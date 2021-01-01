Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Man City face Southampton & Arsenal, Inter & Atletico all in action

Aston Villa are not the only ones nursing knocks, with Everton losing in the West Midlands without Richarlison, Seamus Coleman and Jordan Pickford.

Quizzed by BBC Sport afterwards on when that trio could return, Toffees boss Rafa Benitez said: "At least one or two weeks minimum, we have to see."

He added on a disappointing result for his side: "I think that we started the game quite well, we had a lot of situations on the counter in the first half and the final decision was not right. We had a couple of chances in the second half then conceded and again soon after. We started with too many problems but the team was fighting well.

"Sometimes if you have players you can makes situations and have fresh legs. In some positions we were short of legs.

"We made mistakes too soon, too early, too close and it as difficult to react. Hopefully we can manage that in the future."

