Matchday LIVE: Man City vs Arsenal, Liverpool vs Chelsea, plus Bayern, Juventus & Real Madrid in action

(Robert Lewandowski)

The king has his brace.

Honestly, we talk about how it will be a sad day when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hang up their boots, but when Robert Lewandowski calls time too, it will be one of those moments that echoes down the years.

Leroy Sane and Thoms Muller pull the one-two combination to stick the former into the box and he squares it to his striker for a simple finish a handful of yards out.