Z

We are under way again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and we have got a change for Chelsea - N'Golo Kante is on for Mason Mount.

'His record is very good'

2021-09-19T16:31:43Z

West Ham boss David Moyes speaking to Sky Sports about the decision to bring on Mark Noble for the penalty: "Look at his record, his record is very good. It just didn’t quite work today.

"I thought we played well. We created chances. We played some good football. It was a tough game, we got a wee bit closer to them. We've given them a run for their money, we want to do that with the top teams.

"Great atmosphere. It was a proper game today. A tight game, I thought we would have had a draw."

De Gea and Lingard the Man Utd heroes

2021-09-19T16:25:10Z

Let's reflect now on the drama at London Stadium, where Manchester United left it late to take all three points against West Ham - though that is only half the story.

Cristiano Ronaldo cancelled out Said Benrahma's deflected strike in the first half, before Jesse Lingard popped up in the 89th minute to put the Red Devils ahead against the side where he had such a successful loan spell last season.

The drama did not stop there, though, as the Hammers were awarded a penalty in stoppage time.

But Mark Noble, who had just come on before the penalty, saw his effort saved by David de Gea to secure victory for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's team and send social media into a frenzy.

 

Jesse Lingard David de Gea Manchester United GFX
HT: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

2021-09-19T16:18:05Z

And that's the half.

A bright start from Tottenham but the game faded as the half went on, with precious few goalmouth chances.

Kepa did well to close down Son after a neat through-ball from Giovani Lo Celso. At the other end, Mason Mount perhaps could have done better when he led a three-on-two counter attack.

Plenty of improvement for both teams, however.

Meanwhile, in Ligue 1...

2021-09-19T16:16:06Z

It's three goals in four matches for Bamba Dieng this season. He has put Marseille in front against Rennes at the start of the second half.

Back in north London and the game is drifting towards half-time. Two minutes will be added on.

for 

Chance for Tottenham...

2021-09-19T16:04:09Z

.....but Son can't convert!

Le Celso's neat pass put South Korea forward in on goal but Kepa was quick off his line and bravely dived at his feet.

The Blues goalkeeper gets some treatment from the physios for his trouble, but is quickly able to carry on.

Goal! Haaland scores for Dortmund! ⚽

2021-09-19T15:57:28Z

It's that man again! Erling Haaland makes it 15 goals in 12 games for club and country this season with a stooping header from Thomas Meunier's right-wing cross.

Dortmund totally in control now - 2-0!

Goal for Dortmund! ⚽

2021-09-19T15:50:06Z

The deadlock is broken in Germany! Raphael Guerreiro has blasted the ball home from the edge of the box to give Borussia Dortmund the lead against Union Berlin!

Chance for Chelsea...no!

2021-09-19T15:46:00Z

An opportunity squandered for Chelsea!

Mason Mount leads a rapid counter and the Blues are three on two. Mount feeds Romelu Lukaku to his right but it is slightly behind the Belgium forward and he can only feed it back to Mount, who is closed down. 

Kai Havertz was in space to Mount's left and was probably the better option there.

Bright start from Tottenham

2021-09-19T15:36:39Z

The home side are on top in the opening stages, with Spurs' forward line of Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Giovani Lo Celso pressing the Chelsea back three whenever they try to play the ball out of the back.

No real chances to speak of though.....yet!

KO: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

2021-09-19T15:31:46Z

We are under way at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Remembering Jimmy..

2021-09-19T15:29:39Z

A host of Tottenham legends including Glenn Hoddle and Ossie Ardiles have lined the side of the pitch for a minute of applause in memory of Jimmy Greaves. The two teams, management and fans all warmly join in, with an image of Greaves displayed on the big screen.

The teams

2021-09-19T15:27:07Z

As the teams come out onto the pitch, here is a reminder of the two teams:

Tottenham: Lloris, Reguilon, Romero, Hojbjerg, Son, Kane, Royal, Dier, Lo Celso, Alli, Ndombele.

Substitutes: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Gil, Rodon, Skipp, Davies, Scarlett

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Silva, Kovacic, Lukaku, Mount, Azpilicueta, Havertz

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Kante, Werner, Chalobah, Niguez, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, James.

Kane's tribute to Greaves

2021-09-19T15:23:42Z

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has paid tribute to Jimmy Greaves in an interview with Sky Sports.

"First and foremost our condolences to Jimmy's family and close friends," said the England captain. "It's a sad one but hopefully a day we can celebrate. He played for Tottenham and Chelsea and hopefully we put in a great performance in his honour.

"Jimmy was an incredible player and goalscorer and a legend for club and country. It's frightening really how good a player he was.

"For someone like me to look at his numbers and one day go on to break those numbers would be incredible. I got to meet him back in 2017 and like I say it's just a celebration of him today."

From east to north London

2021-09-19T15:19:31Z

We will bring you more reaction form that thrilling match at London Stadium later. But now it's time to move from east to north London and a huge encounter between Tottenham and Chelsea.

It is sure to be an emotional afternoon as well with both clubs paying tribute to their former striker Jimmy Greaves, who sadly passed away today aged 81.

Jimmy Greaves England 1966
'It's a massive three points'

2021-09-19T15:14:39Z

Manchester United's David de Gea has been speaking to Sky Sports about his penalty save: "It was the last minute, I made the save.  A massive three points for us. Going through my head was 'save the ball'.

"It was a really tough game, both teams had good chances, again a great goal from Jesse. It is a massive three points. In the dressing room we said the three points were the most important thing."

FT: West Ham 1-2 Man Utd, Brighton 2-1 Leicester

2021-09-19T14:56:42Z

WEST HAM 1-2 MAN UTD

What an extraordinary end to the game! West Ham took the lead in the first half through Said Benrahma, but Cristiano Ronaldo quickly cancelled it out and Jesse Lingard came off the bench to score what proved the winning goal. The Hammers had a big chance to draw level from the penalty spot, but Mark Noble's strike was saved by David de Gea.

BRIGHTON 2-1 LEICESTER

Brighton's fantastic start to the season continues with a big win over Leicester City. Goals from Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck ensured victory as Graham Potter's side held on, despite Jamie Vardy's best efforts.

WATCH: DE GEA SAVES NOBLES PENALTY!

2021-09-19T14:53:06Z

The Red Devils goalkeeper is the hero!

After consulting with VAR, Martin Atkinson awarded the penalty against Manchester United! West Ham club captain Mark Noble, fresh off the bench, was chosen to hit the spot-kick, but it was brilliantly saved by David de Gea.

What an end to this game!

PENALTY SHOUT!

2021-09-19T14:51:33Z

Yarmolenko's cross appears to strike Shaw's hand...

VAR check...

WATCH: LINGARD GIVES UNITED THE LEAD!

2021-09-19T14:47:58Z

HAUNTS HIS OLD TEAM!

They serenaded him with songs and applauded him onto the pitch, but Jesse Lingard steps up to break West Ham hearts! It's West Ham 1-2 Manchester United!

NO PENALTY! Ronaldo is FURIOUS!

2021-09-19T14:36:26Z

Cristiano Ronaldo has gone down inside the box and went to ground after running past Coufal.

But... NO PENALTY! ❌

West Ham had a penalty claim of their own denied just moments before when Soucek and Wan-Bissaka became entangled.

Just over 10 minutes left!

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2021-22
GOAL DISALLOWED! Leicester denied equaliser

2021-09-19T14:27:47Z

Jannik Vestergaard thought he'd pulled Leicester level, but his header is ruled out after a VAR check. Still 2-1.

GOAL! Brighton 2-1 Leicester

2021-09-19T14:25:12Z

Jamie Vardy has narrowed the deficit for Leicester City with a goal. It's 2-1 to Brighton with just under 30 minutes left.

McTominay takes one to the face 😬

2021-09-19T14:22:58Z

Some players put their heads where others won't put their feet... but Scott McTominay had little choice in the matter as Said Benrahma smashed the ball at his face. Since it's a head/facial injury, McTominay is down and receiving some treatment to make sure he is ok.

The game has lost some of its verve at the minute, with just under half an hour to go. Who will get the winner??

'He wants to come home...' 🎶

2021-09-19T14:19:09Z

West Ham fans are serenading Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard as he warms up on the sidelines.

He wants to come home,
He wants to come home!
Jesse Lingard!
He wants to come home!

Lingard had a really productive loan spell with the Hammers, but he could break their hearts today if he comes on!

GOAL! Brighton 2-0 Leicester

2021-09-19T14:11:12Z

Danny Welbeck has doubled Brighton's lead! The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker rose highest to meet Leandro Trossard's free kick and the Seagulls are cruising against the Foxes!

FABIANSKI DENIES RONALDO! ❌

2021-09-19T14:05:52Z

A bad mix-up almost allows Ronaldo in for a second goal, but Fabianski did well to save. A serious let-off!

Teams are back out!

2021-09-19T14:04:01Z

Action is set to resume. Will it be as exciting as the first?

Let's hope so!

Is there any stopping this man?

2021-09-19T14:00:00Z

6️⃣6️⃣ for CR7️⃣

2021-09-19T13:56:27Z

HT: West Ham 1-1 Man Utd, Brighton 1-0 Leicester

2021-09-19T13:48:51Z

WEST HAM 1-1 MAN UTD

Manchester United finished the first-half strongly to haul themselves level after going behind against West Ham. Benrahma got the opener but it was soon cancelled out by Ronaldo. A scintillating encounter between the sides at London Stadium so far. A fascinating 45 minutes lie ahead!.

BRIGHTON 1-0 LEICESTER

Neal Maupay scored from the penalty spot to fire Graham Potter's impressive Brighton into the lead at the Amex. Jannik Vestergaard was deemed to have handled Shane Duffy's header in the box and Maupay made no mistake.

WATCH: RONALDO EQUALISES! ⚽️

2021-09-19T13:34:12Z

Who else?!

It's 1-1! Manchester United's star man levels things up with a close-range finish.

The goal went to a VAR check to see if Ronaldo was offside, but the only part of his body that was offside was his arm - which he can't score with.

West Ham had done brilliantly to deny Ronaldo just moments before when Kurt Zouma made a timely last-ditch tackle... but there was nothing they could do about that one!

WATCH: BENRAHMA FIRES WEST HAM IN FRONT!

2021-09-19T13:31:51Z

⚽️

Who else?!

Said Benrahma's deflected shot eludes David de Gea to give David Moyes' side the lead! He found himself in acres of space before unleashing the strike, which bounced off Varane and beyond the Spanish goalkeeper. 

FERNANDES HITS THE POST!

2021-09-19T13:28:06Z

An outstanding save from Fabianski! 🧤

Manchester United went close to taking the lead from the breakdown of Luke Shaw's corner kick, but Bruno Fernandes' strike crashed off the right-hand post! A strong response from the Red Devils in the rain after living on the edge just a few moments ago. Fabianski actually got a finger on the Fernandes shot - so it was a wonderful, crucial save!

CHANCE FOR SOUCEK!

2021-09-19T13:22:49Z

West Ham just strung together a wonderful passage of play that saw Cresswell, Coufal and Vlasic all involved, but Tomas Soucek couldn't finish and his shot flew over the bar. With Declan Rice patrolling the midfield and scooping up stray balls, the Hammers are very much on top at the moment.

CHANCE! Varane blocks! ❌

2021-09-19T13:18:30Z

West Ham are beginning to grow into the game after soaking up some early Manchester United pressure. Man of the moment Said Benrahma latched onto a mistake by Luke Shaw before unleashing a shot at David De Gea, but Raphael Varane was there to deny.

Concern for Pogba after Zouma collision

2021-09-19T13:08:00Z

Some concerns for Manchester United after the first moments of the game after Paul Pogba went down after a collision with Kurt Zouma. The France midfielder was down for a while and received treatment. He is back to his feet now, but it will be interesting to see how he proceeds.

Paul Pogba 2021-22 Manchester United
The Premier League 2pm games kick off! ⚽️

2021-09-19T13:00:00Z

Action is under way after a rousing minute's applause for Jimmy Greaves.

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their shock Champions League defeat to Young Boys and they come up against a strong (unbeaten this season) West Ham team.

David Moyes suggested it wasn't a good time for his former club to play the Hammers, but, as we all know, that man Ronaldo is always a threat.

Brighton, meanwhile, are out to upset Leicester City and keep their strong start to the season going. It's Jamie Vardy's 250th Premier League appearance. Will they spoil the occasion? 

West Ham fans already winding Ronaldo up 👀

2021-09-19T12:50:00Z

The game hasn't even started!

Solskjaer explains why Sancho omission

2021-09-19T12:42:03Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained his decision to put Jadon Sancho on the bench for the game against West Ham.

The Manchester United boss told MUTV: "Jadon started the Tuesday game [against Young Boys] and we found the decision better to leave him [on the bench] now and the chance to come on and make a difference if we need him to."

'Joker' Pogba helping Varane at Man Utd

2021-09-19T12:39:57Z

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been talking about settling into life at Old Trafford since making the switch from Real Madrid.

'Joker' Paul Pogba comes in for special mention, of course! 😂

"Of course he helps me integrate," Varane said in an interview with Telefoot. "In his own way with his good humor, he is always joking. It's cool, it's going well."

Raphael Varane Manchester United 2021-22
Sancho out, but McTominay returns

2021-09-19T12:32:42Z

Here's Goal's Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker:

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's made two changes to the side that defeated Newcastle United at Old Trafford last weekend, with Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood in for Nemanja Matic and Jadon Sancho.

"It's McTominay's first appearance in a month after recovering from injury, but the bigger news is that Sancho has to settle for a place on the bench.

"He's had two league starts since signing and while he hasn't been terrible he hasn't set the world alight either and Ronaldo's arrival has pushed him into the shadows. Solskjaer has spoken numerous times about players needing time to adapt to the Premier League and that might be the case here.

"With Solskjaer having so many attacking options at his disposal there's going to be a big name that misses out every week. Saying that, Greenwood has had a great start to the season and deserves his place in the starting XI."

Jadon Sancho Manchester United 2021-22
Tributes pour in for Jimmy Greaves

2021-09-19T12:27:35Z

There was sad news this morning...

Footballers and clubs across England have been paying tribute to the late Jimmy Greaves, who sadly passed away today aged 81.

It is expected that today's Premier League games will take a moment to reflect on the England World Cup winner's life and achievements.

A moment's applause before the games is a fitting way to celebrate a much-loved striker.

Jimmy Greaves England 1966
Which games have we got today? 📅

2021-09-19T12:23:03Z

Here are some of today's main matches 🔥

PREMIER LEAGUE

2pm - West Ham vs Manchester United
2pm - Brighton vs Leicester City
4:30pm - Tottenham vs Chelsea

BUNDESLIGA

4:30pm - Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin

LIGUE 1

7:45pm - PSG vs Lyon

SERIE A

7:45pm - Juventus vs AC Milan

LA LIGA

8pm - Valencia vs Real Madrid

All times UK

Jamie Vardy set for his 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th Premier League appearance

2021-09-19T12:20:00Z

Here's the Brighton and Leicester teams 👇

Sancho drops to the bench for Man Utd ❌

2021-09-19T12:16:00Z

Jadon Sancho has been dropped to the bench for Manchester United's game against West Ham! 😱

Here's the Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Fred, Pogba, McTominay; Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo.

And here's the West Ham team: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Benrahma, Vlasic, Bowen. 

IT'S MATCHDAY! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-09-19T12:15:00Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live coverage of today's football from across the Premier League and Europe's top leagues!

We will have all the news as it happens, including goal updates, videos, team news, stats and much more.

Stay tuned for all of the action. ⏳