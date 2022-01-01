Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man Utd & Man City headline Premier League games with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 also in action

Join GOAL as we keep you right up to date with all the action on Saturday from Europe's top leagues

Coutinho, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Everton vs Aston Villa 2021-22
GOAL! Everton 0-1 Aston Villa

2022-01-22T13:19:08.081Z

Buendia gives the visitors the lead

Emiliano Buendia has headed Aston Villa into the lead at Goodison Park.

Lucas Digne sent a corner into the box and Buendia got to it first, flicking it towards goal from the front post and beating Jordan Pickford.

Great save from Pickford!

2022-01-22T13:16:29.930Z

Everton were caught out by a good move from Aston Villa and the ball was played to Ollie Watkins in front of goal.

Watkins turned out to be offside, but it does not take anything away from that fantastic block from Jordan Pickford to keep it out of the net.

Watkins misses chance for Aston Villa

2022-01-22T13:09:39.623Z

Ollie Watkins has just had a shot go wide of the target.

He was found inside the Everton box and his fine control set him up for a good chance, but Jordan Pickford came out and forced him to send his shot wide.

Watkins called for a penalty as he claimed he was fouled by the goalkeeper but nothing came of it.

Everton yet to have an attempt on goal

2022-01-22T13:05:26.416Z

After 35 minutes of play at Goodison Park, Everton are yet to have an attempt on the Aston Villa goal.

The visitors have had four shots so far, but only one of those - Buendia's effort - has been on target.

Pickford stops Buendia effort

2022-01-22T12:47:46.829Z

Jordan Pickford has had to make his first save of the game.

Emiliano Buendia took on a pass from Philippe Coutinho and sent a low shot towards goal from outside the box, but the goalkeeper Pickford was able to deal with it. 

Kick-off! Everton vs Aston Villa

2022-01-22T12:31:00.000Z

The Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa is underway!

The home side are looking to end their five-game winless run in the English top-flight, while Villa are out to build on last week's 2-2 draw with Manchester United by claiming three points here.

Can Everton turn their form around?

2022-01-22T12:21:34.000Z

Who is in action today?

2022-01-22T11:55:09.000Z

We will be following the matches taking place between:

Everton vs Aston Villa
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund
Brentford vs Wolves
Leeds vs Newcastle
Manchester United vs West Ham
Inter vs Venezia
Southampton vs Manchester City
Atletico Madrid vs Valencia

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-01-22T11:50:48.471Z

Another action-packed Saturday of football is upon us.

Join GOAL as we take in all the excitement across the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A.