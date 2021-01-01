Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Man City face Southampton & Arsenal, Inter & Atletico all in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games around Europe

Updated
Leon Bailey Aston Villa vs Everton 2021-22
Getty Images

That's all, folks!

2021-09-18T19:00:02Z

Thanks for sticking with us on another busy day across Europe.

We'll be back tomorrow to do it all over again - with Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and PSG among those in action!

Injury issues for Everton

2021-09-18T18:52:55Z

Aston Villa are not the only ones nursing knocks, with Everton losing in the West Midlands without Richarlison, Seamus Coleman and Jordan Pickford.

Quizzed by BBC Sport afterwards on when that trio could return, Toffees boss Rafa Benitez said:  "At least one or two weeks minimum, we have to see."

He added on a disappointing result for his side: "I think that we started the game quite well, we had a lot of situations on the counter in the first half and the final decision was not right. We had a couple of chances in the second half then conceded and again soon after. We started with too many problems but the team was fighting well.

"Sometimes if you have players you can makes situations and have fresh legs. In some positions we were short of legs.

"We made mistakes too soon, too early, too close and it as difficult to react. Hopefully we can manage that in the future."

 

Rafa Benitez Everton 2021-22
Getty

Bailey makes his mark

2021-09-18T18:50:23Z

Aston Villa may have lost Jack Grealish over the summer, but they may have found a new fan favourite in Leon Bailey. He starred against Everton, with Dean Smith singing his praises afterwards.

He told Sky Sports: "He's really special. He's a really good player. That's why we got him here. He's a good lad, the lads love him. He's really humble and a good person. I hope it's just a tight thigh, that's what he said to the doctors. We hope we caught it in time."

Bailey hobbled off after scoring, with John McGinn also replaced in the first half.

Smith added on the Scotland international midfielder: "He got a whack on the head. He got another whack. He felt fine to carry on [after the first one]. There was a break in play when he alerted me to it and I told the doctor. You're guided by the player. He didn't express concussion symptoms when he did it but there was a second one and then he did."

 

 

Leon Bailey Aston Villa Everton 2021-22
Getty

Another win for Arsenal

2021-09-18T18:45:37Z

Two in two now for Arsenal, who ground out another 1-0 victory away at Burnley. Ben White helped to keep a clean sheet, with VAR coming to his rescue at one point when a poor back-pass nearly led to Aaron Ramsdale conceding a penalty.

Nothing boring about Milner & Liverpool

2021-09-18T18:40:30Z

Liverpool enjoyed a more productive day than City, with the Reds easing past Crystal Palace 3-0 at Anfield. Sadio Mane reached a century of goals for the club, Mohamed Salah was on target once again and Naby Keita crashed home a stunning volley. All of that came after James Milner had to fill in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back after a home-grown star was ruled out through illness.

A frustrating day for City & Sterling

2021-09-18T18:31:51Z

Manchester City drew a blank earlier in their 0-0 draw with Southampton, but Raheem Sterling is looking to remain upbeat...

FT: Aston Villa 3-0 Everton

2021-09-18T18:23:49Z

All over at Villa Park and the hosts take maximum points. Cash and Bailey did the damage for Dean Smith's side, with both hobbling off after finding the net, while Rafa Benitez has suffered a first Premier League defeat as Everton boss.

 

Danny Ings Aston Villa goal 2021-22
Getty

All in the space of 21 minutes!

2021-09-18T18:18:10Z

VIDEO: Bailey's thumping finish (UK only)

2021-09-18T18:10:16Z

Here is how Bailey opened his goal account for Villa and endeared himself to the locals.

Everton collapse

2021-09-18T18:08:42Z

GOAL! Aston Villa 3-0 Everton

2021-09-18T18:04:47Z

The Toffees have fallen to pieces since conceding, and now find themselves three goals behind. If there was any doubt about whether Villa's second will be given to Bailey, this one definitely will. The Jamaica international winger is sent racing into acres of space and he drills home left-footed from just inside the box.

 

Leon Bailey Aston Villa Everton 2021-22
Getty

GOAL! Aston Villa 2-0 Everton

2021-09-18T18:00:18Z

Having got one, Villa grab a second shortly after. Bailey whips over a corner that brushes off the head of Digne at the near post and beyond Begovic.

 

Leon Bailey Aston Villa Everton 2021-22
Getty

Big win for Inter

2021-09-18T17:59:00Z

All over at San Siro and the hosts take the spoils in style. Dzeko got two of their six, with Bologna blown away in Milan.

GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Everton

2021-09-18T17:56:31Z

Deadlock finally broken at Villa Park, with Matty Cash choosing the perfect moment in which to register his first Premier League goal. The Villans right-back surges forward and crashes the ball into the back of the net with his weaker left foot.

 

Matty Cash Aston Villa vs Everton 2021-22
Getty Images

Bologna have one back!

2021-09-18T17:48:22Z

Bologna playing for pride against Inter, but they have one back in a game that is now 6-1 with only a few minutes left on the clock.

You can't win them all 5-0!

2021-09-18T17:41:23Z

Phil Foden was unable to inspire Manchester City to victory over Southampton, but the Premier League champions still took a point from a goalless draw.

Foden told BBC Sport afterwards, with the Blues setting high standards for themselves: "You can't win them all and they can't be as easy as previous games, winning 5-0. We are a bit disappointed, but these games come and you just have to deal with it and go again.

"We have to give [Southampton] credit. They made it really difficult. We didn't find space like we usually do. It is something to work on when we play tough opponents again."

 

Jack Grealish Phil Foden Manchester City 2021-22
Getty

VIDEO: Just a booking!

2021-09-18T17:37:32Z

No holding back in a meeting between Luton and Swansea today, but there probably should have been!

An unwanted first for Felix

2021-09-18T17:34:57Z

Inter hit Bologna for six

2021-09-18T17:33:07Z

Dzeko again for Inter. Safe to say Bologna want to get out of Milan as quickly as possible!

Guardiola on City fans

2021-09-18T17:28:24Z

Pep Guardiola called on more Manchester City fans to turn up today than made a Champions League win over RB Leipzig in midweek. He got his wish, but there was little for those in attendance to get excited about in a 0-0 draw with Southampton.

Quizzed on the atmosphere afterwards, Guardiola was reluctant to be drawn into another debate and told BBC Sport: "It was great, as always."

On the VAR incidents which saw Southampton miss out on a penalty, a Kyle Walker red card overturned and a goal ruled out for City, Guardiola said: "I didn't see either of them; the penalty or the disallowed goal. I don't have VAR in my dugout. It was given by VAR, so it isn't a penalty."

 

Pep Guardiola Kyle Walker Man City vs Southampton 2021-22
Getty Images

Stop them if you can!

2021-09-18T17:27:25Z

Five-star Inter strike again

2021-09-18T17:25:54Z

Dzeko has now got himself a goal for Inter, who have enjoyed giving their striking new third kit a first run out in Serie A!

 

Edin Dzeko Inter 2021-22
Getty

Goalless at Villa Park

2021-09-18T17:19:08Z

Half-time has been reached in Aston Villa's home date with Everton, and it is goalless at the interval. Both sides have had chances, but a lack of quality in the final third has prevented either from troubling the scorers. Still all to play for.

 

Salomon Rondon Aston Villa vs Everton 2021-22
Getty Images

Four for Inter

2021-09-18T17:17:46Z

The goals continue to flow for Inter in the second-half of their meeting with Bologna. Vecino has now got in on the act...

No injury issue for Davies

2021-09-18T17:10:00Z

Alphonso Davies was taken off at half-time in Bayern Munich's 7-0 thumping of Bochum, but Julian Nagelsmann says that was just a precautionary measure and there is no injury issue for the Canada international to contend with.

The Bayern boss has said: "He's not injured but has played a lot. He came back injured from the Gold Cup and has always played, his style of play is very demanding. He is important so we have to rest him. He isn't injured."

 

Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich
Getty

Debut delight

2021-09-18T17:03:01Z

Summer signing Ibrahima Konate made his Liverpool debut today, and kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp was pleased with what he saw, telling BBC Sport: "Top. It is something you dream of and want desperately but when it is coming it is different. You want the team to watch the games and see what we do. We need to have experience from what we see. And he did really well. So much potential. He will get better. Today, against Benteke and Edouard and Zaha, there were situtions where it is new for him. Step by step."

 

Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 2021-22
Getty

No containing Inter

2021-09-18T16:48:17Z

VIDEO: Keita's sublime volley (UK only)

2021-09-18T16:42:52Z

Naby Keita also had his shooting boots on, with the Liverpool midfielder putting the finishing touches to a 3-0 win for the Reds over Crystal Palace. He dio so in some style!

VIDEO: Odegaard's stunning free-kick

2021-09-18T16:40:32Z

Arsenal star hits winner at Turf Moor

Here, in all of it's glory, is Martin Odegaard's free-kick that won Arsenal three points at Burnley. You don't save those!

Inter running riot

2021-09-18T16:37:52Z

Three and easy for Inter as Barella adds a third inside 34 minutes...

 

Inter Bologna goal 2021-22
Getty

Inter double their lead

2021-09-18T16:35:08Z

Inter are now two goals up against Bologna, with Milan Skriniar doubling their lead...

Playing catch up

2021-09-18T16:32:17Z

Three points were most welcome for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who admits that his side have a lot of catching up to do following a pointless run through their first three games of the season.

He has told BBC Sport: “It was a hard-fought victory at a really tough place. You have to be ready for a fight. In the first half we had some really good periods when we were really dominant and should have scored more goals. In the second half we gave the ball away cheaply too many times.

"We have players who are not at their strength playing in this type of game, but they did their best and we got the win. I’m very proud of them defensively and I’m really pleased with the win.

"It’s two wins in a row, two clean sheets. Let’s go again. We have a lot to catch up!"

 

Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2021-22
Getty

Odegaard wins the 'war'

2021-09-18T16:30:51Z

Martin Odegaard was the hero for Arsenal today, with a brilliant free-kick edging the Gunners past Burnley.

Here is what he has had to tell BBC Sport about a tough contest at Turf Moor: "When we got the free-kick I immediately went to the ball. It was a big moment and a nice moment to see it go in. You need to hit it pretty perfectly, with the right speed and the right height.

"The game was kind of a war in the end. We know their strength. We played their game a little more than our own game. In the second half they played their game and they’re good at it. We need to be a little bit smarter when we win the ball."

 

Martin Odegaard Burnley vs Arsenal 2021-22
Getty Images

Another injury for Liverpool

2021-09-18T16:21:42Z

Liverpool have been unable to shake their unfortunate knack of picking up untimely injuries this season, with Thiago Alcantara nursing a knock after the Reds' 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp has told Sky Sports: "He felt the calf. I don't know right now but we hope it is not too serious."

 

Thiago Alcantara Liverpool Crystal Palace 2021-22
Getty

More crowd trouble

2021-09-18T16:20:39Z

This time in the Lens vs Lille game, where there are fans on the pitch...

 

Lens Lille crowd trouble
Getty

Joy for Liverpool centurion Mane

2021-09-18T16:16:13Z

Sadio Mane enjoyed another memorable afternoon for Liverpool, as he reached 100 goals for the club against his favourite opponent - Crystal Palace.

Here is what he has had to say to BBC Sport: "I am lucky to score so many goals against Palace. Most important thing was the three points. Right place, right time. I am lucky. And happy. Thank you to all the fans, club and staff. Without them I am nothing.

"I would love to play against Crystal Palace. I am lucky. It would be great to play them every single weekend. In my head I am always thinking it is possible. I will keep trying and trying and trying."

 

Sadio Mane Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 2021-22
Getty Images

Inter in front through Lautaro

2021-09-18T16:12:17Z

Only six minutes on the clock and Inter have taken the lead through Lautaro Martinez...

 

Lautaro Martinez Inter 2021-22
Getty

Ten-man Atletico held at home

2021-09-18T16:10:54Z

Joao Felix saw red for the defending La Liga champions, but they kept a clean sheet and claimed another point...

City fail to find a spark

2021-09-18T16:08:48Z

VIDEO: Trouble at Turf Moor

2021-09-18T16:01:50Z

Arsenal and Burnley fans clash

Arsenal claimed three points against Burnley, but there are scuffles in the stands...

Sorry reading for Norwich

2021-09-18T16:00:26Z

Premier League full-time scores

2021-09-18T15:55:58Z

Saturday's results

Wolves 0-2 Brentford

Norwich 1-3 Watford

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal

Man City 0-0 Southampton

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa 3-0 Everton

 

Naby Keita Liverpool goal 2021-22
Getty

Frustration building for City

2021-09-18T15:48:53Z

GOAL! Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace

2021-09-18T15:46:43Z

Three points wrapped up with a third from Klopp's men. Keita with his first goal for the Reds since July 2020 - and it's a great strike. Game over.

GOAL! Norwich 1-3 Watford

2021-09-18T15:41:40Z

That should be game over at Carrow Road, with Sarr grabbing his second of the game. Canaries rooted to the foot of the table.

Tierney headache for Arsenal

2021-09-18T15:40:05Z

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace

2021-09-18T15:36:40Z

Salah gets in on the act for the Reds. That takes him to 99 Premier League goals for Liverpool - will he reach a century today to go with the one Mane has already hit?

Providing the sting for Hornets

2021-09-18T15:34:56Z

Villa vs Everton team news

2021-09-18T15:34:10Z

Goal glut

2021-09-18T15:33:23Z

Another one chalked off!

2021-09-18T15:28:45Z

No joy for Burnley as, like at the Etihad, VAR rules that there should be no penalty. Sigh of relief for Arsenal, and Ben White as it was his mistake which caused the problems.

Spot-kick at Turf Moor?

2021-09-18T15:28:02Z

GOAL! Norwich 1-2 Watford

2021-09-18T15:23:49Z

Shaping up to be another pointless afternoon for the Canaries as they trail at Carrow Road. Sarr has the Hornets in front...

 

Ismaila Sarr Watford Norwich 2021-22
Getty

City off the hook

2021-09-18T15:21:56Z

Penalty call reversed at the Etihad Stadium. A lengthy VAR ruling results in a spot-kick being waved off and Walker seeing his red card overturned!

Red card: Walker dismissed for Man City

2021-09-18T15:19:56Z

Manchester City are down to 10 men against Southampton, and are about to face a penalty. Kyle Walker has been given his marching orders.

Another record for Bayern's goal machine

2021-09-18T15:06:56Z

VIDEO: How Mane brought up his century (U.S. only)

2021-09-18T15:01:31Z

Reds star reaches 100 not out

Here, for our U.S. audience only, is how Sadio Mane reached his century of goals for Liverpool...

Set-piece special

2021-09-18T15:00:33Z

New threads

2021-09-18T14:58:53Z

Inter will be looking sharp today in their Serie A clash with Bologna - new third kit gets a first outing for the reigning Italian champions...

Favoured foe

2021-09-18T14:56:49Z

GOAL! Bayern 6-0 Bochum

2021-09-18T14:54:30Z

Robert Lewandowski is in on the action!

Of course the Polish hitman was going to find the net in this game and he waited until the hour-mark to make it 5-0.

Then, just four minutes afterwards, Joshua Kimmich has followed up with his second goal of the game. Bayern lead 6-0!

Half-time in the Premier League

2021-09-18T14:49:13Z

It's half-time in the mid-afternoon clashes in the Premier League.

Here are the scores at the break:

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Man City 0-0 Southampton
Norwich 1-1 Watford
Sadio Mane Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 2021-22
Getty Images

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace

2021-09-18T14:43:51Z

Sadio Mane has broken the deadlock at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah's header from a corner is saved by Vicente Guaita but Mane slips in to get the rebound and finish the job.

It's his 100th for the club!

GOAL! Burnley 0-1 Arsenal

2021-09-18T14:33:09Z

Martin Odegaard has scored for the Gunners!

The midfielder sent a free-kick curling beyond Nick Pope to give Mikel Arteta's team the advantage at Turf Moor.

Martin Odegaard Burnley vs Arsenal 2021-22
Getty Images

GOAL! Norwich 0-1 Watford

2021-09-18T14:24:26Z

Watford have scored the first goal of the 3pm matches in the Premier League.

Emmanuel Dennis headed his side into the lead just 17 minutes into the clash at Carrow Road.

Half-time: Bayern 4-0 Bochum

2021-09-18T14:19:44Z

An own goal from Vassilios Lambropoulos has put Bayern Munich even further ahead.

Julian Nagelsmann's team have the match wrapped up at half-time, surely.

Leroy Sane Bayern Munich vs Bochum 2021-22
Getty Images

GOAL! Bayern 3-0 Bochum

2021-09-18T14:10:07Z

Bayern Munich have opened up a comfortable lead in the first half of their Bundesliga clash against Bochum.

After a smart touch and turn from Joshua Kimmich saw them go 2-0 up, Serge Gnabry popped up with a goal to put them three goals ahead.

Sterling reaches Man City milestone

2021-09-18T14:02:42Z

GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Bochum

2021-09-18T13:49:19Z

Leroy Sane has given Bayern Munich the lead with an excellent free-kick!

It took just 17 minutes for the Bundesliga champions to break the deadlock.

Full-time: Wolves 0-2 Brentford

2021-09-18T13:27:58Z

Ivan Toney maintained his fantastic form for Brentford as they collected three points against Wolves.

Toney got a goal and an assist in the first half as his side got their second Premier League win of the season despite going down to 10 men.

Team news: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

2021-09-18T13:15:17Z

Ibrahima Konate makes his Liverpool debut against Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is missing out because of illness, resulting in James Milner slotting into the defence.

Team news: Burnley vs Arsenal

2021-09-18T13:11:07Z

Arsenal are looking to make it two wins in a row to prove they are over their horrendous start to the Premier League season.

Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are back in the starting XI, having missed out on a place when they beat Norwich last week.

Team news: Man City vs Southampton

2021-09-18T13:00:23Z

Pep Guardiola is fielding a much different team to that which beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek.

Nathan Ake will start against Southampton despite the death of his father just a few days ago, while Ferran Torres drops to the bench and Gabriel Jesus gets the nod.

Team news: Bayern vs Bochum

2021-09-18T12:35:30Z

Bayern are aiming for a fifth straight Bundesliga win when they host Bochum.

The visitors, meanwhile, have three points to their name so far in the German top-flight.

Here's how they line up for this afternoon's clash:

Arsenal have arrived for Burnley clash

2021-09-18T12:23:43Z

GOAL! Wolves 0-2 Brentford

2021-09-18T12:09:29Z

Bryan Mbeumo has doubled Brentford's lead.

This time Ivan Toney turns provider as he puts the ball in the box for Mbeumo to knock into the net.ton

 
Ivan Toney Brentford 2021-22
Getty Images

Brentford goal ruled out

2021-09-18T11:41:08Z

Brentford thought they had taken the lead against Wolves after getting the ball in the net.

But Ivan Toney's effort was disallowed because Bryan Mbeumo was offside in the build-up.

Who is playing today?

2021-09-18T11:00:09Z

We have several top teams in action today and Goal will be here to keep you up to date with all the key moments.

Today's headline games are as follows:

Burnley vs Arsenal
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Man City vs Southampton
Bayern Munich vs Bochum
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club
Inter vs Bologna

Welcome to the Goal matchday blog!

2021-09-18T10:46:51Z

Another exciting weekend of football is upon us!

Follow the action live with Goal as we keep up with all the action across Europe's top leagues.