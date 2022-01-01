Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Leeds, Real Madrid and Inter in action following north London derby postponement

Keep up to date with all of Sunday’s action from the Premier League, Spanish Super Cup, Serie A and Africa Cup of Nations

Updated
Fabinho Liverpool Brentford 2021-22
Excitement building for Real

2022-01-16T15:06:33.265Z

Back underway

2022-01-16T15:05:06.640Z

The action is underway againt at Anfield and the London Stadium. Expect more goals at both in the second 45.

Curtis Jones, Shandon Baptiste, Liverpool vs Brentford 2021-22
Why Rafa got the boot

2022-01-16T15:03:43.035Z

Benitez sacked by Everton

2022-01-16T15:02:49.395Z

WATCH: Gambia snatch a point

2022-01-16T15:00:51.162Z

Here, for those in the UK, is how Gambia snatched a dramatic equaliser from the spot against Mali...

HT: West Ham 1-2 Leeds

2022-01-16T14:50:31.139Z

The Whites find themselves in front at the interval. They have suffered more injury woe in east London, but a brace from Jack Harrison has them heading for another welcome win on the road. Can they hold on?

Leeds West Ham Luke Ayling goal 2021-22
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

2022-01-16T14:49:01.149Z

The Reds hold a narrow lead at the interval courtesy of Fabinho's close-range header. It has not been easy going for the hosts at Anfield, but they have their noses in front.

Ivan Toney, Fabinho, Liverpool vs Brentford 2021-22
GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

2022-01-16T14:46:17.937Z

Klopp's men edge in front at Anfield with half-time fast approaching. With no Salah and Mane on show, Fabinho has delivered for the Reds by nodding home from a corner.

Watch: Mali's controversial penalty

2022-01-16T14:45:23.848Z

Here, for those in the UK, is how Mali won a controversial penalty that allowed Kone to fire them in front...

Warning for Reds

2022-01-16T14:44:05.625Z

Notable first

2022-01-16T14:42:11.162Z

GOAL: West Ham 1-2 Leeds

2022-01-16T14:38:50.435Z

The Whites are back in front. Another corner, with Ayling attacking the ball and nodding down for Harrison to bundle home from a yard out. VAR has a look, but the effort stands.

Set-piece specialists

2022-01-16T14:38:05.553Z

GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Leeds

2022-01-16T14:34:00.541Z

The hosts get their goal, with Bowen continuing his fine run of form. The Hammers have been knocking on the door and from another corner, the ball is powered home from close range - great movement and a powerful header.

West Ham almost level

2022-01-16T14:31:52.025Z

West Ham are pushing hard for a leveller against Leeds, with Dawson powering a header from a corner inches past the post. Antonio looks busy as usual, while Rice is looking to take control of midfield.

Declan Rice West Ham Leeds 2021-22
Liverpool go close

2022-01-16T14:25:08.246Z

Watch: Harrison fires Leeds in front

2022-01-16T14:22:54.717Z

Here is how Harrison gave Leeds the lead at West Ham with a well-taken finish...

Bright start

2022-01-16T14:17:48.154Z

GOAL: West Ham 0-1 Leeds

2022-01-16T14:10:46.070Z

The visitors take the lead in east London with 10 minutes on the clock. West Ham are unable to clear their lines as Leeds pile forward, with Fabianki keeping out an effort from Klich, but Harrison does beat him by finding the corner from 10 yards out.

Here we go

2022-01-16T14:01:21.527Z

Today’s Premier League action at Anfield and the London Stadium is up and running. Will we get another flurry of goals in the English top-flight? We are about to find out.

Derby to be played to a finish

2022-01-16T13:59:18.901Z

Sevilla are set to play their derby date with arch-rivals Real Betis to a finish in a little over an hour's time. Sevilla are not happy with the decison to re-start, after seeing the contest abandoned on Saturday when one of their players was hit by an object thrown from the stands, but they will take to the field.

Bodes well for Hammers

2022-01-16T13:57:52.582Z

Absent superstars

2022-01-16T13:53:41.993Z

Anfield icon

2022-01-16T13:51:46.917Z

Long time coming

2022-01-16T13:39:19.219Z

Too much made of Arsenal's request?

2022-01-16T13:30:18.151Z

Arsenal have faced criticism for pushing through the postponement of their derby date with north London rivals Tottenham, which had been due to take place today.

Charles Watts is, however, eager to point out that the Gunners are merely following the rules and have worked hard in difficult circumstances to get as many of their games played as possible.

Check out the full story here.

Mikel Arteta
Today’s order of play

2022-01-16T13:18:19.840Z

With heavyweight outfits from England and Italy in action, along with contests in the Africa Cup of Nations, Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, there is plenty to keep across on Sunday.


1300 Gambia vs Mali

1400 Liverpool vs Brentford

1400 West Ham vs Leeds

1500 Real Betis vs Sevilla

1600 Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone

1600 Tunisia vs Mauritania

1700 Roma vs Cagliari

1830 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid

1900 Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea

1945 Atalanta vs Inter

All times GMT

Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!

2022-01-16T13:10:50.200Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL’s matchday live blog, keeping you across all of Sunday’s action from around the world.

The north London derby may have been called off at Arsenal’s request, but there are Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Africa Cup of Nations fixtures to keep us entertained.