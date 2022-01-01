Matchday LIVE: Bale thunderbolt puts Wales ahead against Austria

Half-time scores
Portugal 2-0 Turkey
Italy 0-0 North Macedonia
Wales 1-0 Austria
Sweden 0-0 Czech Republic
Scotland 0-0 Poland
GOAL: Portugal 2-0 Turkey (Jota)
Jota gets his goal! it's third time lucky for the Liverpool star as he heads home to double Portugal's lead just before the interval.
Italy toiling in vain against Macedonia
Italy and North Macedonia look destined to go in level at the break, with the hosts doing plenty of huffing and puffing without manufacturing any real clear cut chances.
The Azzurri have recorded 15 shots already while Macedonia have yet to get close enough to the opposition net to let fly, and it will likely take a moment of magic for Roberto Mancini's side to find the breakthrough against the visitors' low block.
Watch: Bale's stunning 25-yard free kick for Wales
THAT. IS. SENSATIONAL. 😍🏴
This is world-class from Gareth Bale 👏
GARETH BALE! OUT OF THIS WORLD 🤯
GOAL: Wales 1-0 Austria (Bale)
Wales in front against Austria! And of course, it is the Dragons' talisman Gareth Bale to provide the moment of magic to lift the capacity crowd out of their seats.
The Real Madrid winger struck a trademark free-kick into the top right-hand corner from 25 yards out, leaving the Austrian goalkeeper with no chance.
It was a sensational strike from the 31-year-old and Wales now have a lead to protect.
25' | 🏴 1-0 🇦🇹— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) March 24, 2022
BAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! INCREDIBLE FREEKICK!!!!!
WOOOOOOOOHOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!#TogetherStronger | #WALAUT pic.twitter.com/MfuYdv8OKy
GOAL: Portugal 1-0 Turkey (Otavio)
Portugal have made no mistake this time! Otavio puts the hosts into the lead in the 15th minute, turning home from close range after reacting quickest to Jota's initial shot bouncing back out off the post.
GOLOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OTAVIOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO GOLOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!
Huge chance for Jota!
Portugal really should be one-nil up, and it's Diogo Jota who is guilty of missing the chance from point-blank range.
Bruno Fernandes' teasing free-kick is met by the Liverpool striker three yards from the net, but he gets the execution all wrong and blazes his volley over the bar.
European qualifiers get underway!
Portugal vs Turkey, Wales vs Austria, Italy vs North Macedonia and Sweden vs Czech Republic are all now underway! As is Scotland's friendly with Poland, with GOAL on hand to bring you the biggest news from all five matches.
Will Ronaldo be at Qatar 2022?
With Portugal and Italy both on different sides of the playoff draw, it is guaranteed that one of the countries will be missing out on a place at the 2022 World Cup.
Ronaldo has appeared in four consecutive World Cups for Portugal, scoring seven goals, and it seems unthinkable that he might not be present when the latest edition of the tournament kicks off in November.
The Manchester United star is the all-time record scorer in men's international football with 115 goals to his name, and Portugal fans will surely be hoping that he can add to that tally tonight to take Fernando Santos' side one step closer to the finals.
Scotland's fundrasing clash with Poland
With Scotland's World Cup playoff semi-final against Ukraine having been postponed, Poland are visiting Hampden for a fundraising friendly.
The two nations have partnered with Unicef in support of the charity's humanitarian response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Poland were awarded a bye to the final in their qualifying section after Russia were hit with a ban from FIFA from all international competitions due to the military conflict in Ukraine.
Liverpool and Scotland full-back Andrew Robertson delivered a message to supporters calling them to donate to UNICEF, which you can watch below.
A message from the captain.— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 24, 2022
If you can't join us at Hampden tonight, you can still support @UNICEF_uk's emergency appeal for Ukraine.
➡️ Donate here: https://t.co/XVn9urT2k7
Santos shuffles Portugal defence
Portugal boss Fernando Santos has been forced to shuffle his defensive line for the meeting with Turkey due to the Covid-19-enforced absence of Covid and Ruben Dias' struggles with a hamstring injury.
Paris Saint-Germain's Danilo Pereira will be filling in at centre-back, despite being a defensive midfielder by trade, alongside Jose Fonte.
Wales team to face Austria
🏴🇦🇹

THIS IS CYMRU! #TogetherStronger | #WALAUT
THIS IS CYMRU! #TogetherStronger | #WALAUT pic.twitter.com/zxOVCxVYC9
Scotland's XI for Poland friendly
Your Scotland team taking on Poland in our fundraising friendly at @HampdenPark this evening.

➡️ You can donate to @UNICEF_uk's emergency appeal for Ukraine here: https://t.co/XVn9urT2k7
➡️ You can donate to @UNICEF_uk's emergency appeal for Ukraine here: https://t.co/XVn9urT2k7#SCOPOL pic.twitter.com/LMTnwEffuC
Italy starting XI for North Macedonia clash
Tonight's starting XI 📋
Portugal team to face Turkey
Senhoras e senhores, o nosso 𝗫𝗜 𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 para hoje! 📋👥
Order of play
European Word Cup qualifying playoff semi-finals:
Italy vs North Macedonia - 19:45 GMT
Portugal vs Turkey - 19:45 GMT
Sweden vs Czech Republic - 19:45 GMT
Wales vs Austria - 19:45 GMT
International friendlies:
Scotland vs Poland - 19:45 GMT
South American World Cup qualifiers
Brazil vs Chile - 23:30 GMT
Colombia vs Bolivia - 23:30 GMT
Paraguay vs Ecuador - 23:30 GMT
Uruguay vs Peru - 23:30 GMT
Welcome to matchday live! ⚽️
Good evening football fans across the world and welcome to GOAL's coverage of the international break!
We are here to provide you with all the action from the latest European and South American World Cup qualifiers, with the likes of Italy, Portugal and Brazil all in action.
17 of the 32 spots at Qatar 2022 have already been filled, and there should be plenty of drama ahead as the remaining nations scramble for a ticket to football's most prestigious international torunament.
Strap yourselves in and stay tuned for up-to-the-minute updates right here!