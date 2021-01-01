Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Man City face Southampton & Arsenal, Inter & Atletico all in action

That's all, folks!
Thanks for sticking with us on another busy day across Europe.
We'll be back tomorrow to do it all over again - with Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and PSG among those in action!
Injury issues for Everton
Aston Villa are not the only ones nursing knocks, with Everton losing in the West Midlands without Richarlison, Seamus Coleman and Jordan Pickford.
Quizzed by BBC Sport afterwards on when that trio could return, Toffees boss Rafa Benitez said: "At least one or two weeks minimum, we have to see."
He added on a disappointing result for his side: "I think that we started the game quite well, we had a lot of situations on the counter in the first half and the final decision was not right. We had a couple of chances in the second half then conceded and again soon after. We started with too many problems but the team was fighting well.
"Sometimes if you have players you can makes situations and have fresh legs. In some positions we were short of legs.
"We made mistakes too soon, too early, too close and it as difficult to react. Hopefully we can manage that in the future."
Bailey makes his mark
Aston Villa may have lost Jack Grealish over the summer, but they may have found a new fan favourite in Leon Bailey. He starred against Everton, with Dean Smith singing his praises afterwards.
He told Sky Sports: "He's really special. He's a really good player. That's why we got him here. He's a good lad, the lads love him. He's really humble and a good person. I hope it's just a tight thigh, that's what he said to the doctors. We hope we caught it in time."
Bailey hobbled off after scoring, with John McGinn also replaced in the first half.
Smith added on the Scotland international midfielder: "He got a whack on the head. He got another whack. He felt fine to carry on [after the first one]. There was a break in play when he alerted me to it and I told the doctor. You're guided by the player. He didn't express concussion symptoms when he did it but there was a second one and then he did."
Another win for Arsenal
Two in two now for Arsenal, who ground out another 1-0 victory away at Burnley. Ben White helped to keep a clean sheet, with VAR coming to his rescue at one point when a poor back-pass nearly led to Aaron Ramsdale conceding a penalty.
Tough win away from home. Get home safely Gooners! @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/m7FEaPsxuD— Benjamin White (@ben6white) September 18, 2021
Nothing boring about Milner & Liverpool
Liverpool enjoyed a more productive day than City, with the Reds easing past Crystal Palace 3-0 at Anfield. Sadio Mane reached a century of goals for the club, Mohamed Salah was on target once again and Naby Keita crashed home a stunning volley. All of that came after James Milner had to fill in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back after a home-grown star was ruled out through illness.
Nice to get the clean sheet and a good win to keep the momentum going 💯 #100clubsadio#whatagoalnabylad #YNWA pic.twitter.com/zdF5NiiwYH— James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 18, 2021
A frustrating day for City & Sterling
Manchester City drew a blank earlier in their 0-0 draw with Southampton, but Raheem Sterling is looking to remain upbeat...
Frustrating afternoon 😤 thanks to all the fans for the support today but we go again 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/UXBZ7mY5pX— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) September 18, 2021
FT: Aston Villa 3-0 Everton
All over at Villa Park and the hosts take maximum points. Cash and Bailey did the damage for Dean Smith's side, with both hobbling off after finding the net, while Rafa Benitez has suffered a first Premier League defeat as Everton boss.
All in the space of 21 minutes!
2 - Leon Bailey is only the second Aston Villa player to come as a substitute, score, and then be substituted in a @premierleague match, after Julian Joachim against Derby in September 2000. Cameo. pic.twitter.com/sor1vSwvU8— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
Injury blow for Bailey
Bailey is now forced off after picking up a knock. Some cameo from Villa's summer signing!
Get well soon, @LeonBailey! 🙏— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 18, 2021
🟣 3-0 ⚪ [82'] #AVLEVE pic.twitter.com/eQqgN3E1gb
VIDEO: Bailey's thumping finish (UK only)
Here is how Bailey opened his goal account for Villa and endeared himself to the locals.
#AVFC are ripping #EFC apart! 🦁— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2021
Leon Bailey announces himself at Villa Park with a thumping strike to make it 3-0! 💥 pic.twitter.com/mKthXwljfr
Everton collapse
3 - Lucas Digne has scored three Premier League own goals; no French player has ever put more through his own net in the competition's history (level with Younes Kaboul). Horreur. pic.twitter.com/wDhuWzuOj2— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Aston Villa 3-0 Everton
The Toffees have fallen to pieces since conceding, and now find themselves three goals behind. If there was any doubt about whether Villa's second will be given to Bailey, this one definitely will. The Jamaica international winger is sent racing into acres of space and he drills home left-footed from just inside the box.
GOAL! Aston Villa 2-0 Everton
Having got one, Villa grab a second shortly after. Bailey whips over a corner that brushes off the head of Digne at the near post and beyond Begovic.
Big win for Inter
All over at San Siro and the hosts take the spoils in style. Dzeko got two of their six, with Bologna blown away in Milan.
⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ SAN SIXO ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8pXJMMjn6i— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Everton
Deadlock finally broken at Villa Park, with Matty Cash choosing the perfect moment in which to register his first Premier League goal. The Villans right-back surges forward and crashes the ball into the back of the net with his weaker left foot.
Ex-Arsenal man among the goals
2 - Lucas Pérez 🇪🇸 has become the first @Elchecf_en 's player to score in each one of his two first games for them in @LaLigaEN this century (two goals). Reengaged#Elche #ElcheLevante pic.twitter.com/x6MLaXXZ8O— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 18, 2021
Bologna have one back!
Bologna playing for pride against Inter, but they have one back in a game that is now 6-1 with only a few minutes left on the clock.
⚽️ | GOL BOLOGNA— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) September 18, 2021
Theate segna per i rossoblu#InterBologna 6⃣-1⃣
You can't win them all 5-0!
Phil Foden was unable to inspire Manchester City to victory over Southampton, but the Premier League champions still took a point from a goalless draw.
Foden told BBC Sport afterwards, with the Blues setting high standards for themselves: "You can't win them all and they can't be as easy as previous games, winning 5-0. We are a bit disappointed, but these games come and you just have to deal with it and go again.
"We have to give [Southampton] credit. They made it really difficult. We didn't find space like we usually do. It is something to work on when we play tough opponents again."
VIDEO: Just a booking!
No holding back in a meeting between Luton and Swansea today, but there probably should have been!
Decision: Yellow card...😳⚠— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 18, 2021
Thoughts on this incident in the dramatic Championship clash between Luton Town and Swansea City? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jzRIpbNeCa
An unwanted first for Felix
1 - Joao Félix 🇵🇹 has been sent off for the first time in the 139 games in his Top-Flight career becoming the second youngest player to send off for Simeone's Atlético de Madrid in #LaLiga (21y 312d) after Renan Lodi (21y 132d). Impotence#AtleticoMadrid pic.twitter.com/ofCgOsni7H— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 18, 2021
Inter hit Bologna for six
Dzeko again for Inter. Safe to say Bologna want to get out of Milan as quickly as possible!
Dzeko has just scored his second of the evening, and Inter’s sixth, from THIS angle 😅 pic.twitter.com/zvA6I6uPSk— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2021
Guardiola on City fans
Pep Guardiola called on more Manchester City fans to turn up today than made a Champions League win over RB Leipzig in midweek. He got his wish, but there was little for those in attendance to get excited about in a 0-0 draw with Southampton.
Quizzed on the atmosphere afterwards, Guardiola was reluctant to be drawn into another debate and told BBC Sport: "It was great, as always."
On the VAR incidents which saw Southampton miss out on a penalty, a Kyle Walker red card overturned and a goal ruled out for City, Guardiola said: "I didn't see either of them; the penalty or the disallowed goal. I don't have VAR in my dugout. It was given by VAR, so it isn't a penalty."
Stop them if you can!
4x3 - Inter have scored at least four goals in their last three Serie A home games, the Nerazzurri's best streak since 1999 (four games). Rampant.#InterBologna— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) September 18, 2021
Five-star Inter strike again
Dzeko has now got himself a goal for Inter, who have enjoyed giving their striking new third kit a first run out in Serie A!
Goalless at Villa Park
Half-time has been reached in Aston Villa's home date with Everton, and it is goalless at the interval. Both sides have had chances, but a lack of quality in the final third has prevented either from troubling the scorers. Still all to play for.
Four for Inter
The goals continue to flow for Inter in the second-half of their meeting with Bologna. Vecino has now got in on the act...
⚽️ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!!— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) September 18, 2021
MATIIIIIIII!!! La riprende @vecino!!! #InterBologna 4⃣-0⃣!!! 🔥🔥🔥#FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/rXH3WaPTIE
No injury issue for Davies
Alphonso Davies was taken off at half-time in Bayern Munich's 7-0 thumping of Bochum, but Julian Nagelsmann says that was just a precautionary measure and there is no injury issue for the Canada international to contend with.
The Bayern boss has said: "He's not injured but has played a lot. He came back injured from the Gold Cup and has always played, his style of play is very demanding. He is important so we have to rest him. He isn't injured."
Debut delight
Summer signing Ibrahima Konate made his Liverpool debut today, and kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Jurgen Klopp was pleased with what he saw, telling BBC Sport: "Top. It is something you dream of and want desperately but when it is coming it is different. You want the team to watch the games and see what we do. We need to have experience from what we see. And he did really well. So much potential. He will get better. Today, against Benteke and Edouard and Zaha, there were situtions where it is new for him. Step by step."
No containing Inter
23 - Inter have scored in their last 23 league games; they have done better only in 1950 (24). Unstoppable.#InterBologna— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) September 18, 2021
VIDEO: Keita's sublime volley (UK only)
Naby Keita also had his shooting boots on, with the Liverpool midfielder putting the finishing touches to a 3-0 win for the Reds over Crystal Palace. He dio so in some style!
Naby Keita hit this stunning volley in a 3-0 win over #CPFC which sent #LFC three points clear at the Premier League summit. 🚀— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2021
VIDEO: Odegaard's stunning free-kick
Arsenal star hits winner at Turf Moor
Here, in all of it's glory, is Martin Odegaard's free-kick that won Arsenal three points at Burnley. You don't save those!
Martin Odegaard's exquisite free-kick fired Arsenal to back-to-back Premier League wins as they edged out Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday.— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2021
WHAT A HIT BY ØDEGAARD #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/6ljrMqBmm9— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 18, 2021
Inter running riot
Three and easy for Inter as Barella adds a third inside 34 minutes...
Inter double their lead
Inter are now two goals up against Bologna, with Milan Skriniar doubling their lead...
⚽️ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!!!— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) September 18, 2021
SKRIIIIII!!! L'Inter raddoppia con Milan Skriniar!!! 🔥🔥🔥#InterBologna 2⃣-0⃣ #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/jWnQW4nlyq
Playing catch up
Three points were most welcome for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who admits that his side have a lot of catching up to do following a pointless run through their first three games of the season.
He has told BBC Sport: “It was a hard-fought victory at a really tough place. You have to be ready for a fight. In the first half we had some really good periods when we were really dominant and should have scored more goals. In the second half we gave the ball away cheaply too many times.
"We have players who are not at their strength playing in this type of game, but they did their best and we got the win. I’m very proud of them defensively and I’m really pleased with the win.
"It’s two wins in a row, two clean sheets. Let’s go again. We have a lot to catch up!"
Odegaard wins the 'war'
Martin Odegaard was the hero for Arsenal today, with a brilliant free-kick edging the Gunners past Burnley.
Here is what he has had to tell BBC Sport about a tough contest at Turf Moor: "When we got the free-kick I immediately went to the ball. It was a big moment and a nice moment to see it go in. You need to hit it pretty perfectly, with the right speed and the right height.
"The game was kind of a war in the end. We know their strength. We played their game a little more than our own game. In the second half they played their game and they’re good at it. We need to be a little bit smarter when we win the ball."
Another injury for Liverpool
Liverpool have been unable to shake their unfortunate knack of picking up untimely injuries this season, with Thiago Alcantara nursing a knock after the Reds' 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Jurgen Klopp has told Sky Sports: "He felt the calf. I don't know right now but we hope it is not too serious."
More crowd trouble
This time in the Lens vs Lille game, where there are fans on the pitch...
Joy for Liverpool centurion Mane
Sadio Mane enjoyed another memorable afternoon for Liverpool, as he reached 100 goals for the club against his favourite opponent - Crystal Palace.
Here is what he has had to say to BBC Sport: "I am lucky to score so many goals against Palace. Most important thing was the three points. Right place, right time. I am lucky. And happy. Thank you to all the fans, club and staff. Without them I am nothing.
"I would love to play against Crystal Palace. I am lucky. It would be great to play them every single weekend. In my head I am always thinking it is possible. I will keep trying and trying and trying."
Inter in front through Lautaro
Only six minutes on the clock and Inter have taken the lead through Lautaro Martinez...
Ten-man Atletico held at home
Joao Felix saw red for the defending La Liga champions, but they kept a clean sheet and claimed another point...
FT in Madrid as the game ends 0-0. pic.twitter.com/5S4SBJNZX2— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 18, 2021
City fail to find a spark
1 - Manchester City directed just one shot on target in the whole game against Southampton (via Phil Foden in the 90th minute), their lowest tally in a Premier League match since March 8th 2017 when they also managed just one, against Stoke City. Misfiring. pic.twitter.com/GG7OsSAC5S— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
VIDEO: Trouble at Turf Moor
Arsenal and Burnley fans clash
Arsenal claimed three points against Burnley, but there are scuffles in the stands...
Crowd trouble here now, lots of stuff being thrown. Stewards trying to deal with it. pic.twitter.com/4PNktE34Uy— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 18, 2021
Sorry reading for Norwich
15 - Norwich have lost each of their last 15 @premierleague games under Daniel Farke; this is now the longest losing run by any side in English top-flight history under a single manager. Woes. pic.twitter.com/pnut2KOlwp— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
Premier League full-time scores
Saturday's results
Wolves 0-2 Brentford
Norwich 1-3 Watford
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Man City 0-0 Southampton
Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace
Aston Villa 3-0 Everton
Frustration building for City
City have the ball in the back of the net but it's offside— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace
Three points wrapped up with a third from Klopp's men. Keita with his first goal for the Reds since July 2020 - and it's a great strike. Game over.
WOW!!!!!! WHAT A GOAL, NABY LAD!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wdKWBofREO— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2021
If you've got it, flaunt it...
Mohamed Salah had to remind them 💪 pic.twitter.com/bjbmDa5n05— Goal (@goal) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Norwich 1-3 Watford
That should be game over at Carrow Road, with Sarr grabbing his second of the game. Canaries rooted to the foot of the table.
Cleverley neatly played in King, whose shot was saved before Sarr tapped in!— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 18, 2021
King was initially ruled offside but VAR corrected the decision 👏
⏱ 82’
🐤 1-3 🐝#NORWAT https://t.co/Ck7g3yapLf
Tierney headache for Arsenal
Tavares on for Tierney now, who has picked up an injury.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
Salah gets in on the act for the Reds. That takes him to 99 Premier League goals for Liverpool - will he reach a century today to go with the one Mane has already hit?
78' - A corner is glanced on to the back post and Salah makes no mistake with an emphatic finish! Superb 🇪🇬👑— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2021
[2-0]#LIVCRY https://t.co/MqkAihXCnf
Providing the sting for Hornets
20 - Since his Watford debut in August 2019, Ismaila Sarr has scored 20 league goals for the Hornets, more than any other player for the club in that time. Potent.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
Villa vs Everton team news
20 - Julian Nagelsmann has seen his team score 20 goals in his first five Bundesliga games in charge of FC Bayern, equalling the record for a new coach at a club after five BL matches , previously achieved by Adries Jonker in 2011 and Udo Lattek in 1970. Dreamstart. #FCBBOC pic.twitter.com/j64ySLuCtT— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 18, 2021
🔵 Our team to face Villa...#AVLEVE #EFC pic.twitter.com/AB0lFbp0KT— Everton (@Everton) September 18, 2021
Goal glut
20 - Julian Nagelsmann has seen his team score 20 goals in his first five Bundesliga games in charge of FC Bayern, equalling the record for a new coach at a club after five BL matches , previously achieved by Adries Jonker in 2011 and Udo Lattek in 1970. Dreamstart. #FCBBOC pic.twitter.com/j64ySLuCtT— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 18, 2021
Seventh heaven for Bayern
SEVEN 🎉🥨— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 18, 2021
This team is on fire 🔥 #MiaSanMia #FCBBOC pic.twitter.com/UO6OD2nP2C
Another one chalked off!
No joy for Burnley as, like at the Etihad, VAR rules that there should be no penalty. Sigh of relief for Arsenal, and Ben White as it was his mistake which caused the problems.
📺 VAR check...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 18, 2021
Burnley are awarded a penalty for a foul inside the area but it's overruled after a quick check of the monitor.
🔴🔵 0-1 🟡 (68)#BURARS
Spot-kick at Turf Moor?
Penalty to Burnley. Looked harsh, looked like Ramsdale won the ball.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Norwich 1-2 Watford
Shaping up to be another pointless afternoon for the Canaries as they trail at Carrow Road. Sarr has the Hornets in front...
City off the hook
Penalty call reversed at the Etihad Stadium. A lengthy VAR ruling results in a spot-kick being waved off and Walker seeing his red card overturned!
62. After a VAR check the penalty is overturned! 😅— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 18, 2021
🔵 0-0 🔴 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/ELU5mymiIK
Red card: Walker dismissed for Man City
Manchester City are down to 10 men against Southampton, and are about to face a penalty. Kyle Walker has been given his marching orders.
Penalty to Southampton. Walker sent off too.— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) September 18, 2021
Another record for Bayern's goal machine
13 – Robert Lewandowski is the first player in #Bundesliga history to score in 13 consecutive home matches in the competition; previously he had shared this record with Gerd Müller and Jupp Heynckes (12 each). Record. #FCBBOC pic.twitter.com/Vq4qWyUV54— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 18, 2021
Inter team news
📣 | FORMAZIONE— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) September 18, 2021
Ecco gli 1⃣1⃣ nerazzurri scelti da Simone Inzaghi per #InterBologna! 👇
Powered by @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/NqznmbdSe4
VIDEO: How Mane brought up his century (U.S. only)
Reds star reaches 100 not out
Here, for our U.S. audience only, is how Sadio Mane reached his century of goals for Liverpool...
Oh, Mané Mané!#LIVCRY on @peacocktv pic.twitter.com/m098X2yJyE— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 18, 2021
Set-piece special
40 - Martin Ødegaard has scored Arsenal's 40th direct free-kick goal in the @premierleague, and first by a Norwegian for any side in the competition since Morten Gamst Pedersen for Blackburn against Arsenal in February 2012. Opener. pic.twitter.com/Z4n6veBcGH— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
New threads
Inter will be looking sharp today in their Serie A clash with Bologna - new third kit gets a first outing for the reigning Italian champions...
📸 | THIRD KIT— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) September 18, 2021
Let's take a closer look🔎👀🔥#InterBologna #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/7OrLKu5kQu
Favoured foe
9 - Sadio Mané has scored in each of his last nine league appearances against Crystal Palace, the first player in @premierleague history to score in nine straight matches against a single side. Thanos. https://t.co/N1TFOJC84y— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Bayern 6-0 Bochum
Robert Lewandowski is in on the action!
Of course the Polish hitman was going to find the net in this game and he waited until the hour-mark to make it 5-0.
Then, just four minutes afterwards, Joshua Kimmich has followed up with his second goal of the game. Bayern lead 6-0!
Did you really think @lewy_official wasn't gonna score today???— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) September 18, 2021
🥨 #FCBBOC | 5-0 | 61' 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/AiQfTaw10Q
Half-time in the Premier League
It's half-time in the mid-afternoon clashes in the Premier League.
Here are the scores at the break:
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Man City 0-0 Southampton
Norwich 1-1 Watford
GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Sadio Mane has broken the deadlock at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah's header from a corner is saved by Vicente Guaita but Mane slips in to get the rebound and finish the job.
It's his 100th for the club!
💯 Reds goals for Mane 👏😍— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2021
The newest #LFC centurion! pic.twitter.com/LuPf7eQTH4
VIDEO: Odegaard free-kick gives Arsenal lead
For our US audience, here is a video of Odegaard's opening goal for Arsenal.
WHAT A HIT BY ØDEGAARD #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/6ljrMqBmm9— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Martin Odegaard has scored for the Gunners!
The midfielder sent a free-kick curling beyond Nick Pope to give Mikel Arteta's team the advantage at Turf Moor.
GOAL! Norwich 0-1 Watford
Watford have scored the first goal of the 3pm matches in the Premier League.
Emmanuel Dennis headed his side into the lead just 17 minutes into the clash at Carrow Road.
DENNIS SCORES!!! pic.twitter.com/BIGjSrx0rh— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 18, 2021
Half-time: Bayern 4-0 Bochum
An own goal from Vassilios Lambropoulos has put Bayern Munich even further ahead.
Julian Nagelsmann's team have the match wrapped up at half-time, surely.
GOAL! Bayern 3-0 Bochum
Bayern Munich have opened up a comfortable lead in the first half of their Bundesliga clash against Bochum.
After a smart touch and turn from Joshua Kimmich saw them go 2-0 up, Serge Gnabry popped up with a goal to put them three goals ahead.
IT'S A THIRD 🍽️@SergeGnabry with the pace, composure and finish. Superb! 😋— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 18, 2021
🥨 #FCBBOC 3-0 (27') pic.twitter.com/zgRqMovZoU
Sterling reaches Man City milestone
200 - Raheem Sterling is the ninth player to hit 200 @premierleague appearances for Manchester City, and only the second Englishman to do so, after Joe Hart (266). Citizen. pic.twitter.com/vghUdQaRUM— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Bochum
Leroy Sane has given Bayern Munich the lead with an excellent free-kick!
It took just 17 minutes for the Bundesliga champions to break the deadlock.
LEEEEEROOYYYYY! WOW 🤩— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 18, 2021
🥨 #FCBBOC 1-0 (17') pic.twitter.com/btsIQ0fwlF
Full-time: Wolves 0-2 Brentford
Ivan Toney maintained his fantastic form for Brentford as they collected three points against Wolves.
Toney got a goal and an assist in the first half as his side got their second Premier League win of the season despite going down to 10 men.
44 - With a goal and assist today, Ivan Toney has scored (33) or assisted (11) 44 league goals (excl. play-offs) since joining Brentford in 2020, at least seven more than any other player in England's top four tiers since the start of last season. Buzzing. #WOLBRE pic.twitter.com/289afQe6Hg— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
Team news: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Ibrahima Konate makes his Liverpool debut against Crystal Palace.
Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is missing out because of illness, resulting in James Milner slotting into the defence.
🔴 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2021
Here’s your Reds line-up for today’s meeting with @CPFC in the @PremierLeague…
Trent misses out through illness, while Joel Matip is rested.
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #LIVCRY— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 18, 2021
Team news: Burnley vs Arsenal
Arsenal are looking to make it two wins in a row to prove they are over their horrendous start to the Premier League season.
Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are back in the starting XI, having missed out on a place when they beat Norwich last week.
📋 Here is how the Clarets line-up against Arsenal this afternoon at Turf Moor 👇#BURARS | #UTC | @SpreadexSport pic.twitter.com/zUIM9Z8ibe— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 18, 2021
🚨 Team news from #BURARS...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 18, 2021
Team news: Man City vs Southampton
Pep Guardiola is fielding a much different team to that which beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek.
Nathan Ake will start against Southampton despite the death of his father just a few days ago, while Ferran Torres drops to the bench and Gabriel Jesus gets the nod.
Your City XI to face the Saints! ⬇️— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 18, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus, Grealish
SUBS | Carson, De Bruyne, Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand
⚽️ @HaysWorldwide
🔷 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/plPqb0PheW
🚨 Time for team news 🚨— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 18, 2021
Here's the #SaintsFC side that will be taking on #ManCity: pic.twitter.com/HfsdOYYsfy
Team news: Bayern vs Bochum
Bayern are aiming for a fifth straight Bundesliga win when they host Bochum.
The visitors, meanwhile, have three points to their name so far in the German top-flight.
Here's how they line up for this afternoon's clash:
Our starting XI for today's Wiesn home game 🥨#FCBBOC #packmas pic.twitter.com/FE9XmhpeOo— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 18, 2021
Unser Team für #FCBBOC!🙌— VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848eV) September 18, 2021
So läuft's heute ➡️ https://t.co/yVuGHrKKzk pic.twitter.com/1P7kAGhggO
Arsenal have arrived for Burnley clash
Arsenal arriving at Turf Moor. Tomiyasu doing the pre-match media, so he’ll be starting. Holding has travelled. pic.twitter.com/4RyrZ2Qoo6— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Wolves 0-2 Brentford
Bryan Mbeumo has doubled Brentford's lead.
This time Ivan Toney turns provider as he puts the ball in the box for Mbeumo to knock into the net.ton
GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Brentford
Toney opens the scoring for the visitors!
The striker tucked home a penalty to put his side ahead.
NEVER. IN. DOUBT— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021
🐺 0-1 🐝 #BrentfordFC #WOLBRE@London_Pride pic.twitter.com/qM7U1Vcoke
Brentford goal ruled out
Brentford thought they had taken the lead against Wolves after getting the ball in the net.
But Ivan Toney's effort was disallowed because Bryan Mbeumo was offside in the build-up.
8' After Wolves have the better of the opening exchanges, @ivantoney24 thinks he's scored but a flag eventually goes up for offside against @BMbeumo19 in the build-up— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021
🐺 0-0 🐝 #BrentfordFC #WOLBRE pic.twitter.com/ZDlxnVDIhp
Team news: Wolves vs Brentford
The Premier League's early kick-off is between Wolves and Brentford.
Let's take a look at how they line up...
Unchanged for #WOLBRE!— Wolves (@Wolves) September 18, 2021
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/S9yYYHTkDA
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021
No changes for our trip to Molineux#BrentfordFC #WOLBRE pic.twitter.com/TYzr9xGM4l
Who is playing today?
We have several top teams in action today and Goal will be here to keep you up to date with all the key moments.
Today's headline games are as follows:
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Man City vs Southampton
Bayern Munich vs Bochum
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club
Inter vs Bologna
Welcome to the Goal matchday blog!
Another exciting weekend of football is upon us!
Follow the action live with Goal as we keep up with all the action across Europe's top leagues.