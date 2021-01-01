Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid all in action for final round of Champions League group stage

Places in the knockout stage will be decided as several big clubs take centerstage on Tuesday

Updated
Kylian Mbappe, PSG, Champions League 2021-22
GOAL PSG!

2021-12-07T17:50:43.796Z

It took a whole two minutes for PSG to take the lead.

Kylian Mbappe is the goalscorer, as per usual, as the French side are up a goal at home before Club Brugge can blink.

The Belgian side are really up against it now as they need at least a point to book a spot in the Europa League.

Kick-off and we're underway

2021-12-07T17:45:27.165Z

Games are going in Leipzig and Paris.

Here we go!

Another big day for Messi coming?

2021-12-07T17:40:24.712Z

What's at stake in the early games?

2021-12-07T17:25:31.463Z

The focus is all on Group A to start the day, with Manchester City and PSG both already qualified for the knockout stages.

City will go through as group winners, having amassed 12 points so far, with PSG second in the group with eight.

The race for a Europa League spot, though, is very much on with RB Leipzig currently in pole position with four points and an even goal differential.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, also have four points, but a -11 goal difference.

RB Leizpig won the most recent meeting between the two, a 5-0 runaway in Belgium, with Brugge winning 2-1 in Germany early in the campaign.

Lineups: RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

2021-12-07T17:13:40.713Z

Tonight's fixtures

2021-12-07T17:05:26.252Z

Here's what we have to look forward to this evening (kick-off 20:00 GMT unless stated):

  • PSG v Club Bruges (17:45 GMT)
  • RB Leipzig v Manchester City (17:45)
  • Porto v Atletico Madrid
  • AC Milan v Liverpool
  • Ajax v Sporting
  • Borussia Dortmund v Besiktas
  • Real Madrid v Inter Milan
  • Shakhtar Donetsk v Sheriff Tiraspol

Good evening

2021-12-07T17:00:13.100Z

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog as the final round of Champions League group games begin. Can you believe we are here already?

Eleven clubs are through and another 11 are competing for the remaining five slots over the next two evenings.

Let's do this!