Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face West Ham, Spurs vs Chelsea and Juve, PSG & Real Madrid in action

Pulisic doubtful for Villa clash
Christian Pulisic is unlikely to feature for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as he continues to rehab an ankle injury, says manager Thomas Tuchel.
Tuchel was asked about the U.S. men's national team star, who sustained his injury in World Cup qualifying earlier this month, after the Blues defeated Tottenham 3-0 on Sunday.
Because Pulisic has not participated in training yet, it's considered doubtful for him to be available before next weekend at the earliest.
Juve at the wrong end of the table
After four matches, Juventus are in the relegation zone and still yet to win a Serie A match this season 😬 pic.twitter.com/N527xqEAfx— Goal (@goal) September 19, 2021
5 - Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷 has scored five goals in his last five games in @LaLigaEN, as many as in his previous 59 league games for @realmadriden. Critical. pic.twitter.com/7brzPwFKDG— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 19, 2021
What a day ⚽
It's been quite the day of football across Europe. Here are some of the notable results:
PREMIER LEAGUE
West Ham 1-2 Manchester United
Brighton 2-1 Leicester City
Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea
BUNDESLIGA
Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Union Berlin
LIGUE 1
PSG 2-1 Lyon
SERIE A
Juventus 1-1 AC Milan
LA LIGA
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
Full time ⏰
BENZEMA TURNS IT AROUND!
Two in two minutes looks to have take the points
INCREDIBLE! 🔥🔥🔥
PSG snatched a late win earlier - and now Real Madrid look to have done same!!!
Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema swap roles this time as the Brazilian provides the assist with a neat cross that is nodded home by the France striker.
Carlo Ancelotti's side had barely threatened but have suddenly scored two in two minutes!
VINICIUS LEVELS FOR REAL!
Just four minutes were left on the clock!Real have equalised late on! Vinicius Junior collects Karim Benzema neat pass and fires in a shot that takes a wicked deflection and beats a wrong-footeed goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili!
⚽️ 86' | 1-1 | GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL GOOOOAAAAL by @vinijr!!! #FIFA22 | #ValenciaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/G1A6qCURt5— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 19, 2021
The match winner!
❤️💙🔥 @MauroIcardi pic.twitter.com/xHmIQhiiu1— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 19, 2021
Stuttering Bianconeri
4 - #Juventus are winless in their first four seasonal Serie A matches for only the fourth time in their history, after 1961/62, 1955/56 and 1942/43.Breathlessness.#SerieA #JuventusMilan #JuveMilan— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) September 19, 2021
Full-time ⏰
And there goes the final whistle! PSG take all three points with pretty much the last kick.
Football, eh?
ICARDI WINS IT FOR PSG!!
They snatched the points at the death!
Would you believe it!! PSG have snatched the points deep, deep into stoppage-time!!
It's an absolutely gorgeous cross from the left by Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi buries a classic centre-forward's header into the corner!!
Mbappé crosses the ball and our number 9 puts it in the back of the net 🔴🔵#PSGOL pic.twitter.com/Egq3Yej37e— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 19, 2021
Full-time
The full time whistle has gone in Turin and Milan have secured a battling point against Juventus, who remain without a league win this season.
Meanwhile, in Paris.....👀
GOAL FOR VALENCA!
Deadlock broken at Mestalla!
Hello! Valencia have taken the lead against Real Madrid! Hugo Duro has blasted home from close range after Real failed to clear a cross into the box!
REBIC EQUALISES FOR MILAN!
The Rossoneri are level in TurinThey have been knocking at the door - and the finally blow it down! Ante Rebic met Sandro Tonali's corner and planted a header in off the post!
⏱️ 76' ⚽️— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 19, 2021
And we're level! Rebić heads home from a perfect corner. Calm, composed and let's push on 💪#JuveMilan 1-1 #SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/RPf99AyLQj
Neymar on the spot
5 - Five of Neymar's last six Ligue 1 goals have been penalties. Specialist. pic.twitter.com/0QhHfez4us— OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) September 19, 2021
Messi's night is done!
Lionel Messi is substituted off in the 76th minute...— Goal (@goal) September 19, 2021
The wait for his first PSG goal continues ⏳ pic.twitter.com/9FmqQHOimX
NEYMAR SCORES FOR PSG!
Cooly converted into the corner!
Neymar waits for Anthony Lopes to move to his left and nonchalantly strokes the ball the other way to level for PSG!
Looking at the replay it looks a very generous penalty decision, with Neymar pushing the defender into his path before going down.
Penalty to PSG!
Malo Gusto fouls Neymar in the area and it's a penalty!
Neymar is standing over the ball....
GOAL FOR LYON!
The Parc des Princes is stunned!
Lyon have taken the lead at the Parc des Princes!
Karl Toko Ekambi goes on a mazy down the left and his cross is converted by Lucas Paqueta!
54' BOOOM! @LucasPaqueta97 opens the scoring -- KTE with a perfect cross to set him up!#PSGOL 1-0— Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) September 19, 2021
Half-time at Mestalla ⏰
All those injuries meant there was plenty of stoppage-time at the end of the first period, but we have finally now reached half-time at the Mestalla, where it is goalless between Valencia and Real Madrid - who are wearing their new third kit for the first time.
Meanwhile, the second half has begun in Turin and Paris.
Will we see more goalmouth action in the second 45??
Real Madrid show off their brand new third kit for the first time 📸 pic.twitter.com/MG9qa7q3Z7— Goal (@goal) September 19, 2021
Wolfsburg up to second
Wolfsburg maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-1 draw against Frankfurt that moved them up to second in Bundesliga.
Wout Weghorst scored the equaliser in the second half, though Mark van Bommel's side couldn't find a winner that would have taken them to the top of the table.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Leandro Cabrera scored in the seventh minute of stoppage-time to earn Espanyol a 2-2 draw against Real Betis.
Half-time
The half-time whistles have gone in Turin in Paris.
The scores on the doors:
Juventus 1-0 Milan
PSG 0-0 Lyon
Now it's Real Madrid's turn
🔄 26' | 0-0 | Substitution:@Lucasvazquez91 ↔️ @DaniCarvajal92#ValenciaRealMadrid | #HankookTire pic.twitter.com/6DsNnssIeu— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 19, 2021
It's ANOTHER injury for Valencia
It's not been Valencia's evening so far. They suffer their second injury of the night as Thierry Correia pulls up with a groin injury and had to be replaced by Toni Lato.
#ValenciaRealMadrid 🦇⚪— Valencia CF (@valenciacf) September 19, 2021
⚽ 0-0 | ⌚ 22' 🔄 @skoda_es
🏟️➡️ @ThierryRendall
🏟️⬅️ @tonilato pic.twitter.com/luYvmFAKLK
Messi hits the bar!
So close to Lionel Messi's first PSG goal!
The Argentine lines up a 25-yard free-kick that smacks the angle of post and bar with the goalkeeper unmoved!
Injury blow for Valencia
#ValenciaRealMadrid 🦇⚪— Valencia CF (@valenciacf) September 19, 2021
⚽ 0-0 | ⌚ 14' 🔄 @skoda_es
🏟️➡️ @Carlos10Soler
🏟️⬅️ @yunusmusah8 pic.twitter.com/0mW6AxBHEE
Blues and Reds cannot be separated
Matchday 1:— Goal (@goal) September 19, 2021
Liverpool win 3-0
Chelsea win 3-0
Matchday 2:
Liverpool win 2-0
Chelsea win 2-0
Matchday 3:
Liverpool draw 1-1
Chelsea draw 1-1
Matchday 4:
Liverpool win 3-0
Chelsea win 3-0
Matchday 5:
Liverpool win 3-0
Chelsea win 3-0
IDENTICAL PREMIER LEAGUE RECORDS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Z0OupynMcX
Great save!
Juventus have got off to a flier - and it could be two!
Paulo Dybala has been a constant threat and he unleashes a 25-yard effort that Mike Maignan tips behind for a corner!
Kick-off! ⚽
1⃣ 💪 The match has started! VAMOS!— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 19, 2021
▶️ @valenciacf_en 🆚 @realmadriden
💻 https://t.co/ymi0TRgm9N#ValenciaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/f4lvXX04Vj
4 - Álvaro #Morata has scored the fastest goal for Juventus against AC Milan in Serie A, after 4 minutes, since February 1996 scored by Antonio Conte (3'). Flash.#JuventusMilan #JuveMilan— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) September 19, 2021
MORATA SCORES FOR JUVENTUS!
The Bianconeri strike first!
What a start! Juve lead after just four minutes!
Milan were caught cold by a rapid counter-attack as Paulo Dybala plays it through to Alvaro Morata, who calmly dinks the ball over Mike Maignan for this third goal in as many matches!
4’ | ♈️ | GET INNNNNN!!!!!! @ALVAROMORATA WITH A CHEEKY CHIP ON THE COUNTER!!!! 🍟⚽️#JuveMilan [1-0] #ForzaJuve @play_eFootball pic.twitter.com/rDAPsQgU14— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 19, 2021
Kick-off!
COME ON 🔴🔵#PSGOL pic.twitter.com/hQQ0nn0U7h— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 19, 2021
Tuchel proves himself Chelsea's true game-changer
While Chelsea have undoubtedly found their missing piece on the field in Romelu Lukaku this season, there is no doubt that their ultimate game-changer since the start of 2021 has been Thomas Tuchel.
The German boss certainly has a squad any manager in the world would love to work with at his disposal, but the way in which he has marshalled them since replacing Frank Lampard in January has showcased his supreme coaching ability.
No more so was that on show than against Tottenham on Sunday.
Read more from Goal's Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella here.
Home debut for Messi
PSG take on Lyon at Parc des Princes this evening - and yes, Lionel Messi starts for his full home debut! He is upfront alongside Neymar and a fit-again Kylian Mbappe. 🔥🔥🔥
PSG: Donnarumma, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Herrera, Gueye, Di Maria, Neymar, Messi, Mbappe.
Our starting XI 🆚 Lyon— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 19, 2021
🆙🔥#PSGOL pic.twitter.com/8VOVYSAF4v
'N'Golo is N'Golo'
Serie A action
There were a couple of thrillers in Serie A this afternoon. A late strike from Danilo Cataldi earned Cagliari a point in a 2-2 draw against Lazio, while a absolutely stunning long-range volley Davide Faraoni earned Verona a 3-2 win against Roma. Elsewhere, Sampdora win 3-0 at Empoli and Venezia beat Spezia 2-1.
This evening's game is a classic encounter - Juventus v AC Milan.
Here are the two teams:
Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata.
Milan: Maignan; Tomori, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leão; Rebic.
Looking sharp at the Allianz Stadium 🤩#JuveMilan #SempreMilan #HarmontAndBlaine pic.twitter.com/VpH6W2wDCL— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 19, 2021
'It was a very good reaction'
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel speaking to Sky Sports: "I was absolutely not happy with the first 45 minutes. There were individual performances which were great in the first half from Kepa and Thiago Silva. Even more players were good but in general we lacked intent, energy and relentless in duels and 50-50 balls.
"I had the feeling we wanted to impress by pure skills but in derbies like this it is not always about just skills. It is about aggression, winning duels and performing better as a team. We spoke clearly about it at half time.
"In the second half it was a very good performance and a deserved win in the second half. It was a very good reaction so I am happy with the performance in the second half."
Coming up...
There's plenty more European action to enjoy this Sunday evening featuring some of the biggest teams on the continent, including:
19:45: PSG v Lyon
19:45: Juventus v AC Milan
20:00 Valencia v Real Madrid
Haaland helps Dortmund up to third
It's full time in Germany and Borussia Dortmund are up to third in Bundesliga after a 4-2 win over Union Berlin.
Two more goals for Erling Haaland helped them on their way, the second an absolute beauty!
Erling Haaland has scored 68 goals in 67 matches for Borussia Dortmund 😳— Goal (@goal) September 19, 2021
𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻 🤖 pic.twitter.com/MhkJKTc8zL
Blues on the march!
Top of the Premier League ✅— Goal (@goal) September 19, 2021
Not conceded from open play all season ✅
Five clean sheets in six matches ✅
This Chelsea team are going to take some stopping 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ztILetWIBi
Not so happy Harry
4 - Harry Kane has failed to score in his first four Premier League appearances of a season for the first time since 2015-16, with the England striker attempting just four shots in this current campaign. Ghosting. pic.twitter.com/VBJLFcNnCR— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2021
FT: Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea
A stirring second half performance from Chelsea seals a deserved victory!
They were below-par during the opening period but Thomas Tuchel tweaked things at the break and it paid dividends.
Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger with the goals to move Chelsea level on points with Liverpool and Manchester United at the top of the table - with the Blues on the summit ahead of the Reds on alphabetical order!!
Just a reminder. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/k7ezSw5L9R— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 19, 2021
GOAL! RUDIGER MAKES IT 3-0 TO CHELSEA!
It was coming!!
This is a statement of intent from Chelsea. They have absolutely hammered Tottenham this second half and more than deserved their goal.
Timo Werner provides the assist, picking out Antonio Rudiger near the penalty spot and his low finish disappears into the corner!!
Oh my word!
Erling Haaland, just stop it! The Norwegian has wrapped up victory for Borussia Dortmund with an absolutely outrageous goal! ⚽
The 21-year-old has chased down a long ball and with an outstretched left leg, lobbed the goalkeeper from 25 yards!! 🔥🔥
83 | TORTORTORTORTORTORTOR!!! THIS GUY IS NOT REAL!!!#BVBFCU 4-2 pic.twitter.com/mzVzXch3lh— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 19, 2021
Chelsea all over Spurs!
Tottenham are lucky not to be more than 2-0 down here.
First, a stunning save from Lloris denies Thiago Silva. Romelu Lukaku then played in substitute Timo Werner, but he miscontrolled just at the crucial moment.
Minutes later Werner is played in again but Lloris saves and a goalmouth scramble ensues, with Spurs somehow getting the ball away!
Marseille on the rise
⏱ 90+3 | #OMSRFC 2️⃣-0️⃣— Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) September 19, 2021
✌️ Nos Olympiens enchainent une troisième victoire de rang en @Ligue1UberEats dans une belle ambiance à l'@OrangeVelodrome
✈️ Prochain match dès mercredi à Angers. pic.twitter.com/kAx59g8gsb
A collector's item...
49 - N'Golo Kanté has scored his first goal in 49 Premier League appearances, last netting against Manchester City in November 2019; three of his last four goals in the competition have come from outside the box. Wonderstrike. pic.twitter.com/zGXsK6z1RM— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2021
Double sub for Tottenham
Nuno has responded to those goals by making a double change: Oliver Skipp and Bryan Gil are on for Tanguy Ndombole and Giovani Lo Celso.
Spurs then have their first sight of a goal for a while, but Harry Kane's effort from distance is comfortably held by Kepa.
GOAL! KANTE DOUBLES CHELSEA'S LEAD!
Tuchel's side in control!
Chelsea have doubled their lead - though they have had a HUGE slice of luck! ⚽
N'Golo Kante tries a speculative effort from distance that takes a wicked deflection off Eric Dier and bobbles beyond a wrongfooted Hugo Lloris!
Make it TWO. Chelsea go up 2-0! #TOTCHE on @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/zLQtPl1nOP— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 19, 2021
When your luck's in...🍀— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 19, 2021
N'Golo Kante hits one from range and a huge deflection takes it away from Hugo Lloris!#GameZero pic.twitter.com/NywkGWTZfv
Like a fine wine
36 - Aged 36 years and 362 days, Thiago Silva has become the second-oldest Chelsea player to score in the Premier League behind only Didier Drogba, who scored against Leicester City aged 37 years and 49 days in April 2015. Twilight. pic.twitter.com/SiZIrlC90Q— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2021
It's nearly two!
Kai Havertz plays a great first-time into the box to Marcos Alonso but his volley is blocked on the line by Eric Dier!
Chelsea all over Tottenham at the moment!!
GOAL! THIAGO SILVA GIVES CHELSEA THE LEAD!
The Brazilian breaks the deadlock!
Chelsea have the breakthrough!
Marcos Alonso curls in a corner from the left and Thiago Silva rises highest to plant a header into the far corner!!
SILVA! He puts Chelsea ahead at Tottenham. #TOTCHE on @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/A2y8purthY— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 19, 2021
"It's a brilliant header!" 💥— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 19, 2021
Thiago Silva gives #CFC the lead with a thumping effort from a corner!#GameZero pic.twitter.com/wqOCoU1AkF
Second half
'His record is very good'
West Ham boss David Moyes speaking to Sky Sports about the decision to bring on Mark Noble for the penalty: "Look at his record, his record is very good. It just didn’t quite work today.
"I thought we played well. We created chances. We played some good football. It was a tough game, we got a wee bit closer to them. We've given them a run for their money, we want to do that with the top teams.
"Great atmosphere. It was a proper game today. A tight game, I thought we would have had a draw."
De Gea and Lingard the Man Utd heroes
Let's reflect now on the drama at London Stadium, where Manchester United left it late to take all three points against West Ham - though that is only half the story.
Cristiano Ronaldo cancelled out Said Benrahma's deflected strike in the first half, before Jesse Lingard popped up in the 89th minute to put the Red Devils ahead against the side where he had such a successful loan spell last season.
The drama did not stop there, though, as the Hammers were awarded a penalty in stoppage time.
But Mark Noble, who had just come on before the penalty, saw his effort saved by David de Gea to secure victory for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's team and send social media into a frenzy.
HT: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea
And that's the half.
A bright start from Tottenham but the game faded as the half went on, with precious few goalmouth chances.
Kepa did well to close down Son after a neat through-ball from Giovani Lo Celso. At the other end, Mason Mount perhaps could have done better when he led a three-on-two counter attack.
Plenty of improvement for both teams, however.
Meanwhile, in Ligue 1...
It's three goals in four matches for Bamba Dieng this season. He has put Marseille in front against Rennes at the start of the second half.
Back in north London and the game is drifting towards half-time. Two minutes will be added on.
⏱️ 49' GOOOOAALLLLLL!!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️— Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) September 19, 2021
The fairytale continues! Bamba Dieng opens the scoring!#OMSRFC | 1⃣ - 0⃣ | ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/iilOcBB8Y8
Chance for Tottenham...
.....but Son can't convert!
Le Celso's neat pass put South Korea forward in on goal but Kepa was quick off his line and bravely dived at his feet.
The Blues goalkeeper gets some treatment from the physios for his trouble, but is quickly able to carry on.
Goal! Haaland scores for Dortmund! ⚽
It's that man again! Erling Haaland makes it 15 goals in 12 games for club and country this season with a stooping header from Thomas Meunier's right-wing cross.
Dortmund totally in control now - 2-0!
24 | HE'S TOO GOOD!!!— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 19, 2021
HAAAALLLLLAAAANNNNDDDD!!!#BVBFCU 2-0 pic.twitter.com/parbAq7N3B
Goal for Dortmund! ⚽
The deadlock is broken in Germany! Raphael Guerreiro has blasted the ball home from the edge of the box to give Borussia Dortmund the lead against Union Berlin!
10 | OH MY GOD RAPHA!!!!#BVBFCU 1-0 pic.twitter.com/fxLJqDLFpc— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 19, 2021
Chance for Chelsea...no!
An opportunity squandered for Chelsea!
Mason Mount leads a rapid counter and the Blues are three on two. Mount feeds Romelu Lukaku to his right but it is slightly behind the Belgium forward and he can only feed it back to Mount, who is closed down.
Kai Havertz was in space to Mount's left and was probably the better option there.
Bright start from Tottenham
The home side are on top in the opening stages, with Spurs' forward line of Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Giovani Lo Celso pressing the Chelsea back three whenever they try to play the ball out of the back.
No real chances to speak of though.....yet!
KO: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea
Remembering Jimmy..
Remembering our greatest ever player.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2021
Rest in peace, Jimmy. 💙 pic.twitter.com/aFsnvvfBz1
The teams
As the teams come out onto the pitch, here is a reminder of the two teams:
Tottenham: Lloris, Reguilon, Romero, Hojbjerg, Son, Kane, Royal, Dier, Lo Celso, Alli, Ndombele.
Substitutes: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Gil, Rodon, Skipp, Davies, Scarlett
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Silva, Kovacic, Lukaku, Mount, Azpilicueta, Havertz
Substitutes: Bettinelli, Kante, Werner, Chalobah, Niguez, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, James.
Kane's tribute to Greaves
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has paid tribute to Jimmy Greaves in an interview with Sky Sports.
"First and foremost our condolences to Jimmy's family and close friends," said the England captain. "It's a sad one but hopefully a day we can celebrate. He played for Tottenham and Chelsea and hopefully we put in a great performance in his honour.
"Jimmy was an incredible player and goalscorer and a legend for club and country. It's frightening really how good a player he was.
"For someone like me to look at his numbers and one day go on to break those numbers would be incredible. I got to meet him back in 2017 and like I say it's just a celebration of him today."
From east to north London
We will bring you more reaction form that thrilling match at London Stadium later. But now it's time to move from east to north London and a huge encounter between Tottenham and Chelsea.
It is sure to be an emotional afternoon as well with both clubs paying tribute to their former striker Jimmy Greaves, who sadly passed away today aged 81.
'It's a massive three points'
"It was a really tough game, both teams had good chances, again a great goal from Jesse. It is a massive three points. In the dressing room we said the three points were the most important thing."
FT: West Ham 1-2 Man Utd, Brighton 2-1 Leicester
WEST HAM 1-2 MAN UTD
What an extraordinary end to the game! West Ham took the lead in the first half through Said Benrahma, but Cristiano Ronaldo quickly cancelled it out and Jesse Lingard came off the bench to score what proved the winning goal. The Hammers had a big chance to draw level from the penalty spot, but Mark Noble's strike was saved by David de Gea.
BRIGHTON 2-1 LEICESTER
Brighton's fantastic start to the season continues with a big win over Leicester City. Goals from Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck ensured victory as Graham Potter's side held on, despite Jamie Vardy's best efforts.
WATCH: DE GEA SAVES NOBLES PENALTY!
The Red Devils goalkeeper is the hero!
After consulting with VAR, Martin Atkinson awarded the penalty against Manchester United! West Ham club captain Mark Noble, fresh off the bench, was chosen to hit the spot-kick, but it was brilliantly saved by David de Gea.
What an end to this game!
Here it is - 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 penalty...😳— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 19, 2021
Thoughts on the decision to bring Mark Noble on to take #WHUFC's penalty? 😬
DE GEA SAVES THE PENALTY TO WIN IT FOR UNITED. pic.twitter.com/HTPmhqaARF— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 19, 2021
PENALTY SHOUT!
Yarmolenko's cross appears to strike Shaw's hand...
VAR check...
WATCH: LINGARD GIVES UNITED THE LEAD!
HAUNTS HIS OLD TEAM!
They serenaded him with songs and applauded him onto the pitch, but Jesse Lingard steps up to break West Ham hearts! It's West Ham 1-2 Manchester United!
"It is the scenario that #WHUFC fans were dreading!" 😦— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 19, 2021
Jesse Lingard breaks West Ham hearts with a late stunner at the London Stadium! 💔#WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/ajnXn5psGQ
WHAT A STRIKE. Jesse Lingard gives Manchester United a late lead! #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/KOvXJgd04J— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 19, 2021
NO PENALTY! Ronaldo is FURIOUS!
Cristiano Ronaldo has gone down inside the box and went to ground after running past Coufal.
But... NO PENALTY! ❌
West Ham had a penalty claim of their own denied just moments before when Soucek and Wan-Bissaka became entangled.
Just over 10 minutes left!
Team news is in for Tottenham vs Chelsea!
TOTTENHAM TEAM
Our starting XI for this afternoon's match against @ChelseaFC! 👇 pic.twitter.com/wVGkvCqseN— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2021
CHELSEA TEAM
Three changes for the Blues today!@ParimatchGlobal | #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/VQUBPYcPPJ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 19, 2021
GOAL DISALLOWED! Leicester denied equaliser
Jannik Vestergaard thought he'd pulled Leicester level, but his header is ruled out after a VAR check. Still 2-1.
GOAL! Brighton 2-1 Leicester
Jamie Vardy has narrowed the deficit for Leicester City with a goal. It's 2-1 to Brighton with just under 30 minutes left.
Tielemans sweeps a cross into the box and Vardy is there to convert from close range 👏— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 19, 2021
That's his 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th goal for the Club in all competitions! ⚽️#BhaLei https://t.co/0pEzO4F779
McTominay takes one to the face 😬
Some players put their heads where others won't put their feet... but Scott McTominay had little choice in the matter as Said Benrahma smashed the ball at his face. Since it's a head/facial injury, McTominay is down and receiving some treatment to make sure he is ok.
The game has lost some of its verve at the minute, with just under half an hour to go. Who will get the winner??
'He wants to come home...' 🎶
West Ham fans are serenading Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard as he warms up on the sidelines.
He wants to come home,
He wants to come home!
Jesse Lingard!
He wants to come home!
Lingard had a really productive loan spell with the Hammers, but he could break their hearts today if he comes on!
GOAL! Brighton 2-0 Leicester
The Blues are in north London
We'll have team news for Spurs vs Chelsea soon...
We’ve arrived in north London! 👊#TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/ba1fhoVFfm— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 19, 2021
FABIANSKI DENIES RONALDO! ❌
A bad mix-up almost allows Ronaldo in for a second goal, but Fabianski did well to save. A serious let-off!
Teams are back out!
Action is set to resume. Will it be as exciting as the first?
Let's hope so!
Is there any stopping this man?
30' West Ham 1-0 Manchester United— Goal (@goal) September 19, 2021
35' West Ham 1-1 Manchester United
𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗼 𝗥𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗼 𝗸𝗻𝗲𝘄 😌 pic.twitter.com/rYEVJOKK3b
6️⃣6️⃣ for CR7️⃣
66 - West Ham's London Stadium is the 66th different stadium that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored at in matches played in Europe's big five leagues, scoring at more unique venues than any other player since his Man Utd debut in 2003-04, ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (64). Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/64uJF3SeZp— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2021
HT: West Ham 1-1 Man Utd, Brighton 1-0 Leicester
WEST HAM 1-1 MAN UTD
Manchester United finished the first-half strongly to haul themselves level after going behind against West Ham. Benrahma got the opener but it was soon cancelled out by Ronaldo. A scintillating encounter between the sides at London Stadium so far. A fascinating 45 minutes lie ahead!.
BRIGHTON 1-0 LEICESTER
Neal Maupay scored from the penalty spot to fire Graham Potter's impressive Brighton into the lead at the Amex. Jannik Vestergaard was deemed to have handled Shane Duffy's header in the box and Maupay made no mistake.
GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Leicester City
35’: Jannik Vestergaard handled Shane Duffy’s header in the box and Neal makes no mistake from the spot! 🎯— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 19, 2021
[1-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/gSxYVP9wlR
WATCH: RONALDO EQUALISES! ⚽️
Who else?!
It's 1-1! Manchester United's star man levels things up with a close-range finish.
The goal went to a VAR check to see if Ronaldo was offside, but the only part of his body that was offside was his arm - which he can't score with.
West Ham had done brilliantly to deny Ronaldo just moments before when Kurt Zouma made a timely last-ditch tackle... but there was nothing they could do about that one!
🎙 | "It had to be him, didn't it!?"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 19, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal scoring return to #MUFC continues after a VAR check! 🟥#WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/mYv6RPeydd
It's tied at the London Stadium courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo!#WHUMUN on NBCSN and @TelemundoSports pic.twitter.com/2Wmp0DYI9b— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 19, 2021
WATCH: BENRAHMA FIRES WEST HAM IN FRONT!
⚽️
Who else?!
Said Benrahma's deflected shot eludes David de Gea to give David Moyes' side the lead! He found himself in acres of space before unleashing the strike, which bounced off Varane and beyond the Spanish goalkeeper.
#WHUFC take the lead! ⚒— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 19, 2021
Saïd Benrahma's shot hits Raphaël Varane and goes past David de Gea! #WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/VM23pdror8
The bubbles! They are blowing! West Ham grab the lead! #WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/R77GxHUjFG— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 19, 2021
FERNANDES HITS THE POST!
An outstanding save from Fabianski! 🧤
Manchester United went close to taking the lead from the breakdown of Luke Shaw's corner kick, but Bruno Fernandes' strike crashed off the right-hand post! A strong response from the Red Devils in the rain after living on the edge just a few moments ago. Fabianski actually got a finger on the Fernandes shot - so it was a wonderful, crucial save!
CHANCE FOR SOUCEK!
CHANCE! Varane blocks! ❌
West Ham are beginning to grow into the game after soaking up some early Manchester United pressure. Man of the moment Said Benrahma latched onto a mistake by Luke Shaw before unleashing a shot at David De Gea, but Raphael Varane was there to deny.
Concern for Pogba after Zouma collision
Some concerns for Manchester United after the first moments of the game after Paul Pogba went down after a collision with Kurt Zouma. The France midfielder was down for a while and received treatment. He is back to his feet now, but it will be interesting to see how he proceeds.
The Premier League 2pm games kick off! ⚽️
Action is under way after a rousing minute's applause for Jimmy Greaves.
Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their shock Champions League defeat to Young Boys and they come up against a strong (unbeaten this season) West Ham team.
David Moyes suggested it wasn't a good time for his former club to play the Hammers, but, as we all know, that man Ronaldo is always a threat.
Brighton, meanwhile, are out to upset Leicester City and keep their strong start to the season going. It's Jamie Vardy's 250th Premier League appearance. Will they spoil the occasion?
Big pre-match mood! 🗣👏#MUFC | #WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/AWngyo06KU— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 19, 2021
West Ham fans already winding Ronaldo up 👀
The game hasn't even started!
West Ham fans behind the goal are cheering every time Ronaldo misses the target in the warm up. #WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/eLmUfD1uiw— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) September 19, 2021
Solskjaer explains why Sancho omission
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained his decision to put Jadon Sancho on the bench for the game against West Ham.
The Manchester United boss told MUTV: "Jadon started the Tuesday game [against Young Boys] and we found the decision better to leave him [on the bench] now and the chance to come on and make a difference if we need him to."
'Joker' Pogba helping Varane at Man Utd
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been talking about settling into life at Old Trafford since making the switch from Real Madrid.
'Joker' Paul Pogba comes in for special mention, of course! 😂
"Of course he helps me integrate," Varane said in an interview with Telefoot. "In his own way with his good humor, he is always joking. It's cool, it's going well."
Sancho out, but McTominay returns
Here's Goal's Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker:
"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's made two changes to the side that defeated Newcastle United at Old Trafford last weekend, with Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood in for Nemanja Matic and Jadon Sancho.
"It's McTominay's first appearance in a month after recovering from injury, but the bigger news is that Sancho has to settle for a place on the bench.
"He's had two league starts since signing and while he hasn't been terrible he hasn't set the world alight either and Ronaldo's arrival has pushed him into the shadows. Solskjaer has spoken numerous times about players needing time to adapt to the Premier League and that might be the case here.
"With Solskjaer having so many attacking options at his disposal there's going to be a big name that misses out every week. Saying that, Greenwood has had a great start to the season and deserves his place in the starting XI."
Tributes pour in for Jimmy Greaves
There was sad news this morning...
Footballers and clubs across England have been paying tribute to the late Jimmy Greaves, who sadly passed away today aged 81.
It is expected that today's Premier League games will take a moment to reflect on the England World Cup winner's life and achievements.
A moment's applause before the games is a fitting way to celebrate a much-loved striker.
Which games have we got today? 📅
Here are some of today's main matches 🔥
PREMIER LEAGUE
2pm - West Ham vs Manchester United
2pm - Brighton vs Leicester City
4:30pm - Tottenham vs Chelsea
BUNDESLIGA
4:30pm - Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin
LIGUE 1
7:45pm - PSG vs Lyon
SERIE A
7:45pm - Juventus vs AC Milan
LA LIGA
8pm - Valencia vs Real Madrid
All times UK
Jamie Vardy set for his 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th Premier League appearance
Here's the Brighton and Leicester teams 👇
UP THE ALBION! 👊 Here's our XI to face @LCFC in the @PremierLeague this afternoon. 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 19, 2021
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RUDc0U0y2p
City's side for #BhaLei! 👥— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 19, 2021
Team news sponsored by @FBS_news. pic.twitter.com/H9gebE54fE
Sancho drops to the bench for Man Utd ❌
Jadon Sancho has been dropped to the bench for Manchester United's game against West Ham! 😱
Here's the Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Fred, Pogba, McTominay; Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo.
And here's the West Ham team: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Benrahma, Vlasic, Bowen.
Introducing today's line-up! 📋#MUFC | #WHUMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 19, 2021
IT'S MATCHDAY! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to Goal's live coverage of today's football from across the Premier League and Europe's top leagues!
We will have all the news as it happens, including goal updates, videos, team news, stats and much more.
Stay tuned for all of the action. ⏳